Previously, I explored the central meaning of Black history. This week, I continue my exploration of African American history, but from a personal perspective. In my earlier macro-level observation, I identified the core meaning of Black history. Here, I want to recount the process by which I discovered and imbibed the transformative power of Black historical knowledge.
Studying Black history gave me useful knowledge and an identity, provided me with power — knowledge — a tool of analysis and an “idea force” to guide the struggle for Black liberation.
I came to the study of Black history through struggle. I was driven to studying Black history by the racial microaggressions and the blatant brutality of an anti-Black White-supremacist education. Those race-based attacks pushed me to the edge. Once there, I chose to take what the revolutionary psychiatrist Frantz Fanon called the “plunge into the chasm of the past.”
More accurately, my dive into the record of the Black experience was propelled by my reflection on my racial encounters. Immersion in Black history facilitated my awakening and subsequent construction of a Black identity. It did not occur by study alone. It required the simultaneous engagement in the struggle for Black liberation. The combination of study and struggle generated a Black consciousness in me.
I became aware of racial oppression early. My mother was among the first cohorts of Black women to become licensed practical nurses in Decatur. As a preschooler, I often overheard her tales of White patients spitting on her or reacting hysterically whenever her duties required that she touch them.
My most haunting preschool memory concerns a White security guard at the car dealership we had to walk through to get water blowing my uncles’ friend’s brains out. He claimed he was stealing a car.
So I was quite familiar with racial oppression before I entered the torture chamber that was Mr. Ned Freeman’s seventh-grade classroom. He was my homeroom, social studies, English and spelling teacher. I and the three other Black boys in Section 7-3 spent four hours a day, five days a week, being subjected to mental and emotional abuse by that aggressive racist.
The incident that affected me most was Freeman’s response to a presentation by Ronnie Flucker. Freeman’s first assignment required students to discuss the etymology of their last name and trace their family’s genealogy, on both the paternal and maternal sides, to before the Civil War. Due to enslavement, that was a difficult task for most Black students. I suspect Freeman knew this.
Ronnie, my best friend in my youth, was the first Black student to present. Immediately after he identified his surname as German, Freeman rudely interrupted him: “Ronnie, are you German?” But before Ronnie could answer, Freeman declared, “No, you’re a Negro, aren’t you? You have the name Flucker because a German family used to own you!”
His words jarred me. Until that moment, I had only a vague sense of slavery and certainly did not know it was the source of my name. Freeman’s outburst was a microassault, microinsult and microinvalidation. It was a routine form of teacher bullying to which Black students were and continue to be subjected. I was stunned and enraged, but it also stirred something else in me. It was my transformative encounter. I’m sure my motivation to replace my family’s slave name with a self-determined African one was born in that moment.
My encounters with Freeman fueled a militant attitude, though one that initially only inspired me to outperform White students, academically as well as athletically. Surprisingly, Freeman’s disparagement of Black folks never made me ashamed of my Blackness. Rather, his microaggressions provoked defiance. At first, it sparked a rejection and later a repudiation of White-supremacist indoctrination.
During ninth grade, I became completely alienated from schooling, but thankfully not from learning. One day, an older student tossed me a copy of Lerone Bennett’s “Before the Mayflower.” It was my introduction to African American history. In fact, it was the first scholarly book I read. Until then, I only read comic books, sports magazines and the auto/biographies of athletes.
Motivated by Bennett’s inspiring story of tribulation and triumph, I often skipped classes to spend time in the school library. There, I read everything I could on the Black Power movement — H. Rap Brown (Jamil El-Amin), Stokely Carmichael (Kwame Ture) and the Black Panther Party.
At the public library, I read everything from “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” to Fidel Castro’s “History Will Absolve Me,” “The Communist Manifesto” and the life-transforming “Black Awakening in Capitalist America.” I bought the poetry of Nikki Giovanni and Don L. Lee (Haki Madhubuti), The Black Panther newspaper and Black World, and took out a subscription to The Black Scholar.
It was probably gradual, but it seemed quite sudden. I went from a disinterested to a highly motivated if contentious student. I left my street organization for the movement.
My goal was to insert Black historical knowledge into my courses. I injected omissions, corrected diminutions and contested distortions of the Black experience. To avoid looking like a fool, I read the course assignments and gathered counter-information to critique my teachers’ misinformation.
The study of Black history resurrected my interest in education, solidified a positive identity and compelled me to consciously commit to the struggle for Black liberation.