Real Talk | Changing Champaign's police-hiring policy
On Tuesday, the Champaign City Council will vote on proposed changes to the city’s police-hiring policy. The combination of these proposed changes and the search for a new police chief affords Champaign an opportunity to begin the process to transform policing in the city.
However, today’s discussion is focused on changing the city’s police-hiring policy, and one group’s effort to achieve that short-term goal.
The Ubuntu Project Champaign-Urbana, named after the Zulu word for humanism and direct democracy, is an organization of scholars and political and social activists whose mission is “to provide political education to raise the consciousness of and equip fighters for social change with useful knowledge” to liberate Black people and transform society.
Recently, Ubuntu, of which I am a member, has shifted from just interpreting problems to taking action to solve them. Over the past month, it has involved many individuals and an array of Black and racial-justice organizations in a process to re-imagine policing in Champaign.
The African ethnicities from which most African Americans are descended came from acephalous or “headless” societies. Such communities rejected aristocracies and instead operated through a combination of a council of elders, which included male representatives from each lineage group, and mass village assemblies.
With the incorporation of women, this democratic tradition survived enslavement in the form of the mass community meeting. Community mass meetings were central to the civil-rights and Black-power movements. It was the main process by which local movement centers made critical decisions. Ubuntu seeks to revitalize this traditional democratic decision-making practice.
Through the mass meeting process, Ubuntu has formed a coordinating committee composed of its attendees to guide the struggle to transform policing in Champaign. We have produced an alternative but complementary proposal for hiring new police officers and sketched some ideas for re-imagining local policing.
Ubuntu’s plan contends that because police are the only social group authorized to use excessive and deadly force, it is imperative that they be free from racism and other forms of bias. We believe officers must be superbly trained in basic policing skills, de-escalation communication techniques, legal knowledge, respect for civil liberties, and application of culturally informed and humane practices, and held accountable for their actions.
Unfortunately, the policing of Black people is driven by racism. It has always functioned as a social control mechanism to repress African Americans. U.S. police use deadly force more than three times more often than the next highest industrialized nation-state. Moreover, Black people are the only racial/ethnic/national group whom police kill at a rate above their percentage of the population. Between January 2015 and March 2021, Black people comprised a little more than 13 percent of the U.S. population but made up about 24 percent of police killings.
The Champaign Police Department’s policing of Black people conforms to national trends. Between 1970 and now-former Chief Anthony Cobb’s hiring in 2012, Champaign police officers killed five African Americans. Though Black folk comprised only 15 to 16 percent of Champaign’s population between 2007 and 2011, they accounted for 42 percent of arrests and experienced 48 percent more driving stops than Whites. As further illustration of social control, in 2011, 658 of the 744 of those ticketed for jaywalking — 88 percent — were Black!
Our disparate policing is a consequence of anti-Black racial oppression. That is, the race-based social disparities that confine most Black Champaign citizens to a life of economic insecurity determine our relationship to the police. Neighborhood wealth is the best predictor of where police killings occur. Nationally, Black median family income is 62 percent that of White families’; in Champaign, it’s 41 percent!
Cognizant of this social context, Ubuntu contends that the city’s proposed changes in the hiring policy ignore Champaign’s most pressing policing problem — racialized policing, or policing Black and other darker people differently than White people.
At the heart of racialized policing is the White officer. A 2020 study revealed that White officers use force 60 percent more than Black officers and use their weapons twice as often. A 2006 FBI report, the Plain View Project and a recent Congressional hearing point out that local police forces have been successfully infiltrated by White-nationalist organizations.
The brutal racist behavior of former Officer Matt Rush and some other Champaign officers forced the city to pay out more than $1 million in settlements over the last decade.
For these reasons, we believe the city must change its psychological vendor and hire a diverse firm that uses psychological tests that undercover racial bias. We recommend the Color-Blind Racial Attitudes Scale.
The city’s proposal would continue to limit educational preference points during the hiring process to candidates with a two- or four-year degree in criminal justice. We believe that policy must be extended to incorporate candidates with degrees in Black studies, ethnic studies and women and gender studies, as well as social-science and humanities disciplines such as psychology, history, sociology or social work.
The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform recommends that cities “prioritize” hiring officers who grew up or live in that municipality. We agree and urge that preference points be given to residents and those raised in the community. We further contend that they should be awarded to candidates who either grew up in or currently live in a city with racial demographics similar to Champaign’s.
Changing the police hiring policy is Ubuntu’s short-term goal. Our long-term objective is to completely re-imagine policing.
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.