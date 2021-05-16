I don’t know why, but I still watch “Real Time with Bill Maher.” It’s painful to watch Maher descend toward his HBO predecessor and fellow libertarian Dennis Miller’s neoconservative cynicism.
Maher’s gushing introduction of John McWhorter on his May 7 show confirms his drift toward the right. Though McWhorter describes himself as a “cranky liberal Democrat,” he espouses quite a few conservative views and has a history of championing neoconservatives such as Star Parker and the Rev. Eugene Rivers.
During their interview, Maher observed, “Liberalism has changed, especially as racial matters go, in the last five years, and here are some new ideas — new to me — and I don’t agree with most of them. One, it’s never been worse, terrible.” To which McWhorter flippantly replied, “1850 and now, it’s worse; 1966, it’s gotten so much worse.” He went on to attribute such an outlandish belief to “the victim complex.”
Here Maher and McWhorter express the condescension both decried earlier. They assume the possibility that things could worsen for Black people is ludicrous. Maher is simply unknowledgeable about African American history, and McWhorter is out of his area of expertise. Neither seems to understand that African Americans’ economic role, political position, social status and cultural representation cycles through periods of progress and regress.
Whether life for Black people improves or worsens is determined by the struggle between the forces for Black liberation and the forces for White supremacy. From our forced immigration in chains to these shores, there have been moments in which we improved our lived conditions, but such periods were always followed by a period of nadir or another low point.
During the Revolutionary War, conditions improved for both quasi-free and enslaved Black people. In its aftermath, the Northern states enacted the “first emancipation” and abolished slavery. However, the passage of the U.S. Constitution reversed the progressive trend, and when combined with the Louisiana Purchase and the rise of the Cotton Kingdom plunged Black people into the first nadir, 1803-1863/65.
The Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction brought the end of enslavement, the entrance of Black men into the polity and the beginnings of land ownership. The overthrow of Reconstruction and what Rayford W. Logan called “The Betrayal of the Negro” — the granting of home rule to the former Confederate states — thrust African Americans into a second nadir, 1877-1923.
Lacking an understanding of the movement of Black history, Maher and McWhorter dismiss the possibility that the present could be a third nadir. The critical question is the one jazz pianist and vocalist Les McCann asked in the 1969 protest song, “Compared to What?”
What’s being compared, and by what criteria? Off the top, let me say, enslavement and the genocidal processes that produced that specific form of racial oppression constitute unparalleled crimes against humanity. So, it and its historical stages are not starting points for my comparison. But what if we begin with the death of Martin Luther King Jr.? Or the election of Ronald Reagan? Within these timeframes, has the socioeconomic condition of Black people worsened?
I have found that what sociologist Alphonso Pinkney — perhaps the first scholar to argue that the material situation of contemporary Black people had worsened — described in 1984 as “The Myth of Black Progress” had by the new millennium regressed. The stagnation that began after the demise of the civil-rights and black-power movements in the late 1970s became a full-on sprint backwards during the Reagan years.
In a 1999 Black Scholar article, I contended that globalization had “produced a dramatic transformation in Black-White relationships and set in motion the transformation to a new racial formation.” Further developing this argument in a 2010 issue of The Black Scholar, I named the period since Reagan’s election a “new nadir.”
I reached this conclusion by comparing the quality-of-life statistics from the 1970s through the 2000s. I discovered that on most indicators, such as wealth, income, employment, homeownership, residential apartheid and apartheid schooling, the gaps between Black folk and White people had not narrowed but rather had stagnated or widened. In areas such as police abuse, incarceration and private racial violence or hate crimes, things had also gotten worse.
“Compared to what” is the right question, because what matters concerning racial oppression is not whether there is an increase or decrease in Black people’s median income or homeownership over time, but to what extent the gap between Black and White people narrows or widens in any quality-of-life area over time.
Homeownership is illustrative. In 2002, a 27-percentage-point gap existed between African Americans’ rate of
47.7 percent and White people’s 74.3 percent. That difference is 5 percentage points greater than in 1940! As of this March, the homeownership rates of both groups had fallen, to nearly 44 and 74 percent, respectively. Today’s 30-percentage-point gap is even larger than two decades ago.
The idea that contemporary socioeconomic conditions for Black people have gotten worse since Reagan infected the society with neoliberalism is not laughable.
Black folks’ socioeconomic conditions are deteriorating, at an alarming rate. Compared to what? Compared to the only measure that matters, the quality of life of White people.