Not too long ago, if you described African Americans as victims of genocide, people dismissed you as either a demagogue or demented. Not anymore. The allegation of genocide is no longer viewed as excessive or extremist.
Charles Steele, president of Dr. Martin Luther King’s former organization, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, accused Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp of orchestrating the planned slaughter of black people. Steele observed, “What Kemp did was no less than what took place in Tuskegee. It is gonna be death.”
Steele connected Kemp’s coronavirus policies to the Tuskegee syphilis experiment (1932-1972). With Tuskegee, the U.S. Public Health Service studied the effects of untreated syphilis on 600 black men. They did not notify the men that they had a deadly disease, nor did they provide treatment. For African Americans, Tuskegee represents a seminal example of the United States’ anti-black genocidal policies. The ongoing water crisis in Flint, Mich., constitutes another example of institutional racism’s genocidal impact.
As evidenced by Steele’s comments, the stark disparities in incidents and deaths from the coronavirus has forced African Americans to rethink the government’s intentions. COVID-19 has removed the veil and given voice to the suppressed cry of ethnic cleansing.
The second article of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment for the Crime of Genocide defines it as the intention to “destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” The convention operationalizes genocide as: 1. Killing a group’s members; 2. Causing physical or mental harm to a group’s members; 3. Consciously subjecting a group to social conditions designed to eradicate them in whole or part; 4. Efforts to limit a group’s procreation; and 5. Forcibly transferring children from one group to another.
The charge of genocide has breached the surface of mainstream black liberal politics four times. In 1946 and 1947, the National Negro Congress and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People separately presented petitions to the United Nations accusing the United States of violating African Americans’ human rights. In 1951, the NNC’s successor, the Civil Rights Congress, presented “We Charge Genocide: The Historic Petition to the United Nations for Relief from a Crime of Government Against the Negro People” to the UN’s General Assembly. And in 1965, Malcolm X prepared “Outline for Petition to the United Nations Charging Genocide Against 22 Million Black Americans” for the Organization of Afro-American Unity.
Historically an undercurrent, the charge of genocide is currently cresting. The subaltern stream’s rise is a consequence of the intertwining of the coronavirus’s devastating impact on African Americans with the continuation of police and vigilante terrorism.
An April 23 Commonwealth Fund report details the extensive racial disparities in the contraction and death from the coronavirus. It found that counties with a percentage of black people higher than 13.4 percent experience more incidents, higher mortality rates, and “a faster pace of progression” than counties with a lower percent black population. By April 21, there were 422,184 COVID-19 cases and 27,354 deaths in the 681 high-African-American-concentration counties, compared with 378,667 cases and 16,203 deaths in low-concentration black counties. Only a third of the U.S. population lives in high-concentration black counties, but those communities constitute 53 percent of COVID-19 incidents and 63 percent of its deaths.
Georgia has become the epicenter of U.S. genocidal policies against African Americans. As of May 14, more than 39,000 residents had contacted the disease and 1,517 had died. With nearly 3.2 million black people, Georgia has the country’s largest African American population. Black people comprise 31 percent of residents but 41 percent of COVID-19 cases and 51 percent of deaths.
Georgia led a half-dozen Southern states in the early lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Many African Americans, such as barber Mitch Magee and the Rev. Jamal Bryant, contend it’s not a coincidence that the first businesses that reopened were communal spaces where black people gather — barber and beauty shops, nail salons and churches. American history justifies Magee and Bryant’s seeming paranoia.
However, it’s the intersection of structural racism with the continuation of individual white supremacist murder by police and vigilantes that has ripped away the shroud shielding the United States’ genocidal policies.
The murder of Ahmaud Aubrey could represent a transformative moment in the killing of black people. The 23-year-old black man was allegedly hunted and lynched by a gang of white vigilantes, Gregory and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryant, the videographer. The vigilantes allegedly pursued him, boxed him in and shot him three times as he struggled to disarm his murderer.
At first glance, George Zimmerman’s shooting of Trayvon Martin seems similar. It is, in many ways. In both cases, the alleged killers stalked and slayed their prey, as if he were a wild animal. And in both, the alleged murderers justified their killing by alleging the victim was “casing” places for burglary. However, Martin’s killing occurred in the dark of night. Moreover, Martin was slain by a single adult vigilante. The McMichaels and Bryant alledgedly hunted, trapped and lynched Aubrey in broad daylight.
Black people have long maintained that white racists hunted and murdered black people. Aubrey’s slaying provides strong evidence that such a practice may exist and that it may be moving from the woods to the streets and from the dark into daylight.
Through its coronavirus policies and the murder of Ahmaud Aubrey, Georgia is winning the race to the bottom as the tip of spear of U.S. racial oppression.