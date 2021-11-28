I’m enraged, elated and aroused. My emotional roller coaster is a result of the verdicts in the trials of Kyle Rittenhouse, the men accused of killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va.
My conflicting emotions are partly a response to these decisions. They reveal my hurt, anger and determination in response to the decisions and the circumstances surrounding each case. The soft white underbelly of the three trials reveals that we have work do.
I study lynching and racial violence. I’m not naïve, nor do I harbor unwarranted hope in this society. I was neither surprised nor shocked by the Rittenhouse verdict. I was not lulled into Fantasyland because his victims were White.
I know that before emancipation, pro-slavery forces mainly lynched White abolitionists, and after the slaves were freed, they mainly lynched White “carpetbaggers” and “scallywags.” The number of Black people lynched did not exceed that of White people until 1882. I understand why Gen. Martin W. Gary’s “Shotgun Policy” declared, “we will hold the leaders of the Radical Party personally responsible ... beginning with the white men.”
I never believed that Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskteutz’s Whiteness guaranteed them justice. Their defense of Black lives forfeited their White-skin privilege. I know the “rights” of a White teenager to use an assault weapon when feeling threatened or disrespected supersedes “race traitors’” right to life. Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskteutz sacrificed their racial entitlements before the gun-worship altar.
I hoped for conviction on all charges in the Arbery murder trial. I expected the three defendants — father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. — to only be found guilty of the lesser charges. So, I was stunned and ecstatic at the verdict.
As a scholar of racial terrorism, I know all-White juries have engaged in jury nullification for nearly 150 years. Despite the public lynching of African American men, women and children by unmasked mobs, all-White juries routinely ruled they died “at the hands of persons unknown.”
Racist vigilantes who murdered civil-rights and Black Power organizers expected a not-guilty verdict. That history was the foundation of my skepticism that a jury with 11 White people, even with overwhelming evidence, would convict on the most serious charges.
Then came the Unite the Right ruling, another victory. The jury found a dozen or more of the country’s major White supremacists and their organizations guilty of conspiring to “intimidate, harass or commit acts of violence.” They awarded the nine plaintiffs $26 million. The decision will bankrupt individual racists and cripple and dismantle the most prominent White-supremacist organizations.
One loss, two victories. Yet I am not relieved or thankful.
When you dig into the soft white underbelly of each case, you find racist intestines. In the Rittenhouse and Unite the Right trials, the judges issued questionable rulings. Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the prosecution the right to call Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskteutz “victims,” but permitted the defense to refer to them as “rioters,” “looters” or “arsonists.” Among his numerous pro-defense decisions, Schroeder blocked the admission of an August 2020 video in which Rittenhouse demeaned a group of people leaving a CVS as “looters” and verbally “wishes he had a gun to shot them.”
Unlike Schroeder, Judge Norman K. Moon conducted a fair trial. Yet he praised attorneys, including neo-Nazis Richard Spencer and Christopher Cantwell, for “a very civil proceeding.” Given that the defendants’ attorneys weaponized the trial to express White-supremacist pseudoscience, maliciously publish identifying information about anti-racist protesters and spew racial slurs, Moon’s observation is misplaced.
In all three instances, the police displayed their usual racial bias. In Kenosha, Wis., they served Rittenhouse and fellow vigilantes water and let him pass unmolested after he killed two people and mutilated another.
In Charlottesville, former U.S. Attorney Timothy Heaphy found that “despite clear evidence of violence, police consistently failed to intervene, de-escalate or otherwise respond.”
In Arbery’s murder, the first respondent, Glynn County Officer Ricky Minshew, testified that he chose to “watch after my own safety,” rather than treat Arbery. At the behest of former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, police did not arrest Arbery’s murderers.
Despite victories in two
of three cases, the behavior of law enforcement indicates a need to accelerate the struggle to transform policing and the criminal-justice system.
At the crux of the murder cases lie outdated, racist laws like citizen’s arrest. A relic of the Civil War, citizen’s-arrest laws were enacted after traditional forms of controlling Black people collapsed. It is imperative that such laws, as well as permissive gun regulations passed to appease White people’s race-based fears such as permitless carry, concealed carry, stand your ground and the plethora of legislation sanctioning ownership of assault-style weapons, be repealed.
It is also apparent that the jury-selection process be transformed. Black people comprise 55 percent of the population of Brunswick, Ga., but due to peremptory challenges, only one Black juror sat in the trial of Arbery’s murderers. Moon noted a possible violation of the Baston decision, which makes it unconstitutional to intentionally eliminate a potential juror based on race. Intentionality is hard to prove, because when pressed, attorneys offer race-neutral explanations for removing potential Black jurors.
This is the essence of institutional racism. Former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall was right: Peremptory challenges must be eliminated.
These trials and their surrounding events teach us that rather than exhaling, it’s time for combat breaths.