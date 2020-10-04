History matters! The interpretation of the past and its relationship to the present is more than academic.
Supported by Republican sycophants, a desperate and deranged President Donald Trump has launched a many-sided hot war. The regime seeks to preserve a White-supremacist interpretation of U.S. history, repress protesters and suppress darker voters.
Trump is pursuing a three-pronged approach to maintain the powers of the presidency. The first is ideological. His regime is waging a cultural war over the interpretation of U.S. history. Second, they are repressing the George Floyd protests against police murder and systemic racial oppression. Suppressing the vote is the regime’s third sphere.
On the culture-war front, the crypto-fascist seeks to inaugurate the dystopian society Ray Bradbury depicts in “Fahrenheit 451.” In Bradbury’s novel, firefighters burn books. Like those firefighters, Trump seeks to incinerate knowledge that contradicts the U.S. master narrative. Our sub-literate president is unnerved by the complicated truths in the histories of African, Indian, Latinx and Asian Americans and women.
These histories, along with that of labor, expose the gaps, silences and, yes, falsity of the boss’ historical perspective. Fearing a more truthful history, Trump desires to resurrect the simple story of European explorers fleeing religious persecution and the lie of manifest destiny.
His howling for “patriotic education” is nothing more than a craving to revive a 1950s-style consensus history that proselytizes White-supremacist myths.
Trump’s spurious assault on “The 1619 Project” and critical race theory, as well as his counter “1776 Project” and defense of Confederate monuments and symbols, including maintaining the names of Southern secessionists on U.S. military bases, reveal his commitment to preserve a racist interpretation of the past.
Trump’s lizard brain instinctively suspects that a truer history will empower the oppressed and erode the power of oppressors.
However, even in the context of the revolting policies above, Trump’s deceptively named executive order “Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping” represents a new low. The order seeks to suppress the democratic rights of free speech and academic freedom.
The order denies federal employees and federal grant recipients the right to “teach, advocate, act upon, [or] promote” alternative interpretations of U.S. history. The origins of the United States are rooted in the genocide of Indigenous people, the forcible importation and enslavement of Africans and the imperialist theft of a large part of Mexico.
The U.S. Constitution enshrined and protected slavery, and U.S. law affirms the dispossession of Native Americans and Mexicans. Trump wants to burn away the uncomfortable facts of invasion, dispossession, enslavement, racialization, lynching, imperialism and the systematic continuation of racial oppression.
These moves are not academic; they have real-world consequences.
Trump’s culture war is buttressed by his repression of protesters and suppression or the stealing of Black votes. Without a sense of irony, Trump threatened to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act.
This piece of legislation was originally intended to repress resistance by Indigenous nations and revolts by enslaved Black people. While occasionally applied to racists using “terror, force or bribery” to prevent Black folks from exercising their right to vote, the legislation has largely been used to repress Native American resistance, Black rebellions and labor strikes.
Finding the invocation of that ancient law too difficult politically, in mid-July, the fascist regime simply deployed agents from 16 federal agencies to occupy nearly 20 cities governed by Democratic mayors.
Trump’s goal was to provoke and then crush the protesters. Installed in D.C., Detroit and other cities, the regime’s militarized federal agents inflamed the situation.
Using brutal tactics, Trump’s occupying army sparked violent resistance. In Portland, without visible identification, in unmarked vehicles and without making an arrest, the regime’s fascists incited the violence they used to justify kidnapping individual activists.
The occupation of cities and the ideological assault on historical interpretation are designed to fuel racial resentment among the regime’s base. Part of the intent is to mobilize their base to vote; but another part is to prevent Black voters from casting their ballots. The regime and the Republican Party hope to incite their most militant acolytes, paramilitary-style groups like the Proud Boys, to become “poll watchers” and use that position to intimidate Black voters.
While Trump’s apparent goal is to spark enough unrest to either postpone or throw the election’s outcome to the Supreme Court. This is the context in which he ordered the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during the first presidential debate. However, the White supremacists and nationalists whom he invited into mainstream politics have a different strategy and timeframe.
Trump seems to envision fascism creeping in on cat’s paws. He wants to gradually burn up democratic norms and replace them with authoritarian practices. White nationalists and supremacists have a different strategy. They believe in the “boogaloo” — the idea of massive violence, massacres of African, Latinx, Asian and Native Americans, and if not, an out-and-out civil war.
Ironically, the “boogaloo” was a popular African American dance in the 1960s. Over time, it morphed into a taunt. It was often invoked before a street fight. One contestant might derisively say to the more timorous one, “Do you want to box or boogaloo?” Interestingly, African Americans are so central to U.S. culture that even when White racists imagine the extermination of Black people, they do so through African American cultural concepts.