A young brother asked me what’s the major difference between this moment of renewed struggle and the last high tide of the Black liberation movement, the 1960s (1955-1978). My answer is necessarily somewhat autobiographical.
I believe the fundamental difference is ideological. I do not mean different ideologies, but rather what Amilcar Cabral, the leader of the Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde Islands’ national liberation movement identified as “ideological deficiency.” To paraphrase a young leader who complained to me recently, a lot of these young activists are anti-intellectual, they don’t want to read. That was less a problem in the 1960s. Then, young activists studied, individually and in organized political education classes.
A recurring demand throughout the earlier period was for the incorporation of Black history into school curriculums and the creation of Black Studies on college campuses. However, young people did not wait for the schools to act. Initially we learned on our own, in informal groups, and later under the guidance of adult activists. Subsequently, the young people born during the Second Great Migration, 1940-1970, the Black Power generation, were the first generation of Black people knowledgeable of African and African American histories.
Admittedly, I learned Black history backward. During ninth grade I spent my study halls in the library scouring Newsweek, Time and U.S. News & World Report for information on the rebellions and Black Power. I basically traced articles on well-known Black Power figures and organizations — Stokely Carmichael/Kwame Ture, H. Rap Brown/Jamil Al-Amin, the Black Panthers, etc., backward. Eventually I came across an article on Malcolm X. Unable to find a copy of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” I read George Brietman’s “The Last Year of Malcolm X: The Evolution of a Revolutionary” before “The Autobiography.” It was not until second semester that I read my first African American history book, Lerone Bennett’s masterpiece, “Before the Mayflower.”
I was fascinated by the “present” more so than the past. I wanted to know what to do now! Fortunately, at 16, I was employed as a community organizer, so adult leadership incorporated me into organized study groups. Moreover, during the late 60s and early 70s, Black Power activists turned out scores of books. My ideas were molded through my lived experiences, social movement activism, and reading Al-Amin’s autobiography; Ture’s “Stokely Speaks,” LeRoi Jones/Amiri Baraka’s “Home;” James Boggs’s “Racism and the Class Struggle,” and the three 1960s classics, “Black Power: The Politics of Liberation,” Robert Allen’s “Black Awakening in Capitalist America” and Samuel Yette’s “The Choice: The Issue of Black Survival in America.”
The two books that most influenced me were “Black Power” and “Black Awakening in Capitalist America.” In “Black Power,” Ture and Charles V. Hamilton offered a new concept and theory to explain Black folks’ situation and shape the movement’s strategy. Allen extended the argument. Ironically, contemporary activists frame their critique of racism using the milder more acceptable terms expressed in “Black Power.”
“Black Power” reconceptualized the meaning of racism. Ture and Hamilton coined the concept of institutional racism. Before Black Power it was understood as individual attitudes of superiority based on race. And while Black activists and scholars quickly adopted the new, more comprehensive definition, White America did not. Well, not until this moment.
The struggle against police brutality and murder has popularized the idea that racial oppression is “systemic.” Indeed, 22-year-old Kennedy Mitchum recently convinced Merriam-Webster to shift from their 1940s-era definition based on individual “beliefs” to Black Power’s structural explanation.
Here is where the generations divide. The Black Power generation grew up reading, studying and debating the road forward. We searched the world, especially Africa, for ideas and inspiration. I am familiar with the writings of Kwame Nkrumah, Frantz Fanon, Cheihk Anta Diop, Julius Nyerere and Cabral because I studied them in organized political education classes as a teenager. Of course, I’ve had to go back and reread their works as an adult scholar-activist, but their importance was seared into me as a teenage activist. The Black Power generation is the first and only generation of African Americans to have their worldview shaped by African theorists.
Black Power established the terms of debate and pointed us toward Africa. It provided what is still the most cogent explanation of our condition. The Black Power generation knew, as Ture and Hamilton stated, that “institutional racism has another name: colonialism.”
The theory of internal or domestic colonialism contends African Americans are colonized inside the U.S. It shaped the Black Power movement’s liberation strategy. Black Power activists saw our struggle as linked to those in Africa, Vietnam and the “Third World.” The theory of internal colonialism convinced us that our fight was for “community control” or autonomy. It powerfully explained our situation. Our lived experiences, struggles and accumulated knowledge combined to convince us that our generational task was to return self-determination to our people.
Were we right? To soon to tell. We had a logical explanation derived from the data, which has yet to be supplanted.
Contemporary activists need “a theory of the case.” They must either understand that “institutional racism” is another term for internal colonialism and work from that theory or develop a better explanation. Thus far, they’ve done neither. Organized study with organized struggle is the only way to solve this generation’s “ideological deficiency.”