February is Black History Month. June is Black Music Month. And August is Black August Resistance Month.
Almost everyone knows of Black History Month. Quite a few are aware of Black Music Month. Some are familiar with “Black August,” the 2007 film about the last 14 months of the life of Black Panther Party Field Marshal and Jamaa/Black Guerrilla Family co-founder George Lester Jackson. But very few have heard of Black August Resistance Month.
Like the commemorations of Malcolm X’s birthday and assassination, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Juneteenth and Kwanzaa, Black August was initially nurtured by small groups of dedicated organizers throughout Afro-America. However, Black August originated in America’s most repressive racial cages, prisons. Observance began in the California penal system in 1971. Jamaa developed it to memorialize Jackson and other fallen freedom fighters. It was designed to reinvigorate incarcerated Black Liberation Movement activists.
Like Kwanzaa, Black August promoted unity, self-sacrifice, discipline and political education, and additionally stressed physical training, community building and resistance. The study of Jackson’s works, “Soledad Brother: The Prison Letters of George Jackson” (1970) and “Blood in My Eye” (1971), were especially emphasized.
During the month, participants wore a black armband on their left arm, fasted from sunrise to sundown, refrained from drinking alcohol or using nonprescribed drugs, exercised daily and studied Black history and revolutionary writings. On Aug. 31, celebrants held a “People’s Feast.” Black August soon seeped out of America’s most restricted cages and into the consciousness of the broader Black community.
Once freed from its confines in California’s penal system, Black August was embraced by the groups from which the New Afrikan Peoples Organization and its mass formation, the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, would emerge. Soon, other organizations in the New Afrikan Independence Movement took up the observance. These groups and individuals were fighting for African American self-determination. Now, Black August commemorates all acts of African American resistance occurring in the month of August. MXGM mobilized hip-hop artists to popularize it. They transformed it from an African American into a global African event.
Independent of Jamaa, the African People’s Party focused on August as a “Month of Struggle.” The sheer number of slave rebellions, urban revolts and major acts of resistance that took place in August is staggering. Among the significant acts of resistance in August are the 1791 Haitian Revolution; the 1800 Gabriel Prosser and 1831 Nat Turner rebellions; the founding of the Niagara Movement in 1905; the 1906 Brownsville, Texas, Affair; Marcus Garvey’s creation of the Universal Negro Improvement Association in 1914; the 1943 Harlem Rebellion; the 1963 March on Washington; scores of urban rebellions between 1964 and 1967; and of course, the killings of George and Jonathan Jackson in 1970 and 1971.
However, it was the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement that revitalized, popularized and took Black August global. NAPO and MXGM co-founder Nehandra Abiodun and Assata Shakur, both in exile in Cuba, tasked MXGM with converting hip hop into a tool to popularize the concept of a month of resistance and to raise money to support the Black political prisoners and prisoners of war still incarcerated.
Now many find the idea that political prisoners and prisoners of war exist in the U.S. controversial. Yet in 1991, the Special International Tribunal on the Human Rights Violations of Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War in the United States identified 100 of them in the U.S. The panel of international judges and lawyers declared that the U.S. must adhere to the same international laws and principles it demands other states conform to.
In other words, the same criteria the U.S. uses to describe individuals incarcerated in Cuba or Venezuela as political prisoners and prisoners of war applies to African American, Indigenous, Mexican, Native American, and Puerto Rican freedom fighters incarcerated in its gulags.
Moreover, the pattern suggests that U.S. political prisoners and prisoners of war were most often victims of the FBI’s counterintelligence program known as COINTELPRO. Most high-profile prisoners who were charged with crimes, such as Geronimo Ji Jaja (Elmer Pratt) and Dhoruba bin Wahad (Richard Moore), were ultimately found to have been framed by the FBI or exculpatory information withheld by prosecutors.
MXGM sponsored the first Black August Hip Hop Concert in Havana and Santiago in 1998 and later in South Africa and Tanzania. Artists such as Common, Yasin Bey (Mos Def), Dead Prez, David Banner, the Roots and the Coup helped publicize and raise money to liberate the captured freedom fighters.
Dream Hampton’s 2010 concert film “Black August Hip Hop Project” is an excellent introduction to the newest of African American “holy days.” It’s online for free; watch it.
Black August emphasizes rituals essential for organizers to replenish their spirits, what the young folk call self-care, though through collective cooperation rather than individualism, and rededicate themselves to the liberation struggle.
Jackson’s most quoted statement exemplifies the values of Black August: “Settle your quarrels, come together, understand the reality of our situation, understand that fascism is already here, that people are already dying who could be saved, that generations more will live poor butchered half-lives if you fail to act. Do what must be done; discover your humanity and your love in revolution.”