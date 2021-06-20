Change is coming to the constellation of American holidays. After decades and even centuries of exclusion, African American Holy Days are being incorporated in the U.S. holiday calendar.
President Joe Biden proclaimed May 31 a “Day of Remembrance: 100 Years After the Tulsa Race Massacre.” In a statement that stands mountains above any ever uttered by a U.S. president, Biden called for the commemoration of the “loss of life and security,” celebration of “bravery and resilience” of the survivors, and “eradication” of “systemic racism.”
On Wednesday, the Senate unanimously and the House overwhelmingly passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act to make June 19 a federal holiday. And on Thursday, Biden signed it into law.
A Gallup Poll released Tuesday found knowledge of and support for the new federal holiday tracked along the familiar pathways of race and politics.
Most American adults, 71 percent, had at least “a little bit” of knowledge about Juneteenth. Only 4 percent of Black people, probably lower among African Americans, knew “Nothing at all” about the day of commemoration. However, 29 percent of Latinx and nearly a third of White Americans had no knowledge of the 155-year-old celebration.
Nearly 70 percent of Black folks supported making Juneteenth a federal holiday; Latinx and White people were at 39 percent and 27 percent, respectively. Most Democrats, 57 percent, favored doing so, as did 30 percent of independents. Only 7 percent of Republicans did; 43 percent opposed it. Consequently, a minority of American adults, 35 percent, favor the new national holiday.
That Congress passed and the president signed the Juneteenth bill with such meager public support bodes well for future racial-justice legislation, or at least those that are largely symbolic.
Representation has been one focus of the Black-liberation movement. The struggle to remove Confederate flags and monuments, erase racist interpretations from U.S. history and incorporate our history is part of a broad, multi-pronged struggle. It is occurring in the classroom, in museums, at the sites of monuments and in the halls of state legislatures. The 1619 Project epitomizes the movement to place Black peoples’ experiences at the center of U.S. history.
For many and perhaps most African Americans, Biden’s proclamation and Congress’ vote are the realization of a dream. It’s symbolic, but symbolism does matter. Though thrilled, I am also skeptical. Because of my suspicions, I am compelled to ask, does change equal transformation?
Will the integration of Black holy days into the U.S. holiday calendar be as disappointing and harmful to Black people as our so-called integration into U.S. society? Will we lose control over the definition, commemoration and celebration of our holy days? Will Juneteenth become just another American holiday, an opportunity for entrepreneurs to commodify and convert the celebration of our martyrs into currency?
Acknowledgment is important. Historically, the U.S. empire has denied, distorted or minimized incidents of anti-Black racial terrorism and enslavement and African American emancipation.
Recognition of the African American socio-historical experience is not occurring in a vacuum, however. Indeed, it’s one strategic response to the upsurge in Black struggle after the 2014 killing of Michael Brown.
The spirit of inclusion that now pervades the Democratic Party represents the liberal strategy. Its mantra of “diversity, inclusion and equity” promises to jettison “systemic racism,” the mortar that unites the U.S. empire. The liberal strategy would further open the stairways of power to Black elites, mainly to the bottom and middle rungs.
Moreover, liberals are offering to reconstruct and maybe expand the social safety net. They back up their promise to diversify governmental, corporate and institutional leadership with a pledge to erase racist images and to incorporate positive representations of Black folk throughout U.S. society.
The possibility of these symbolic liberal reforms enrages conservatives. The radical right fascists pose an alternative strategy. They contrast the liberals’ approach with a revanchist strategy of exclusion, humiliation and repression.
In scores of states, radical-right Republicans are
installing barrier after barrier in the path of eligible voters. In dozens of states, they have either banned or are seeking to bar the teaching of “Critical Race Theory” or “diverse concepts.” Additionally, several states are attempting to prohibit teaching the 1619 Project.
Obviously, with such a revanchist alternative, one is tempted to accept the liberal strategy on its face. It would be a grave error to do so.
Perhaps the most comparable example would be the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday. As an official federal holiday, we now rely on government entities or White-controlled institutions to sponsor or partner in King Day celebrations. Very few “official” King Day activities reflect the spirit of the man who was assassinated April 4, 1968. They erase the anti-capitalist defender of African American culture who sought to preserve Black-controlled institutions.
Imagine commemorations of the Tulsa race massacre that denounce the African Blood Brotherhood-led armed resistance or Juneteenth celebrations that eschew calls for reparations.
Most African American holy days are political. They commemorate highlights in our struggle for liberation. They are informed by our culture — we fly the red, black and green flag and sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Even as we celebrate the state’s acknowledgment of Juneteenth, it is important that we not cede its definition and the content of our commemorations and celebrations to the U.S. state or any non-Black-controlled institution.