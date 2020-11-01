Monday is Black Solidarity Day. While working as a community organizer for the Black Central Coordinating Committee in Decatur as a youth, I helped organize Black Solidarity Day events. It’s celebrated on the first Monday in November, before Election Day.
Like Kwanzaa, Juneteenth and Black August, Black Solidarity Day is a political jamboree. Unlike many African American holidays, which commemorate significant past events and historical figures, Black Solidarity Day is presentist and action oriented.
Panamanian-born Black studies Professor Carlos E. Russell created Black Solidarity Day in 1969. For Russell, the day was “an opening salvo” toward building a Black united front. It “symbolize[d] the commitment of the many organizations working in the Black liberation struggle and to signify unity.”
Russell combined economic and political strategies. Inspired by Douglas Turner Ward’s popular play “Day of Absence” (1965), he envisioned Black Solidarity Day as a general strike, a boycott of work and shopping.
The general strike was both a process to build unity and a demonstration of Black economic power. The “liberated time” was used in mass community meetings to unite Black communities around candidates and a more expansive political agenda.
Despite media hype, the “MAGA Negro” does not exist in numbers or percentages large enough to disrupt Russell’s vision. Black folk’s voting behavior will continue to conform to Michael Dawson’s theory of linked fate — the idea that individuals are pushed by the pervasiveness of anti-Black racial oppression to identify their self-interest with that of the group.
Soaring economic stratification may eventually dislodge a larger but still insignificant number from the collective. One of the defining features of this historical moment is the expansion of income and wealth inequality both interracially and intraracially.
Since 1968, an increasing share of the collective Black household income has shifted upward from the lowest four quintiles to the highest quintile and top 5 percent. The Pew Research Center reported in 2009 that 67 percent of Black household wealth was concentrated within the top 10 percent of Black households.
The polls reveal slight gender and generational gaps among Black voters. A recent Pew poll reports 11 percent of Black men “leaning toward” Trump, compared with 6 percent of Black women. Nationscape’s survey suggests Trump might get nearly 20 percent of the Black male vote. Trump polls best among millennials and Generation X — Black folk in the age ranges of 18-29 and 30-44 — achieving about 17 percent among the latter.
While both gender and generation gaps exist, they are likely unstable and probably much smaller than the polls suggest. For instance, the Pew poll has nearly a 10-point margin of error for Black men.
Interestingly, the media has hyped the gender gap but not the generational one. I suspect it’s easier to instigate an anti-Black-male furor than it is to delve into a complicated story of the simultaneously progressive and reactionary politics of Black millennials and hip-hoppers. I maintain that the issue is class, not gender or generation per se.
In part, the myth of the MAGA Negro gained traction because of selfish and foolish statements made by a few Black male celebrities — Robert L. Johnson, Curtis Jackson (50 Cent), Kanye West and O’Shea Jackson (Ice Cube). They represent a tiny segment of the entrepreneurial class strata, mainly its male fragment.
Even when combined with the lumpen or gangsta segment of Black men who naively admire Trump’s criminality, they only approximate Republicans’ historic share of the Black male vote, 10-12 percent. However, the lumpen don’t vote.
A month ago, Johnson, the first African American billionaire, stated he’d vote according to his business interests. On Oct. 19, “rapitalist” — or rap capitalist — 50 Cent declared that for tax reasons, he was voting for Trump.
Another rapitalist, West, has switched from officially backing Trump to acting as his stalking horse in a fictitious run for the presidency. In a Forbes interview, he acknowledged his preference for Republicans. And in two weird statements, West claimed voting Democratic was a “form of racism and White supremacy” and described Black History Month as “torture porn.”
Of the rapitalists, Ice Cube is perhaps the most politically sophisticated, least motivated by concerns about his personal wealth and most dangerous. Besides the shoutout to Newt Gingrich’s 1994 reactionary pact, Ice Cube’s plan promotes American Descendants of Slavery’s retrograde, xenophobic, pro-capitalist agenda. His “Contract with Black America” spreads a sufficient dose of social justice over the group’s inspired plea for a Richard Nixon-style Black-capitalist initiative.
Ice Cube says, “They’re all the same,” meaning the Democrats and Republicans are equivalent. This is ADOS’ argument. It has gained traction among millennials and hip-hoppers. If you center the interests of the Black majority, the working class, then this is untrue.
If you’re concerned with jobs at a livable wage; union benefits; affordable health care; fair housing; voting rights and representation; ending racial terrorism; police and criminal-justice transformation; abolishing private prisons; reparations; and Social Security, then the differences between the two capitalist parties matter.
Despite expressions of misogyny and ageism, the emerging electoral differences among Black people only appear to be rooted in gender and generation. They are grounded in an accelerating class divide. Nonetheless, for this election cycle, Dr. Russell’s dream of a united Black electorate will hold.