On the third anniversary of Malcolm X’s Feb. 21, 1965, assassination, from a federal prison in New Orleans, Jamil Al-Amin, the former H. Rap Brown, announced his hunger strike, opining, “There is a point where caution ends and cowardice begins.”
Reflecting on Al-Amin’s observation led me to contemplate its implications for this moment. The National Archives and the Department of Justice very tentatively pursued the return of the material stolen by former President Donald Trump. Will U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland be intimidated by Trump and his minions, such as South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s threats of “riots in the streets”? Will the Justice Department’s initial caution end in cowardice?
The U.S. has a history of letting the wealthy and/or White folk get away with massive financial fraud and/or mass murder. Not only are criminals who orchestrate crimes like the 1980s savings-and-loan scandal, the Great Recession of 2007-09, the 1914 Ludlow massacre, and the race massacres of 1919 in Elaine, Ark. and 1921 in Tulsa, Okla., rarely prosecuted, they are also often rewarded.
In fact, at every historical turning point, states and the federal government chose to proceed with caution and soon succumbed to cowardice.
The best analog to this moment is the aftermath of the Civil War and Reconstruction. After defeating the Confederacy, whose secessionist insurrection caused the deaths of more than 750,000 people, the victorious Union did not prosecute anyone for treason, not even Confederate President Jefferson Davis. The liberal Republicans feared convictions could not be won and, like their contemporaries, they hesitated because they believed punishing the traitors would hinder reconciliation.
Caution guided President Abraham Lincoln’s approach to Reconstruction. On Dec. 8, 1863, he pardoned any former Confederate, except high ranking civil and military leaders, who swore an oath of loyalty to the U.S. Constitution and the federal government. And by his “Proclamation of Amnesty and Reconstruction,” he re-admitted former Confederate states once 10 percent of their residents who voted in the 1860 presidential election took the oath and elected a new state government. Black folk were obviously excluded.
Initially, Lincoln’s successor, Andrew Johnson, expressed a tougher policy. He declared, “They must not only be punished, but their social power destroyed.” He required states wishing to rejoin the Union to abolish slavery. Additionally, he excluded the Southern elite — those with “taxable property” exceeding $20,000 — from pardons.
Johnson, however, was not so much guided by caution or cowardice as he was by naked anti-Black racism. His opposition to African American citizenship and enfranchising Black men led him to renege on justice and to pardon the super rich who appealed directly to him.
A Southerner and a former slaveholder himself, Johnson liberally granted pardons and restored property to the former slavers. On Christmas Day 1868, six months before Congress passed the 14th Amendment making African Americans citizens, Johnson pardoned “every person who directly or indirectly participated in the late insurrection or rebellion.”
Due to Johnson’s lenient policy, Alexander H. Stephens, the former Confederate vice president, four generals, six cabinet officers, and 58 former Confederate congressmen took seats in the 39th U.S. Congress (March 4, 1865-March 4, 1867).
And rather than courageously expand Gen. Sherman’s Special Field Order 15, Johnson’s May 29, 1865, Amnesty Proclamation evicted thousands of Black folks from the promised homeland between Charleston, S.C., and St. Augustine, Fla.
Johnson’s contempt for African Americans was aided and abetted by cowardly liberal Republicans who were unable to break from notions of capitalist property relations and ideas of Black inferiority.
In June 1866, Congress passed the Southern Homestead Act, opening public lands in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi for settlement at the relatively cheap price of $1.25 an acre. Moreover, it established a six-month period in which only freedpeople could establish claims. Yet, despite Sherman’s special order, the new law and the Freedmen’s Bureau, radical Republicans’ efforts to compensate the freedpeople with land proved negligible.
Having been emancipated without pay, too few freedpeople were able to accumulate the necessary funds to buy land, at any cost. In addition, Johnson’s policy of restoration returned land titles to former slave masters. Moreover, beyond Pennsylvania Congressman Thaddeus Stevens, only a few Republicans were able to transcend their capitalistic property conceptions.
Stevens boldly introduced H.R. 29, a bill to try the traitors, confiscate the property of the 70,000 wealthiest former slaveholders, some 394 million acres, and redistribute it in 40-acre plots along with $50 to the head of each freed family. H.R. 29 was not enacted.
Cowardice has consequences. For the Civil War and Reconstruction era, the costs were the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives and the violent overthrow of the country’s initial experiment in democracy.
Many of the racist policies of that era are being replicated today. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Election Integrity Police” foreshadows a return to actions that led Congress to pass the Enforcement Acts of 1870 and 1871.
Davis escaped punishment; we can’t afford to let Trump slither through the hands of justice. The Justice Department has an opportunity to reverse the cycle. Indeed, it can take down the entire fascist cabal, the brain trust and the lieutenants who control the White-nationalist militias. To do so, Democratic Party liberals will have to surpass the courage of their Reconstruction-era Republican Party liberal predecessors.
Can the U.S. break the historical pattern of caution and cowardice?