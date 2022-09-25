Bruce R. Manns transitioned recently. Only a few readers will know his name. Bruce probably will not appear in the history books. He’s part of the unsung, the nameless, faceless mass of working class Black folk whose lives, struggles and accomplishments are wrongfully ignored by history-writers.
During what our people call his “going home” service, I was struck by a deep sadness. The grief was stimulated by Bruce’s passing. But the sorrow encompassed much more than the loss of that wonderful brother. To me, it signaled the loss of a generation, the passing of an era.
His ceremony was repeatedly interrupted by spontaneous shouts of “South Side!” This was not a chant of street organizations or so-called “gangs.” It was a joyous expression of pride of place. The chant commemorated community. It celebrated the bond forged among those of us who were raised on the southside of Decatur in the 1960s.
I‘ve known Bruce R. Manns since second or third grade, a bit more than 60 years. It is that community, the lifelong relationships forged with brothers like Ron Flucker, Jeffrey Perkins and Bruce Hawkins whom I grew up with that I mourn along with Bruce’s passage.
The Manns family migrated to Decatur in 1945. They were part of the 5,000 Black folk who, looking for a better life, swelled Decatur’s Black population during the Second Great Migration, 1940-1970. They came from Brownsville, in Haywood County, the leading cotton producing county in Tennessee, during and after enslavement.
The clan settled on the corner of Decatur and South Jackson Street in the heart of the South Side. Their home became the hub for a generation of Black boys born in the 1950s, raised in the 1960s, and who came of age in the 1970s. From his central location, at the crossroads of the South Side, Bruce became “the center of our circle,” Ronnie Flucker noted.
We followed Bruce because he was selfless, fair, and even as an adolescent, you could count on him to tell it straight, no chaser. We knew he would act in the interest of the group. And you knew he would tell it like it was.
One summer, Carl St. James. Mr. and Mrs. Johnson’s grandson visiting from Gary, Ind., outran my older cousin Terry. Seeking to reclaim the dignity of the South Side, I quickly challenged Carl. Bruce, who was the starter and judge of the race said dryly, “You fast, but you never beat Terry, so nah, we not gonna waste time with that.”
That was Bruce, clear, straight, no chaser.
Bruce was about 5’8’ 145 pounds, but he had a big personality. He was loud. He talked a lot of smack! He’d get to talking fast, and start stuttering, repeating himself. That brother was fun and funny!
Bruce was tough. He wrestled in high school. He was fiery; he led with emotional content. However, I don’t ever remember him being in a fight. And we fought a lot. No one bullied him and he didn’t “start no mess.” The brother was respected. Indeed, he was coach before he officially began coaching.
Culturally, Bruce was always Black. He loved James Brown! He was open and visibly caring and compassionate. And he embodied our communal, group-oriented culture.
On the South Side, we were raised in a community in which Black folk exercised some visible control over the key institutions in which we were socialized. Outside of school and shopping downtown, we had almost no contact with White people.
We were raised in a community with numerous Black-owned businesses, such as Mac’s Sandwich Shop, the A & W, Kembrook’s store, John Young’s Wings & Thangs, Derby’s, and Robinson’s Barbershops, Curtis Browns TV Repair and Record Shop, before they were destroyed by the expansion of Highway 51 and the urban renewal project.
Bruce, like all of us, benefited immensely from being mentored by an older generation of Black men such as misters Wallace Smith, Harold Buckner, Dick Portee, Wardie Sain Sr. and his elder brother, Orange, coached the Mueller Dodgers or Banks Agnew who commanded the award-winning Decatur Comets Drill team.
What perhaps most distinguished Bruce was his selflessness, his willingness to serve. Many, perhaps most of us, took up the mantle passed on by our mentors, but few as early or as energetically as Bruce. After graduating from Los Angeles Trade Tech, he returned and threw himself into community service. He took over coaching the Dodgers, started coaching a women’s softball team, the Starlites, and launched an adult male team, the South Side Soul Patrol, all while working full time for Bell/AT&T. His contribution to Black community development was to preserve and create independent Black-controlled institutions.
Bruce was not an activist. Bruce Hawkins and I were. But when the Decatur City Council contemplated raising bus rates, an increase that would disproportionately affect African American high school students, Bruce Manns was there, helping us organize the opposition.
Bruce R. Manns’ life mattered. He was a major part of a hard rock foundation that maintained institutions that turned boys into men on the South Side of Decatur.
He’s not dead. He lives on in the hearts and minds of his family, and those of us who grew up with him and those whom he coached.