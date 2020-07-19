In my last column, I addressed the major difference between the current period of Black awakening and that of the civil-rights and Black Power movements of the 1960s and ’70s. In doing so, I discussed books that had a profound effect on me and indeed on the generation that came of age during the Black Power movement. While important, that discussion was one-sided.
It focused on study, my learning of Black history, to the exclusion of actual participation in struggles for empowerment. Racial awakening, or Nigrescence — the process of developing a Black identity — is a dialectical process. It involves the interrelationship of study and struggle, the actual engagement in events, campaigns and battles to make our people’s lives better. To paraphrase Karl Marx, the point is not just to study the world, but also to change it.
Psychologist William Cross Jr. distilled the core theory of Nigrescence from Frantz Fanon’s writing and has validated it through tens of thousands of interviews, focus groups and surveys over the last 50 years.
The impetus for the “Negro to Black conversion” begins with what Cross calls an “encounter.” This confrontation must be revelatory. It’s a culminating incident that awakens one to the realities of racial oppression.
It can be sparked by racial microaggressions, private racial violence, police brutality or institutional racism — internal colonialism. Occasionally, awareness comes through education. But usually, the stimulus or trigger is an encounter, an actual racist incident.
My conversion began in seventh grade. Numerous confrontations with the ironically named Ned Freeman ignited my search for consciousness. Freeman was my homeroom, social studies, English and spelling teacher. He was a brilliant and innovative instructor and a rabid racist. My culminating encounter was sparked by his first social-studies assignment.
Obviously, by 12, I had had hundreds of racist encounters, but of none of them had been transformative. One of my two oldest memories concerns a security guard’s killing of a Black teenager near my home. At age 4 or 5, I remember seeing ants crawling on what my older cousin Terry described as the adolescent’s brains.
While walking home after my first day of kindergarten, red-haired twins, incited by their mother, assaulted me with plastic shovels. Another red-haired kid sicced his German shepherd dog on me in third grade.
I was angered and confused by my mother’s stories of White patients hurling racial slurs and cussing and spitting on her. So I was no stranger to “the ways of White folk” when I entered the furnace of Ned Freeman’s classroom.
Freeman’s initial project required us to discuss the etymology of our last names and trace our family’s genealogy to before 1860. I was simultaneously traumatized and enlightened by his response to Ronnie Fluker’s presentation.
After Fluker identified his last name as German, Freeman interrupted him. Raising his voice, he asked, “Ronnie, are you German?” Startled, Ronnie replied, “Uh, um, no.” Freeman then inquired, “Why do you have a German last name?” Before Ronnie could reply, Freeman barked, “Because you are a Negro! We used to own you! You were our slaves!”
I was stunned by Freeman’s derisive demeanor and that I didn’t know we had “White” names. That instant, I vowed to rid myself of my slave name. During my sophomore year, I read “Sundiata: A Tale of Old Mali” and decided to rename myself after the founder of the Mali Empire.
All of my previous racial encounters congealed in that moment. This was my transformative encounter. It registered an awareness of the salience of race and racism. Initially, it motivated me to challenge Freeman’s ideas and psychological abuse.
Fueled by rage, I outperformed every student and got the highest score on every weekly exam. On Fridays, Freeman organized the class into the U.S. Congress. Your rank on the weekly test determined which state you represented. Ronnie followed me, and the other two Black students, Curtis Fenderson and Marvin Manns, were generally fourth and 10th. Either shortly before or immediately after we coalesced with a few White students to defeat a bill to sterilize women on welfare, Freeman started stripping me of half my votes.
Initially, my resistance took the form of refusing to be demeaned. Responding to every slight. I did not begin my activism until the summer before ninth grade. I spontaneously joined the picketing of an A&P grocery store whose management refused to hire Black workers or sell products aimed at African Americans.
Over the next two years, I immersed myself study and struggle. I organized Black students to not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, took an active role in the 1968 school boycott, participated in a rebellion, led the Black Student Association — later the Black Liberation Party — and at 16, got my first job working as a community (youth) organizer for the Black Central Coordinating Committee.
Like other children of Black Power, I shaped my path through reflection on my lived experiences and through study of Black history combined with activism. Yet, counterintuitively, the furnace of Freeman’s classroom was the site of my baptism into the struggle.
It was my encounters with Ned Freeman’s attempt to negate my humanity that awakened me and fueled my “Negro to Black conversion.”