“Do you privilege political brothers over ordinary brothers?”
This was the question posed by Ray Ray, a fellow member of the Black Liberation Party — a Black Panther Party-like organization to which I belonged as a youth.
Ray Ray thought it was elitist to privilege political prisoners. He reasoned that every Black person, political or not, guilty or innocent, had experienced racial discrimination in the arrest, conviction or sentencing process. Therefore, he questioned the criteria by which we privileged movement organizers over regular Black folks.
Ray Ray’s question intruded itself back into my consciousness after last month’s excessive federal sentencing of Shamar Betts, 20, of Urbana, who in a thoughtless May 31, 2020, outburst on Facebook called for a “riot” at Market Place Mall.
Was Betts’ action protest? Specifically, are individuals who do not participate in an organized demonstration but, like Betts, only engage in looting, protesters? When raising funds and organizing for pardons, clemency or amnesty, should we privilege conscious political actors, political prisoners and prisoners of war over unconscious individuals who acted for personal gain?
Protest ranges from institutional political expressions, such as voting, lobbying, petitioning and litigation, to noninstitutional methods of political participation, including confrontational tactics such as boycotts, marches and strikes; the use of cultural genres, music, art, poetry and film to criticize power; and even violence targeted to inflict economic cost or the loss of life through armed retaliation and rebellion.
Unable to leverage institutional politics in their interest, working-class Black folk have often been forced to adopt what Dr. Martin Luther King termed the “language of the unheard,” rebellion. Cognizant of the limits of social movement in American democracy, scholars recognize that revolts are examples of political protest as much as marches and boycotts.
As reported by Janice Jayes in the Public I, Betts was prosecuted under the 1968 federal Anti-Riot Act, commonly known as the H. Rap Brown law, named after the former Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee Chairman now known as Jamil Al-Amin. Therefore, it seems fitting to compare Betts’ actions to those of the participants in the 1960s-era racial confrontations.
First, many social-movement scholars view the 1960s conflagrations as rebellions rather than riots. Part of the logic for scholars such as Ashley Howard, Daryl B. Harris and Robert Blauner concerns the racialized character of those confrontations, the catalytic role of the police, the racial and class ownership of the property targeted and the consciousness of the participants. Do Betts’ actions resemble the 1960s pattern?
He was motivated to respond to racial oppression. Derek Chauvin’s callous, racialized police murder of George Floyd sparked his call for “a riot at Market Place Mall.” Betts’ target, Market Place Mall, differs from those in the 1960s. And his consciousness pales in comparison.
The 1960s-era rebellions exacted retribution against exploitative retail capitalists and landlords. Activists of that time targeted the businesses and property of White men and women who charged exorbitant prices for shoddy merchandise and substandard housing and failed to employ them.
Betts, on the other hand, targeted stores at the north Champaign mall, none of which had the kind of economically oppressive relationship to Black people that the “ghetto” retailers and landlords then and now have. Bluntly, they were not located in a Black community. Another hallmark of the 1960s rebellions was that the rebels generally issued a set of demands that identified their grievances and remedies.
In these areas, Betts’ actions differ markedly from that of 1960s-era rebels. The mall retailers are capitalists; therefore, they exploit their workers and charge their customers prices far above the value of the merchandise they sell. However, unlike the “ghetto” landlords and small retailers who suck the lifeblood out of colonized Black communities, they rip off the general U.S. public and only specifically discriminate against Black people in hiring. And neither Betts nor any of the individuals who answered his summons connected their actions to a broader set of grievances.
The Movement for Black Lives, a 50-member coalition of progressive Black organizations, has demanded amnesty for anyone arrested for “protest-related” activity during the summer of 2020. I think Betts meets the coalition’s criteria. Most, if not all, of the 326 cases analyzed in its “Struggle for Power” report concern activists or at least individuals arrested during an organized protest. As such, Betts’ case differs.
However, Betts’ punishment mirrored that of his more politicized peers. Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Betts to three years of probation on state charges of burglary. In contrast, after awarding Betts one year for time served, U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm sentenced him on federal charges to four years in prison, three years of probation and restitution of
$1.5 million for property damage. And in an excessively punitive and mean-spirited act, Mihm ordered him to pay “half his disposable income to the government every month.”
Though I am troubled by Betts’ lack of consciousness, I am impressed by his willingness to fight back, however misdirected. I certainly would and did direct far less funds toward Betts and the Market Place Mall rebels than to political prisoners like Mutulu Shakur or Jamil Al-Amin. For me, it’s more important that we concentrate our efforts on winning the release of the men and women who consciously fought to liberate Black people.