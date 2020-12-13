Real Talk | A defense of Barack Obama's former pastor
In his new autobiography, predictably titled “A Promised Land,” President Barack Obama describes the feeling he got while delivering his keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.
Remembering the speech that launched his national career, Obama recalls the sensation of “tapping into some collective spirit.” He interprets that sentiment as the oneness of “the United States of America.”
Observing that germinal moment on television, I, too, felt a powerful jolt. However, the emotions it stirred in me were quite different from those that moved the future president. Whereas Obama sensed a profound connection with “one people,” I was thoroughly disgusted.
I had long ago renounced the liberal sentiments sprinkled throughout the speech as insufficient, and I repudiated the disturbing neoliberal logic that underpinned his masterfully delivered oration. However, what nauseated me was his willful misrepresentation of U.S. reality.
The refrain, “There is not a Black America and a White America and Latino America and Asian America; there’s the United States of America,” was dangerously false.
Perhaps it was aspirational. Nonetheless, his misconceived myths undermined the most important report on race ever issued by the federal government, the 1968 National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders. Popularly known as the Kerner Commission, it identified White racism as the cause of the urban rebellions.
The report posited, “What White Americans have never fully understood — but what the Negro can never forget — is that White society is deeply implicated in the ghetto. White institutions created it, White institutions maintain it, and White society condones it.”
The commission contended that as a consequence of this unrelenting, systemic anti-Black racial oppression, “our nation is moving toward two societies, one black, one white — separate and unequal.”
Obama’s mythology contradicted these two truths. Whereas he invented a false unity, the Kerner Commission honestly described the problem and the reality it created. Obama’s fantasies undercut the most truthful governmental analysis of race in the history of the empire.
He mystified the reality of a society that remains largely “separate and unequal.” Today, the U.S. consists of many oppressed nations within a White-supremacist empire.
Having staked out a false interpretation of U.S. and African American history, Obama has consistently reaffirmed his backward position by repeatedly attacking his former pastor, the Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Wright.
The first assault occurred in 2008 in “A More Perfect Union,” the so-called race speech. There, Obama expressed his belief in the ideology of progress. That talk presented his view that U.S. history is an inevitable, if nonlinear, march toward perfection. From this flawed historical perspective, Obama judged Wright (and his generation) harshly.
Condemning Wright’s righteous critiques of U.S. anti-Black racial oppression, Obama observed, “The profound mistake of Reverend Wright’s sermons [was] not that he spoke about racism in our society. It’s that he spoke as if our society was static; as if no progress has been made; as if this country ... is still irrevocably bound to a tragic past. But what we know — what we have seen — is that America can change.”
Here, Obama confuses change with progress. What Wright knows and Obama refuses to acknowledge is that while much has changed in the African American socio-historical experience, it has largely been characterized by an enduring sameness.
That is, since the 17th century, the vast majority of Black people have been trapped at the bottom of a well. Hence, Amiri Baraka’s metaphor, “the changing same,” best characterizes the history of Black people in the U.S. Since the mid-1970s, African American advancement has either slowed or stagnated or been reversed. We are in a new nadir.
Obama’s need to continually deny this reality might explain his recurring attacks on Wright. His latest mugging occurs on pages 120-121 of his recently released autobiography. Obama besmirches Wright’s just jeremiads against “American militarism, capitalist greed or the intractability of American racism” as “rants grounded in fact but bereft of context”!
There is no context that can justify what the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. denounced as “the triplets of militarism, materialism and racism.”
Obama knows Wright’s analysis mirrors King’s, the radical King of his last three years. The unspoken truth is that Obama opposes King’s final dream. He is an opponent of Black liberation theology, a religious doctrine that contends that God sides with the oppressed. Wright is a leading proponent.
In his attack on this theology, Obama slyly joins President Donald Trump in assailing fundamental Black studies theories. The fascist goes after critical race theory; Obama, Black liberation theology.
Ironically, this assault begins with Obama treating Wright as if he were “static.” He mires Wright in the 1960s and chains him to what the reader is meant to understand as “dated” emotional rhetoric.
Obama diminishes Wright’s education and scholarship. He claims Wright “soaked up the forceful rhetoric of Black Power” and “absorbed the Black liberation theology of James Cone,” rather than learned them.
In many ways, this is the central problem. Wright learned and courageously faced the truth of America; Obama absorbed its mythology.
Steeped in the tradition of the 1960s waves of the Black Liberation movement, Wright became an implacable foe of U.S. racial oppression and imperialism. Obama, according to the Rev. Dr. Allan Boesak, a South African Black liberation theologian, “willingly became the new face of the empire and its wars.”
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club.