In February, the Pew Research Center released a surprising survey of Black adults’ acquisition of Black history.
Most (51 percent) said they were “extremely informed” or “very informed” about African American history. A plurality, 43 percent, said they acquired “everything” (14 percent) or “most of what I know” (29 percent) about Black history informally, from family and friends, rather than through formal processes.
That family and friends are the major source of Black folks’ acquisition of Black historical knowledge testifies to Black people’s strength and resilience. However, family-centered distribution is highly disparate. While significant and an essential survival mechanism, it is insufficient and must be supplemented by a collective, community-based vehicle.
The survey’s other findings reinforce the need for an institution that uses Black historical knowledge to culturally socialize Black youth. Some 30 percent of African American adults identified the media (television, movies, music and books) as their primary source of information on Black history. Similarly, 27 percent of Black adults obtained “everything” or “most” of their information about African American history from the web, search engines and social media.
Not surprising, but shocking nonetheless, was that only 23 percent of Black adults named K-12 schools as where they learned “everything” and “most” of what they know about Black history. Interestingly, 24 percent identified college as the fount of their Black historical knowledge. Less than 31 percent of Black adults have a degree, yet nearly a quarter of African Americans learned Black history in college.
In sum, the Pew survey identifies informal rather than formal sources as the primary medium through which a plurality of Black adults learn Black history. It’s a tribute to Black families that they have stepped into this breach. That Black history continues to be excluded or minimized in the K-12 curriculum is troubling.
Given the widespread assault on critical race theory and “The 1619 Project” — the teaching of Black history — you wouldn’t think instruction in Black history was so marginal to states’ K-12 curricula. A 2015 survey by the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Oberg Research discovered that only one or two lessons, or “8 to 9 percent of history class time is devoted to Black history, and some states neglect the subject altogether.”
In his 2017 report for the National Council for the Social Studies, La Garrett J. King found only seven states — Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island — mandated the inclusion of Black history in K-12 curricula. By August 2020, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland and Texas had done so, raising the total to 12. However, legislation prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory and “The 1619 Project” and related concepts undermines the mandates in Arkansas, Florida and Texas.
Objectively, public schools have refused to incorporate Black historical knowledge into their curricula. It will be some time before it is woven into curricula in every state. And then we will have to remain vigilant to ensure that it is taught from an Afrocentric perspective — to quote W.E.B. Du Bois, “from the point of view and the experience of Black folk.”
Public schools’ refusal to teach Black history explains why a plurality of Black adults learned it from family and friends. While it’s important to continue fighting on this front, it’s of the utmost importance that Black people build on this.
Nonetheless, the individualized character and irregular, under-resourced and uncoordinated nature of the family-centered model limits its possibilities. It’s also unclear to what extent untrained families and friends can teach youth to read and observe broadly and critically, sift through diverse sources and construct interpretations from evidence.
The nature of Black life is such that Black youth are going to encounter racial hassles, be subjected to microaggressions and possibly experience terrorism at the hands of White vigilantes or the police. Due to poverty, a lack of guidance and constant glorification, many Black youth will be attracted to a lumpen or criminal lifestyle.
Black historical knowledge is necessary to navigate these challenges. Partly because it provides knowledge of the structures and ideologies of racial oppression, Black history contributes to radical healing. Therefore, it is “foundational to positive psychological development among Blacks.”
Black historical knowledge is part of the essential process of cultural socialization. That is, the intentional and unintentional practices parents use to teach heritage and history; enculturate youth into norms and traditions; advocate for racial/national pride; and promote a sense of belonging to, linked fate with and commitment to African American people.
While Black family networks contribute mightily, they are inadequate for the scale and severity of the problem. If Black youth are to learn Black history as more than an incoherent bundle of facts, it will come through a formal educational process that encourages critical discussion and debate.
The task of creating this process can only done by African American institutions, such as associations, churches, fraternal and sororal orders, clubs, museums, and historical societies.
It is incumbent on these institutions to steer Black youth away from the clutches of law enforcement and the lumpen.