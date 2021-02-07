I was introduced to Dr. Carter Goodwin Woodson, the founder of Black History Month, through struggle. It was during the 1968 Black student boycott in the Decatur school district.
Though only a sophomore, I was part of a committee charged with compiling a list of readings on Black history to present to the superintendent. During a meeting with my pastor, the Rev. George A. Coates, he implored me to begin with Dr. Woodson.
Initially, I was unenthusiastic. Compared to Lerone Bennett’s “Before the Mayflower” and John Hope Franklin’s “From Slavery to Freedom,” I didn’t see the value in including work by someone who was born in 1875. However, the recommendation came from Coates, the man who introduced me to the all-Black communities in Canada, Henry McNeal Turner and other Black nationalists in the African Methodist Church tradition.
Therefore, shortly thereafter, I went to the public library and checked out Woodson’s tome, “The Negro in Our History.”
I discovered Woodson was considered the “father of Black history.” That he preached and practiced self-reliance. And that he was largely responsible for building the field’s institutional infrastructure.
Along with four other men, in 1915, he founded the Association for the Study of Negro (now African American) Life and History, a membership organization composed of professional historians, public educators, lay historians and social activists. A year later, he launched its journal, the Journal of Negro (now African American) History. A decade afterward, he initiated Negro History Week and in 1937 started the Negro (now Black) History Bulletin.
Yet despite publishing over 20 books and building Black history’s infrastructure, most people, like my 15-year-old self, are unaware of Woodson’s ideas. And given the way Black History Month is marketed, one could be aware of Woodson’s institution building but unaware that he exemplified what Pero Gaglo Dagbovie calls the “Black iconoclastic tradition.”
“The Miseducation of the Negro” (1933) is often cited to bolster Woodson’s iconoclastic credentials. Woodson held conflicting beliefs drawn from both the conservative and Black-radical traditions. For instance, his fabled practice of self-reliance straddled the conservative Black nationalism of Booker T. Washington and Marcus Garvey and the radical Black nationalism of Cyril Briggs of the African Blood Brotherhood and a 1930s-era W.E.B. Du Bois.
In the April 1926 edition of the Journal of Negro History, Woodson declared the first commemoration of “Negro History Week” an extraordinary success. He reported, “The observance of NEGRO HISTORY WEEK proved to be one of the more fortunate steps ever taken by the Association.”
Woodson, however, did more than recount the positive reception of the weeklong commemoration of African people’s tribulations, triumphs and contributions. In his short observation, he expressed his theory of history, identified the stakes in the acquisition of Black historical knowledge, and explained the social benefits of widely circulating Black history.
It’s important to view our annual commemorations of Black history through Woodson’s eyes. A laborer into his early 20s, Woodson’s background as a coal miner influenced his understanding of historical scholarship. Woodson considered facts rubbish. For him, the historian’s task was to extract the latent truths that were interpenetrated within the facts. Like a miner, the historian’s mission was to separate the gold from the ore. In other words, Woodson was interested in interpreting history and making meaning out of the Black socio-historical experience.
He sought to distribute Black historical knowledge broadly throughout the U.S., to both African and European Americans. Negro History Week was designed as a popular complement to the association’s annual academic conference.
In 1937, he supplemented Negro History Week with the Negro History Bulletin as a mass organ. Whereas the Journal of Negro History targeted professional historians and a college-educated audience, the bulletin was directed toward the common working-class African American. It was distributed through the institutions — schools, churches, clubs, movement organizations, social agencies, recreational establishments and businesses — that served those African Americans.
Woodson believed knowledge of Black history was of the utmost importance. He considered it a matter of life and death. Woodson posited, “If a race has no history, if it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated.”
Some may consider Woodson’s statement hyperbolic. However, what he described we now call cultural genocide. It involves a two-fold process in which a people’s cultural artifacts are destroyed and traditions erased, after which colonizers impose their culture on them. Cultural genocide is part of the process leading up to physical genocide.
The “father of Black history” sought to produce a usable history. He believed knowledge of Black history would inspire Black folk and raise their self-esteem. For White people, Woodson imagined knowledge of African peoples’ contributions to the U.S. and world civilizations would prove Black folk’s humanity, teach Whites to respect them and thereby undermine racial oppression.
Woodson practiced self-reliance in institution-building and charted a self-determined tradition in Black history-writing. Writing in an era dominated by the Chicago School’s race-relations approach, Woodson walked a different path. Instead, he declared his primary interest was in “what the Negro was thinking, feeling, attempting and doing himself.” Fifty years before the concept was popularized, Woodson craved out an Afrocentric approach to Black history-writing.
Like his contemporaries, the progressive historians, Woodson’s usable history was conceived as a tool for Black liberation.