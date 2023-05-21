Since Emancipation, Black conservatives have misconstrued, lied and distorted the condition of Black folk. For them, the situation was always sunnier than it was; and Black people bore more responsibility than they did. And perhaps even more important, Black (neo)conservatives mastered a rhetoric that condemned Black people and misrepresented discrimination as opportunity.
William Hooper Councill (1848-1909) is the progenitor of this strategy. Councill founded the State Colored Normal School at Huntsville, Ala., in 1875 (later Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University). After being denied a first-class seat on an Alabama railroad in 1887, he sued. He was immediately fired. Councill withdrew his suit and, upon reinstatement, became a sycophant who groveled before White people.
In 1901, Councill wrote, “I am opposed to every phase of social equality so distasteful to us both, and in my opinion, detrimental to Southern society.”
He once described apartheid segregation as “friendly advice” for Black people to start their own businesses.
Councill’s ideological descendants, such as North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, have not strayed far from the path he pioneered. Like his prototype, Robinson misrepresents the struggle against racial oppression.
Not surprisingly, conservatives’ tactic of falsification and confusion takes two forms, based on race. In the 1980s, White conservatives shifted from denouncing the Civil Rights movement (CRM) to embrace a falsification of its history. The right rips Dr. King’s famous quote that his children “not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” from its literary and sociohistorical contexts to contend that King opposed race-based solutions.
Black neoconservatives followed suit but developed their own unique set of mystifications. They are more likely to straightforwardly criticize the CRM’s goals, strategies and tactics, in order to manipulate the African American community’s nationalist sensibilities.
Ironically, though from Greensboro, the site where the lunch counter sit-in on Feb. 1, 1960, launched the second, more militant wave of the CRM, Robinson says it had a “ridiculous premise.” In March 2018, he claimed the CRM was designed to pull “the rug out from underneath capitalism and free choice and the free market.” Robinson contended, “So we’ve got a place called Woolworth in Greensboro that won’t serve Blacks at the lunch counter. What do you do? You go down there and you sit at the lunch counter and you demand for these people to take your money. ... That’s not what you do in a free market system. ... You don’t force these guys to take your ... I’m gonna enrich you whether you like it or not.”
Robinson’s critique of the CRM encompasses two arguments. The first dregs up the tired discredited 1960s-era White conservative claim that the CRM was led by communists. The second alleges the CRM demolished Black-owned businesses.
Here Robinson articulates a conservative Black nationalist argument. According to this flawed interpretation, the CRM “destroyed Black businesses across the nation. Once businesses became integrated right here in Greensboro, once Woolworth became integrated and the other cafeterias, White cafeterias became integrated, Black folks stopped going to the Black businesses. And they went out of business.”
Yes, the meager efforts to abolish apartheid in education did precipitate the destruction of schools in the Black community and displace tens of thousands of Black educators. However, the opposite is true for the annihilation of Black-owned businesses.
The primary force that destroyed Black business districts throughout the U.S. was not the push toward structural integration, however, shortsighted that strategy might have been. Rather, it was the thrust to preserve American apartheid and generate greater accumulation for White capitalists in the central business districts that destroyed Black-owned businesses. The main culprit was the push for suburbanization facilitated by the Housing Act of 1949, the 1954 Housing Act, and the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956.
The policies of two federal agencies exasperated residential apartheid. The Federal Housing Administration and the Veterans Administration financed working-class White folks’ purchase of newly built homes in the suburbs while denying African Americans the same right.
Meanwhile, other federal policies precipitated the destruction and relocation of urban Black communities. The 1949 Housing Act authorized $1 billion to cities to “acquire slums and blighted land” and the 1954 legislation provided funding to build public housing mainly for families removed from the “slums and blighted” areas. The 1954 act introduced the term “urban renewal,” which James Baldwin incisively termed “Negro removal.”
Additionally, the massive superhighways built across the country under the 1956 National Interstate and Defense Highways Act most often cut through Black communities, destroying them and relocating residents. It was federal policy designed to suburbanize working-class White folk, redevelop cities to maximize capital accumulation in the central business district, and create a highway system for national defense that demolished Black business districts throughout the U.S.
Another way of saying this is that it was the social base of the Republican Party, suburban middle-class White people, real estate developers, retail capitalists, and professionals located in the renovated central business districts of U.S. cities who bear responsibility for the destruction of Black communities and the business districts within them.
Robinson either deceptively or stupidly seeks to blame Black folk’s struggle against racial oppression for perpetrating the destruction of Black-owned businesses.