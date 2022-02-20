Most Americans learn their history not in the classroom nor from history books but rather from public sources — museums, monuments, historical sites, public history commons and historical markers.
Thus, the struggle to infuse Black history into public education must focus attention on the public sites from which most people in the U.S. acquire their historical knowledge as well as the endangered school classroom.
One of the aspects of the Black sociohistorical experience of which the public is least knowledgeable is the history of racial terrorism. The fact that it is so deeply embedded in the fabric of U.S. society partly explains legislation banning historical knowledge that would generate “discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress” such as Florida Senate Bill 148. It and bills like it would effectively either prohibit teaching subjects like slavery, lynching or racial pogroms or require their “whitewashing.”
While the struggle to correct the lies and misrepresentations in the school setting must continue — in fact, be elevated — it is also important that we intrude the Black presence into public sites. To that end, the Equal Justice Initiative has conceived a splendid strategy to remake U.S. public spaces. It proposes to transform public spaces by incorporating counter memorials to Black people, especially to the thousands of victims of lynchings.
The intiative is a multifaceted racial-justice institution. It is a research center, racial-justice organization and museum and memorial. It uses advocacy, litigation and education in its fight to abolish racialized mass incarceration, the death penalty and excessive punishment, and economic injustice.
Its most powerful exhibits are the Memorial for Peace and Justice, which includes 800 6-foot-tall weathered-steel statues that symbolize the counties in which racial lynchings occurred, and the Community Soil Collection Project, which collects and displays in glass jars of soil from lynching sites with the name of the victim.
The latter is part of a larger program, the Community Remembrance Project. This project extends the initiative beyond its headquarters in Montgomery, Ala. The project has two essential features: The Historical Marker Project and “restorative truth-telling” initiatives. Ideas for the truth and reckoning aspect of the project include vigils, apologies, city proclamations or “long-term initiatives that address historical racial injustice.”
Decatur is in the beginning stages of launching a local Community Remembrance Project. Not surprisingly, two groups distinguished by race had separately contacted the initiative. Wednesday’s meeting, which I participated in, provided Decatur an opportunity to build a coalition according to the group’s policy. It requires local remembrance-project coalitions to consist of “a diversity of backgrounds and center local African American leadership and involvement.” Black leadership is pivotal in efforts aimed at “restorative truth-telling” and abolishing racial oppression.
The Decatur group’s initial conversation centered around creating a historical marker to memorialize Samuel J. Bush, who was lynched on June 3, 1893. Bush was accused of attempted rape. He was confident he would be exonerated but was taken from the Macon County jail by a mob before he had a chance to prove his innocence. Over 1,000 White people observed, cheered and celebrated Bush’s lynching.
He was the first of 19 African Americans lynched in Illinois. Those 19 African Americans represented 56 percent of the 34 victims of lynching in Illinois. Among northern states, Illinois tied Kansas in lynching the most Black people. Moreover, about a third of the Black people lynched were murdered in the central Illinois towns of Decatur, Lawrenceville, Danville, Lacon, Springfield and Paris.
After an initial outline of the project by Mt. Zion teacher Rich Hansen, African American participants quickly raised questions about the contemporary resonance of the project. Vernon Wimberly, a descendant of Bush, argued for an endowment for scholarships for local Black youth. The African Americans were more focused on the present and how the memorial could open space to engage existing racial inequities. To be clear, White participants eagerly supported such initiatives, but the emphasis on a contemporary orientation originated with the Black folk.
However, before the remembrance project can contribute to repairing the material circumstances of contemporary racial oppression, the local coalitions must attend to questions of the past. The Historical Marker Project is crucial to creating an environment in which a community conversation on racial oppression can take place.
The markers make visible what has been hidden. Most lynchings occurred in the county seat, usually the largest city in the county, and in a public place. Hence, the Equal Justice Initiative’s term “racial terror lynching” for those like Bush’s, which were conducted in public, with the perpetrators never prosecuted and the African American community terrorized, either during the manhunt or in the euphoria after the lynching, or both. The historical markers force individuals to confront the centrality of racial terrorism in shaping the past and present condition of Black people.
The Community Remembrance Project also offers an important framework for Illinois communities to initiate local dialogues on the legacy of racial oppression. Springfield has already memorialized those murdered during its racial pogrom. The other central Illinois communities should follow Decatur’s lead and pursue developing remembrance-project coalitions. These bodies could lead conversations aimed at rectifying local histories of racial injustice across the region.
Indeed, the project opens a path to explore reparations for Black central Illinoisans.