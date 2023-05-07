I read Tucker Carlson’s racist and inhumane text in the May 2 issue of the New York Times. I was appalled but not surprised by the bloodlust that oozed from his words as Carlson described a MAGA gang’s aggravated assault on a person he labeled “an Antifa kid.”
Despite ahistorically claiming, “It’s not how white men fight,” Carlson found himself savoring the mob action. He wrote, “Yet, suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid, I could taste it.”
Carlson’s comments and the feelings they convey are familiar to me. Not that I have ever felt the same, but I study lynching and racial terrorism. His utterance reminds me of the callous observations often made by those who participated in and rationalized lynching. It is reminiscent of the sadistic glee on the faces of the spectator mob who cheered and encouraged the lynchers to perform even greater acts of depravity.
Indeed, Carlson’s comment recalls the sentiment expressed in a January 1904 article in The Jonesboro (Ill.) Gazette. The reporter ridiculed the recent lynching of Branson Davis, an African American youth, and the mob’s attack on a community of Black workers who were repairing a local bridge. In a jeering statement, the reporter observed, “At Thebes, in Alexander County, some months ago, there was a lynching, the colored population furnishing the material so that the frolic would not be a failure.”
Carlson articulates more than anti-Black attitudes; he also brazenly vents his White-supremacist worldview with the declaration “It’s not how white men fight.” Socialized to think of resistance, upon reading this historically false statement, I immediately thought about “Old Lem,” a poem by Sterling Brown, the renowned African American poet and cultural critic.
“Old Lem” depicts the realities of racial oppression, repression and resistance during the Plantation Economy (1877-1965) and Second Nadir (1877-1924). In chronicling Lem’s refusal to bow to “Southern etiquette” and its consequences, Brown exposes the inherent violence of White supremacy.
The final verse of “Old Lem” concludes:
“He spoke out of turn
“At the commissary
“They gave him a day
“To git out of the county
“He didn’t take it
“He said ‘Come and git me.’
“They came and they got him
“And they came by tens.
“He stayed in the county —
“He lays there dead.
“They don’t come by ones
“They don’t come by twos
“But they come by tens.”
By strategically locating the refrain, “They don’t come by ones / They don’t come by twos / But they come by tens” throughout the poem, Brown stresses that White-supremacist assaults, invasions and wars have always been unfair, ignoble and unjust.
Jamil Al-Amin (H. Rap Brown) was correct when he quipped, “Violence is a part of America’s culture. Violence is as American as cherry pie.” Indigenous peoples, African Americans, Asians and Latinx individuals and communities have been subjected to raids, lynch mobs, ethnic cleansing and racial pogroms since the settler colonialists reached these shores. Mobocracy is the American way, and it has always been unfair, ignoble and unjust.
Carlson has imbibed U.S. mythology and substituted it for history. Indeed, he is not simply a purveyor of false narratives, he is also the generator of such myths. Does he deny or rationalize America’s history of racially motivated mob violence, ethnic cleansing, pogroms and genocide?
How would Carlson make sense of then-Gen. Andrew Johnson’s order to Gen. John Coffee and “his Brigade of Calvary and mounted men to destroy Creek Town”? Coffee and his men massacred more than 170 Indigenous people, but Jackson wanted more murder and mayhem. He declared his intent to march into the “heart of the Creek nation.”
Do White men fight like Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forest, the Ku Klux Klan’s first Grand Wizard, a man who in 1864, at Fort Pillow, Tenn., slaughtered 300 African American Union soldiers after they surrendered? Forest was considered an honorable man, in fact, a Southern gentleman, during his lifetime and until quite recently by contemporary White southerners.
To produce Carlson’s mythological view of “how white men fight,” a history in which White men are more honorable than the rest of us, requires the erasure of most of U.S. history. Carlson’s historical view necessitates sanitizing, that is, erasing the significance of mob rule in U.S. history.
His history of denial and rationalization of White-supremacist sentiments mirrors Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ view of U.S. history. DeSantis undergirds Carlson’s pronouncements with public policy. He puts flesh on Carlson’s skeleton. By codifying American exceptionalism into school curriculum, DeSantis anchors Carlson’s White-supremacist mythology in society’s main instrument for socializing future generations.
Mobocracy, the way White men don’t fight, according to Carlson, is essential to enforcing DeSantis’ legislative agenda. Moms for Liberty and the “Woke busters” are mobs, shock troops of discrimination, who intimidate educational professionals and elected policy makers. Their deployment is indispensable to DeSantis’ fascistic transformation of elementary, secondary and higher education in the Sunshine state.
“They don’t come by ones / They don’t come by twos / But they come by tens.” Mob rule was critical to the past and continues to play a crucial role in securing the current racial/class hierarchy, and it has always been unfair, ignoble and unjust.