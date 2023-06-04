We are at an impasse. After more than a half decade (2014-20) of some forward motion, our movement has stalled.
We lack an adequate explanation of our socioeconomic conditions or political relationship to the United States empire, its governing White majority, and its ruling capitalist class. Our current strategies and tactics are ineffective and integration, our main strategy, causes more harm than good.
The movement needs a reboot. We need a new game plan, a better theory, more holistic strategies, more effective tactics, and a renewed belief in our efficacy.
Derrick Bell Jr., founder of the demonized Critical Race Theory, raises critical questions that shine light on our situation. He advocated “racial realism” or “a hard-eyed view of racism as it is and our subordinate role in it.” This philosophy and practice begins with a sober analysis of U.S. history and law.
A 19th century abolitionist and Black nationalist, the Rev. Henry Highland Garnett’s clarion call was “resistance! resistance! RESISTANCE”; Bell too advocated unrelenting “resistance to oppression, even if that oppression” was “never overcome.”
Bell used narrative stories to discuss the African American situation, critique U.S. history and law, and to suggest alternative paths toward Black liberation.
I find two stories, “The Racial Preference Licensing Act” and “Afrolantica Awakening,” from Faces at the Bottom of the Well (1992), his second book, the most intriguing. In the first, he introduces the principle of interest convergence. This principle posits “the rights of Black people only advance when they converge with the interests of White people.”
In the first story, Bell challenges the Civil Rights movement’s addiction to integration as the sole policy to advance Black people. After noting its persistent failures and unintended detrimental consequences, he suggests a market-based solution that would grant a federal license to “all employers, proprietors of public facilities, and owners and managers” who wish to discriminate “on the basis of race and color” in hiring and service.
In return, the license holders must display their certificate in a highly visible place and contribute 3 percent tax on all income accrued from Whites — employed, served, or products sold to them to an “equality fund.” Grants from this fund would be used to finance Black-owned businesses, interest-free home loans, and scholarships to college and vocational schools for Black students.
Bell believed strategies like the “Racial Preference Licensing Act” would improve the quality of Black lives and go further in empowering Black communities to solve the problems they faced than contemporary civil rights laws had.
The second story, “Afrolantica Awakening,” is an Afro-futurist tale. In Bell’s sci-fi, history and fantasy story, a mist-covered island the size of the New England states rises out of the Atlantic Ocean about 900 miles east of South Carolina. Eventually dubbed “Afrolantica,” the U.S., European, Asian, American, and African nations attempt to place explorers on it, but all attempts fail.
The atmosphere quickly causes explorers to lose consciousness. Accidentally, it’s discovered that not only are African Americans able to maintain consciousness, but in fact, are invigorated in Afrolantica’s waters and on its surface. Upon return, they report experiencing feelings of “heightened self-esteem, of liberation, of feeling free.”
In Bell’s story, African Americans begin to wonder if “Afrolantica” is their promise land. Predictably, the Black community splits factions, one pro-emigration and the other pro-remain in the U.S.
The pro-emigrant group resurrects the long history of Black nationalism and appeals to African Americans’ desire for autonomy and independence from White American rule.
The empire’s federal government soon places their leaders under surveillance. They are framed for crimes and targeted for police repression. Yet, imbued with a sense of hope for the first time in decades, the pro-emigrationists organize the Afrolantica Armada, “a thousand ships loaded with the first wave of several hundred thousand Black settlers.”
On the morning of the Fourth of July, as the fleet departs, Afrolantica begins to sink back into the sea.
Yet, rather than despair, the emigrants return with a new sense of purpose, buoyed by their ability to cooperate in pursuit of Afrolantica. Bell concludes, “Infectious, their renewed tenacity reinforced their sense of possessing themselves.”
Through his narrative stories, legal writings, and activism, Bell sought to expand consideration of the range of remedies beyond those considered by people who cling to antiquated ideas of a long dead civil rights movement.
Bell posited options that empowered Black people and placed solving our problems first. In doing so, he legitimated nationalistic alternatives.
In fact, “racial realism,” as expressed in Bell’s two tales, harkens back to W.E.B. du Bois’ writings from 1928 through the 1940s. Du Bois foreshadowed Bell’s refusal to treat integration as “a sacrosanct ideal.” He too saw it as one strategic vision. Autonomy and socialist transformation were others.
As the African American condition deteriorated during the Great Depression, du Bois searched for a theory, strategy and tactics that would allow Black folk to survive pending liberation.
Theoretically, he concluded, Black folk constituted “A Negro Nation Within the Nation.” Strategically, he came to believe “the only answer was internal self-organization” which for him meant organizing the “vast consumer power of this group” to build “a cooperative State.” Tactically, Du Bois continued to advocate for an “efficient leadership,” who would “stop this great people from being ashamed of itself, of its color and history.”