In the African American political calendar, the month of August is dedicated to resistance.
Black resistance spans the gamut from moral suasion, protest, insurgent politics, armed self-defense, retaliatory violence and exodus. However, community-building, particularly the construction of counter institutions, is the most important form of resistance.
Today, there is no greater need — and no activity can produce more beneficial results — than building alternative Black-controlled institutions.
At its core, building an autonomous or at least semi-autonomous civil society composed of alternative Black-controlled institutions — civic organizations, religious communities, schools, community centers, hospitals, media outlets, farms and businesses — is what enabled us to survive the U.S. Such community-building initiatives are the apex of Black resistance.
In many ways, resistance — tenacity, defiance, struggle and survival — eloquently summarizes the essence of the African American sociohistorical experience. Lerone Bennett, perhaps the most insightful chronicler of the African American experience since W.E.B. Du Bois, described Black history as “an idea-force of the black struggle.” Even more than February’s Black History Month, August emphasizes the struggle for Black liberation.
Black August Resistance Month originated as a commemoration of the life of Black Panther Party Field Marshal George Jackson and other fallen warriors. When the celebration expanded beyond prison boundaries, the Afrikan Peoples Party incorporated tributes to notable historical figures and acts of resistance into the commemoration.
Two of the most significant leaders in African American history, Marcus Garvey and Du Bois, have important ties to the month. Garvey, builder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League — a massive, multi-institution nationalist movement — was born Aug. 17, 1887. And Du Bois, the pre-eminent African American scholar-activist, founder of the NAACP and leading Pan-African socialist, died Aug. 27, 1963, in Ghana, a day before the March on Washington.
Additionally, several revolts occurred that month. On Aug. 22, 1791, enslaved Africans on the island of Saint-Domingue (part of which became Haiti) revolted and became the only enslaved people in history to successfully overthrow a slave regime. African American insurrections such as Gabriel Prosser’s Aug. 30, 1800, revolt in Richmond, Va., were directly inspired by the Haitian Revolution. And the prophet Nat Turner’s 1830 rebellion took place from Aug. 21-23 in Southampton County, Va.
Given its origins, it’s not surprising that Black August is mostly associated with slave revolts, armed self-defense, retaliatory violence and urban rebellions. Yet from its beginning, the organizers of Black August instilled a set of values, rituals and practices designed to mold its participants from an aggregation of individuals into a community.
Community-building should take precedence moving forward.
The process of constructing new or re-imagining older institutions also spans the gamut of resistance. As Bennett argued, the core meaning of African American history is struggle, the struggle for Black liberation. However, resistance is ubiquitous; that is, it is ever-present and occurs everywhere throughout the Black experience. In its initial expression, resistance is most often individual, diffused and unorganized.
One such example is the explosion in Black gun ownership. The roots of the current surge in Black gun ownership can be traced to the eruption in White gun ownership after Barack Obama was elected president in 2008. The rise in Black gun ownership has been fueled by individual responses to the prior swell in White gun ownership and the contemporary threats it sparked. Many of the new Black gun owners felt compelled to buy firearms after witnessing armed White “protesters” mobilize against the George Floyd protests, COVID-19 lockdown orders and election results. Additionally, many Black folk who bought guns did so because they fear and do not trust the police, and in reaction to current wave of gun violence.
The spurt in Black gun ownership represents the wisdom of the Black masses. Our people know the storm is gathering. We are poised on the threshold of a return to large-scale private and state-sponsored anti-Black violence. Black folk know we have been the primary target of hate crimes since the FBI began keeping such data in 1991. We also know 2020 accelerated the attacks on us.
Black gun clubs and militias offer one avenue to mitigate the looming threats. They represent a higher level of organization than individual gun ownership. At the core of the Black gun club and militia movement is a collective ethos. Groups such as the Huey P. Newton Gun Club center on linked fate and collectivism. It is these historic African values that are slowly being strangled as the Black middle class and the lumpen criminal youth become more integrated into White American individualism.
Our people know we do not exist as individuals and that collective action is the only path forward.
Our collective institutions are weaker than they’ve ever been. The weakness of Black civil society — civic associations, religious institutions, neighborhood associations, community centers and an assortment of self-help groups — stems from the adoption of White American values. Too many of our youth share the predatory narcissistic values of the White capitalist class.
The need for collective protection is abundantly clear. Perhaps the need for survival can initiate a movement to rebuild our institutional infrastructure. Maybe the creation of gun clubs and militias can stimulate a broader transformative movement in the Black community.
Black August Resistance Month offers an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling the central theme in Black history, Black liberation, which requires rebuilding our autonomous institutional infrastructure.