Ironically, under its fascist governor, Ron DeSantis, the “Sunshine State” is most responsible for the frost that has descended upon U.S. public education. The latest cold front spreading from the empire’s second southernmost state in DeSantis’ war against “woke indoctrination” is the review of social studies textbooks.
Florida is one of 19 overwhelmingly southern states that charges a state agency with textbook adoption. Because of the amount of money they spend on teaching materials, populous states like Florida, California and Texas play a disproportionate role in shaping the content of textbooks.
A recent example of this partisan power involved Studies Weekly, a major publisher of textbooks and educational materials. The company successively watered down its discussion of Rosa Parks to conform to Florida’s “Stop Woke Act,” HB 7, “Individual Freedom.”
In their widely distributed textbook, Studies Weekly stated Black people had to “give up their seats on the bus if a White person wanted to sit down.” Then, in a version for Florida, they changed the text to “she was told to move because of the color of her skin.” It now reads, “She was told to move to another seat.”
This Whitewashing of the circumstances of Rosa Parks’ arrest erases Alabama’s draconian and incriminating apartheid laws. It removes the agents of her oppression from sight. And in doing so, it falsifies U.S. and African American histories, the history of U.S. racial oppression and of Black people’s struggle for freedom, justice and equality; self-determination; and social transformation.
This suppression and falsification of historical knowledge makes the Montgomery Bus Boycott which Parks’ action initiated unintelligible. Black folks’ decision to boycott that city’s buses launched the modern civil rights movement. Moreover, this inaccurate historical rendering mystifies Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work to destroy the mid-20th century form of anti-Black racial oppression.
Studies Weekly also resurrected the U.S. tradition of using euphemisms to avoid the specificity of race and anti-Black racial oppression. Instead of naming and describing the apartheid social relations that governed interaction between African and European Americans, their Florida text states “certain groups of people” could not serve on juries.
The Parks and jury examples are bellwethers. They forecast the right-wing revision of history as a necessary prelude to a fascist counterrevolution.
DeSantis plans to expunge the 1960s (1955-1978) and take the U.S. back to the 1950s-era White supremacy. Erasing the history of racial oppression and resistance to it is essential to his agenda. His restrictions on teaching about race and gender pave the way for the recreation of a totalitarian society akin to apartheid South Africa.
Disingeniously, the FDOE claimed Studies Weekly misunderstood the intent of Florida’s law. They contended discussion of race was indispensable to “teaching the Civil Rights movement, slavery, segregation, etc.” However, actions by the Florida Citizens Alliance (FCA), the conservative group assigned to review social studies texts, contradicts this assertion.
Of 38 textbooks, the FCA found only two “acceptable for adoption.” Based on their interpretation of HB 7 and other state policies, the right-wing education group rejected 28 textbooks outright. And it recommended considerable changes to another eight, claiming they were not “factually correct.”
FCA reviewers objected to what they described as “a disproportionate amount of information ... on topics such as slavery.” They denounced a fifth-grade textbook for mentioning slavery 189 times and another because it focused too much on the “negative side” of the treatment of “Native American Indians.” Perhaps most importantly, the FCA reviewers concluded most of the textbooks minimized “contributions affiliated with White people” whom they lamented were “sometimes characterized as bad or oppressive people.”
The FCA reviewers researched the background of textbook authors. According to these right-wing critics, too many textbook authors are associated with liberal colleges “and/or” were members of associations that “focus on critical race theory.”
Such reports and policies derived from them are having a chilling effect on teaching in Florida and beyond. Currently, 44 states have passed or are debating whether to institute laws to constrict the teaching of Black history.
The assault on the teaching of Black history exposes one of the U.S.’s most cherished myths. While DeSantis hypocritically condemns “woke indoctrination,” the gust of cold air he’s sent across the empire opens a window onto the history of U.S. White supremacist indoctrination.
U.S. history textbooks have played an outsized role in the perpetuation of a racist society. Educational historian Donald Yacovone in Teaching White Supremacy notes, “one would be astonished if it [White supremacy] had not been a guiding principle of our textbooks.”
Since the ’70s, textbook companies and authors have had to reckon with a more powerful Black community and the new histories it produced. While much remains problematic in public school and college textbooks, DeSantis and his ilk are threatened by the Black Power-era transformation in Black representation and the presentation of Black perspectives. He and his minions understand the road back to publicly teaching White supremacy requires the erasure of Black history.
Preserving and expanding the teaching of Black history is important for positive reasons as well. It is a bulwark against winter. As eminent Black Studies scholar activist Lerone Bennett noted, “Whenever and wherever” Black folk have organized liberatory movements, those social movements have been “accompanied by or grounded on the history of African-American people.”
Knowledge of Black history undergirds Black power.