Recent struggles in the Champaign County Democratic Party suggest the splintering of African American politics. The battle between forces aligned with Maryam Ar-Raheem or the Ammons family, state Rep. Carol and County Clerk Aaron, reflect a wider and escalating division among African Americans.
Two years ago, I was asked to mediate the initial skirmish, when Michelle Jett, then Carol Ammons’ chief of staff, challenged Ar-Raheem’s leadership. Motivated by the overwhelming need to maintain control of the county board, the contenders reached an agreement that kept Ar-Raheem as chair, promoted a unity slate and ceded specific party functions to Jett as first vice president.
If we sat aside personal animosities, which certainly existed, the core conflict at that time was between two rising power bases. One was a collection of African American activists who had won power from the older white moderate Democrats only two years prior. The other was an emerging group of multiracial progressive Democrats. A few of the former rallied around Ar-Raheem; the latter coalesced around the Carol Ammons-led "People’s Agenda," a local replica of Bernie Sanders’ "Our Revolution."
Because both factions feared the return to power of the old white moderate practices and understood the necessity to slow down President Donald Trump’s fascist train, they were highly motivated to find common ground. Even so, within months, they were overwhelmed by real differences in ideology and strategy, which combined with personal antipathy to disintegrate the alliance.
Since then, the smoldering embers of that failure burst into intraparty warfare. By 2020, the party was in disarray and Ar-Raheem’s base was dwindling. Foreshadowing Ar-Raheem’s fate, African American moderates on the county board suffered a devastating defeat in the March primary. A month afterward, the Ammons family received a letter threatening to murder their adult daughter, Titianna, if Carol replaced Ar-Raheem as party chair.
The letter writer may be some white right-wing bigot, but the signs point inward.
Who among African American activists in C-U is so sick and cowardly as to countenance murder over a political dispute?
In addition to demonstrating the depravity of its author, this horrific act underscores the extent of the gulf between the groups contending for leadership of the local Democratic Party. I believe this incident foreshadows a widening fissure in black politics.
The murder threat is unique; and though disturbing, it also distracts. Its malevolence pushes us to focus on the motivations of the sick person who wrote it. However, I think it’s the atmosphere, the sociopolitical context in which the threat was conceived, rather than the twisted mind that issued it, that’s most important.
First, Trump has ushered in a mania of meanness. He has unleashed a suppressed volcano of violent racist extremism. And in doing so, he has made cruelty the new normal in U.S. politics.
Second, the death threat is a political statement. It reads, “If you are chair of the Democratic Party for Champaign. You will have less members in your family.” The question is, what’s the source of the political dispute?
The letter writer offers an explanation. The note states, “We are tried of the Ammons family controlling attitude.” I’ve heard members of the opposition make similar statements. On the surface, this comment identifies the author as a “hater,” someone who casts shade on more successful people. I’m sure there is a dash of “hate” in this putrid mix. However, I doubt that that explains it.
Nor do I believe anger over an ambiguous “controlling attitude” is the main motivation. I think the author’s concern is the Ammons’ politics, as well as their power. African American moderates allege they serve white folks’ interests and “don’t share power.”
Both allegations are ludicrous. Ar-Raheem was elected because the North End Breakfast Club, led by Aaron Ammons, decided to pursue proportional representation within the Democratic Party. The weighted votes of five breakfast club precinct committeepeople were critical to her victory. Moreover, for a decade, the Ammonses headed CU Citizens for Peace and Justice, the county’s leading racial-justice organization.
The Ammonses have promoted radical solutions to the fundamental structures that tie black folk to the bottom rail. Carol’s legislation, House Bill 6200, reduced phone companies’ gouging of prison inmates’ families. Aaron led the fight to cut Urbana’s marijuana fine from $300 to $50.
The allegations are unfounded, so what accounts for the assault on the Ammonses? I believe it’s a response to their leftist politics. It is evidence of class struggle between African American moderates and radicals. The moderates rightfully fought to increase black folks’ power in the local Democratic party. However, once in power, they mainly supported moderate, though black, over progressive candidates across race and ethnicity.
Consequently, despite black people in C-U being overrepresented on decision-making bodies relative to their percentage in the population, little has improved.
The political success of black people in Champaign County and throughout the country has not yielded a better life for the working-class black majority. In this political and economic climate, leftward is the only viable move for black people.
While we must work through the political apparatuses of our enemies, our only reasonable option is to join with the most radical forces to turn that vehicle leftward. The Ammonses have consistently done that as part of a strategy to better the lives of working-class black people.