Juneteenth is coming. It is now touted as “our country’s second independence day.”
A recent New York Times article by Derrick Bryson Taylor is emblematic of how the celebration is covered in the mainstream White press, by White and Black journalists. Corporate media highlights President Joseph R. Biden’s signing legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday.
They generally explain the creation of the word, “Juneteenth.” Their writers usually trace its history from Major Gen. Gordon Granger’s June 19, 1865, issuance of General Order No. 3 through the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020. Most articles discuss Juneteenth’s rituals and formalities — the foodstuff; the red, black and green Black liberation flag; as well as the rituals and formal programs.
The Black press takes a different approach. They cover the same territory as the White press, but additionally, many of their reporters and editorialists raise questions about African Americans’ contemporary condition. They are concerned with the continuation of systemic racial oppression. Assembly member Stefani Zinerman’s editorial in The Amsterdam News is illustrative. She observed, “We need reparations, not just a holiday which is already being raped and commoditized by the very institutions and organizations that have and continue to benefit from this historical oppression.”
Across the empire, Theodore Joseph Crawford of the Chicago Juneteenth Planning Committee, a group organized to prevent the holiday’s co-optation by White-owned capitalist corporations, stated, “Juneteenth celebrates our hard-fought freedom and reminds us that there is much more to be done to correct the injustices experienced by Black people in Chicago and in the United States of America.”
Presenting the history of Juneteenth remains necessary. A 2022 Gallup poll reveals that 59 percent of U.S. adults claim to know “a lot” (17 percent) and 42 percent “some” about the holiday. This means 40 percent of the U.S. public know “a little bit” (29 percent) or “nothing at all” (11 percent) about the new federal holiday.
Contradictorily, both support for and opposition to Juneteenth as a federal holiday has risen. In 2021, only 35 percent of the U.S. public thought it should be a holiday; in 2022, its support grew to 45 percent. But conversely, whereas 25 percent opposed it in 2021, by 2022 opposition had risen to 30 percent.
It is of the utmost importance to frame Juneteenth in the sociohistorical context of the continuation of anti-Black racial oppression. Nonetheless, retelling its origin story, historical development, and contextualizing Juneteenth as the unfinished work of Reconstruction is insufficient.
Both the approach of White corporate media and that of the Black press evade the critical question. They do not explore the desires, strategic visions or “freedom dreams” of the freedpeople. What did the newly emancipated African Americans want?
Emancipation had different meanings to African Americans and White Americans. It meant different things to the different classes within the African American community. The large class of freedpeople (89 percent), those freed by the Civil War shared a different dream from the much smaller quasi-free class, those free before the war (11 percent). For White Americans, it had different meanings for the former enslavers, cum-plantation owners, small White farmers, working class southern Whites, and northern capitalists.
What did freedom mean to the freedpeople? You would think a commemoration of the emancipation of the formerly enslaved would center on their hopes. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.
What did the freedpeople want? During the war, hundreds of thousands of enslaved Black folks emancipated themselves by fleeing to Union lines. After emancipation, led by the freedpeople, African Americans organized scores of local and state conventions. Perhaps, the declaration of the 20 Savannah, Ga., Black leaders who met with Secretary of War Edwin Stanton and Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman on Jan. 12, 1865, best answers the question.
Stanton and Sherman asked them 13 questions, of which the second, third, and fourth are the most important. The second inquired as to their understanding of slavery and freedom. The Rev. Garrison Frazier, the delegation’s spokesperson, replied, “Slavery” was the use of an “irresistible power” to take “the work of another man” without his “consent.”
The Black community representatives defined freedom as being out from “under the yoke of bondage” and the ability to “reap the fruit of our own labor.”
Stanton and Sherman’s third question queried how the freedpeople could “take care” of themselves. Frazier responded, “The way we can best take care of ourselves is to have land.”
The military officers’ fourth question asked “whether” they preferred to live “scattered among the Whites or in colonies by yourselves.” This time Frazier asked every freedman to answer individually. He responded, “I would prefer to live by ourselves.” Nineteen of the 20 men present affirmed Frazier’s answer.
The freed people wished for land in territories controlled by them.
Four days later, with Lincoln’s approval, Sherman issued Special Field Order 15. It “reserved and set apart for the settlement of the negroes now made free by the acts of war and proclamation of the President of the United States” the islands and the confiscated land from south of Charleston, S.C., to St. Augustine, Fla., “thirty miles back from the sea,” some 400,000 acres.
Juneteenth celebrations should contemplate the hopes of the people freed on that august day. Their hopes were not ethereal, but rather concrete. They desired land and self-determination.