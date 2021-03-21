Real Talk | Ida B. Wells: Pre-eminent Black scholar-activist
Ida Bell Wells-Barnett died 90 years ago, on March 25, 1931. She is perhaps the most significant woman in the African American past and certainly one of the most important people, male or female, during the second nadir (1877-1920s).
Today, Wells-Barnett is a revered historical figure. In 2020, she received a posthumous Special Citation Pulitzer Prize. However, from her death until the 1970s, her story was shrouded in the shadows reserved for militant and radical Black activists. The FBI recommended she be denied a passport to attend the 1919 Paris Peace Conference, declaring Wells-Barnett, then in her mid-50s, “one of the most dangerous Negro agitators.”
Like Malcolm X, she is largely responsible for her own resurrection. Her 1970 autobiography rescued her from obscurity. Yet, even given her current popularity, I doubt if Wells-Barnett’s contributions are fully understood and appreciated.
Wells-Barnett was the shining star who lit our path “out from the gloomy past ... through the blood of the slaughtered.” It was she, and largely she alone, who exposed the hidden truths behind lynching. After the lynching of her friend Tommie Moss and two other owners of the Peoples Grocery cooperative, Wells-Barnett began to investigate mob murders. She discovered that many Black lynching victims, like the owners of the Peoples Grocery, were prosperous competitors of White men. In a fiery editorial, she observed, “neither character or standing avails the Negro if he dares to protect himself against the white man or becomes his rival.”
The Memphis authorities disarmed and disbanded the Tennessee Rifles, the African American militia. They also prohibited the selling of guns and ammunition to African Americans. Deprived of self-defense, Wells-Barnett searched for a strategy for fighting back. She found one in Moss’ dying words.
In his last utterance, Moss urged Black people to “go West.” Wells-Barnett posited, “There is therefore only one thing left that we can do; save our money and leave a town which will neither protect our lives and property, nor give us a fair trial in the courts.” She thereby launched a boycott and an exodus movement. Within six weeks, the city’s railway company was going broke. Soon, 6,000 Black people left Memphis for the Oklahoma Territory.
Her research also revealed that Black men who refused to indulge in rituals of deference were lynched. And conversely, Wells-Barnett uncovered lynching’s true class basis. She discovered the “leading citizens,” the White capitalist class, played the dominant role in lynching.
However, Wells-Barnett’s most explosive revelation struck at the heart of the South’s justification for lynching. She uncovered the existence of numerous consensual relationships between Black male lynch victims and their White female accusers. It was this disclosure that led a mob in Memphis to destroy the Free Speech and Headlight’s building and equipment.
Wells-Barnett’s analysis of lynching statistics cut even deeper into the “thread-bare lie” that White men lynched Black men to protect White women. Her 1892 pamphlet, “Southern Horrors: Lynch Laws in all its Phases” revealed that only a third of lynching victims were even accused of sexual assault. That figure drops to 23 percent if the data set is expanded to 1950. The largest amount, 41 percent, were charged with murder. Usually, their bosses, the land and labor barons.
In addition to uncovering the class basis of lynching, Wells-Barnett also expanded her repertoire of resistance. Transcending boycotts and exoduses, she transformed Booker T. Washington’s accommodationist phrase “self-help” into the militant anthem “armed self-help.” Wells-Barnett argued, “The lesson ... every Afro-American should ponder ... is that a Winchester rifle should have a place of honor in every black home.”
Wells-Barnett’s struggle against racial violence has in many ways obscured the breadth of her contributions. Her contributions to women’s suffrage and the formation of Black women’s clubs are well-known. Wells-Barnett also stood at the forefront of African American education. In 1897, along with Black socialist minister the Rev. Reverdy C. Ransom, she created one of the first kindergartens for Black children at Chicago’s Bethel AME Church.
Because Black men were not welcome at the Chicago YMCA, Wells-Barnett launched the Negro Fellowship League in 1910. It was a rooming house, a reading room, a jobs center and a working-class Black male political organization.
In 1913, Wells-Barnett founded the Alpha Suffrage Club, the first African American women’s suffrage organization. She created the club for two reasons: to build support for passage of the Illinois Suffrage Act and, secondly, to block race-based exclusions proposed by the White-women-led Illinois Suffrage Association. The Alpha Suffrage Club inaugurated door-to-door canvassing and block-by-block organizing and sponsored weekly political education classes. The suffrage association pursued the registration of female prisoners. Ultimately, they elected Oscar de Priest as the first African American Chicago alderman, as well as the first African American congressman in the 20th century.
Wells-Barnett was an exemplary Black radical scholar-activist. She led struggles against anti-Black racial oppression and repression and built alternative African American institutions. Wells-Barnett initiated the international anti-lynching movement. She originated door-to-door canvassing and block-by-block political organizing in Black communities.
Like W.E.B. Du Bois, she’s a precursor of Black studies. Wells-Barnett used narrative, statistical analysis, ethnography, journalism and historical interpretation to expose the class, gender and racial basis of lynching. In her final contribution, her autobiography, she charts a strategy of struggle — investigation, exposure, mass organizing and the construction of counter, Black-controlled institutions.
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.