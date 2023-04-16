Ever wonder why politics are so dysfunctional today?
Even a casual observer could point to any number of feasible culprits. For instance, ever since the Trump administration, there’s been a normalization of divisiveness generally, and demonization of political opponents specifically. Then you have major media outlets, like FOX News, which have been caught promoting story lines their personnel knew weren’t accurate, just to maintain ratings by pandering to a specific world view.
Certainly each of those factors, and plenty others I haven’t named, play a role in building the dysfunction that is the current political norm. There is, however, one crucial issue at play that doesn’t get enough blame for contributing to this problem: the uninformed — and unrealistic — views of the American public.
For instance, consider how public opinion is influencing the current stalemate in the Beltway over increasing the debt ceiling, and thereby averting fiscal and economic catastrophe. The debt ceiling caps the dollar amount of borrowings the feds can have outstanding at any given time. The current cap of $31.4 trillion was reached this January. Without the authority to borrow more, the federal government would have to pay bills out of current revenue. That’s problematic, because revenue for the current fiscal year is projected to be some $1.7 trillion less than budgeted expenditures.
To date, the feds have managed to avoid defaulting because the Treasury Department has been employing what are called “extraordinary measures” to continue paying obligations as they become due. There’s a limit, however, to the Treasury’s ability to continue doing so — which means the debt ceiling has to be increased by June or federal payment defaults will begin.
The House Republican Caucus, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is demanding the Biden administration agree to deep spending cuts that would “put the nation on a path toward a balanced budget,” in exchange for their support to raise the debt ceiling. According to a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center, fully 60 percent of Americans believe the feds spends too much money as it is, and would like to see the government pared down in size. Given that polling data, you’d think the Republican position on the debt ceiling reflects what the public wants. And you’d be wrong — kinda.
Because in the same AP-NORC poll referenced above, over 60 percent of Americans believed the feds were not spending enough on education, health care, Social Security or infrastructure, while another 59 percent believed spending was too low on aid to the poor, and another 58 percent thought spending on Medicare should go up. Which means the American public has a pretty poor understanding of what government spends taxpayer money on, and at best is giving mixed signals to politicians about the course of action they’d support.
This also explains why Republicans have both failed to propose any specific spending cuts they’d impose in the name of reducing the deficit, while claiming they won’t cut Social Security or Medicare. They want to pander to the public’s desire for smaller government, without upsetting the public by proposing cuts to the very services people want enhanced. But here’s the catch, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office: If the Republicans do not want to cut Social Security, Medicare, or defense spending, and do want to extend the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, they can’t balance the budget even if they cut every other federal expenditure.
All of which means the American public needs to wake up and face facts. If they want the government to enhance investments in core services, or even maintain current spending, it needs the resources to do so. Increasing the debt ceiling will not authorize the feds to make any new expenditures, but merely allow the government to borrow what’s needed to cover obligations it already owes, to everyone from bond-holders, to folks who rely on Social Security for their income.