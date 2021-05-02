Saturday was May Day, America’s bastard holiday. The U.S. traditions of historical amnesia and anti-radicalism have obscured labor’s holiday.
May Day commemorates labor’s struggle for an eight-hour day. It was common in the mid- to late 19th century for laborers to work 12-14 hours a day, six days a week. May Day memorializes the martyred anarchists executed for allegedly bombing Chicago’s Haymarket Square on May 4, 1886.
Like May Day, Lucy Parsons, “the dusky goddess of anarchy,” has also been disremembered. Parson’s historical marginalization is a product of America’s campaign to eradicate its radical history. The Haymarket massacre, the re-imagining of May Day, and Parsons’ legacy offer lessons for contemporary radicals struggling to transform America.
May Day is a consequence of two contradictory impulses. Frightened by the new immigrants from eastern and southern Europe, the U.S. capitalist class’s intelligentsia repurposed May Day, an ancient Anglo-Saxon festival, into an instrument for “Americanization” or the indoctrination into “traditional American values.”
In contrast, labor activists desired to limit the workday to eight hours. Inspired by the passage of such legislation in Illinois on May 1, 1867, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Assemblies called a work stoppage on May 1, 1886. Nationally, 300,000 workers went on strike, 30,000 in Chicago. Lucy and Albert Parsons led a march of 80,000 people down Michigan Avenue.
On May 4, at a nighttime rally at Haymarket Square organized to protest the previous day’s police killings, someone threw a makeshift bomb. Dozens of workers were injured; four of them, along with seven police officers, were killed.
A show trial found all eight anarchists, including Albert Parsons, guilty of “conspiring with” or “aiding” an unidentified bomber. On Nov. 11, 1887, Parsons and three others were executed.
Two years later, in 1889, in honor of the Haymarket martyrs and in support of the American Federation of Labor, the socialist International Workers Congress declared May 1 “International Workers Day.” It was organized as both a global strike and a day of celebration.
Lucy Parsons burst from the ashes of Haymarket. In the massacre’s aftermath, she became one of a few women and the only African American, besides Frederick Douglass, to routinely speak to large crowds during White Americans’ Gilded Age and Black folks’ nadir. Parsons’ career as a social activist spanned more than 60 years, from the mid-1870s until her death in 1942.
She was a powerful speaker, a skillful propagandist and an outstanding organizer. In speeches and writings, she painted bold, often bloody word-pictures of immiseration, cruelty and degradation, and told stirring tales of victorious resistance. In “Factory Child,” she prophesied a time when “brave hearts and strong arms will annihilate the hell-born system which binds you down to drudgery and death.”
She was the prophet of direct action. In perhaps her most famous essay, “Tramps,” Parsons declared, “You need no organization.” She denounced organizing in favor of “little methods of warfare.” However, her glorification of violence outpaced the movement’s capacities and thus opened her and it up to repression.
Despite her unstrategic rhetoric, Parsons accurately assessed the role of the police. Their function is to protect capitalist robbery, preserve racial oppression, repress civil liberties and occasionally assassinate radicals. Indeed, Parsons escaped a Portland, Ore., police captain’s attempt to murder her in 1913.
Parson dedicated her life to the class struggle and women’s rights. She railed against labor exploitation, mechanization, suppression of women, evisceration of civil liberties and police brutality, but rarely addressed anti-Black racial oppression.
Race was a problem for her. She denied her racial background and largely ignored African Americans’ concerns. “Factory Child” is a case in point. She begins by citing census data “that children (White children)” labor in southern cotton factories for “$1.75 a week.” Parsons then rhetorically inquires where the depredations of capitalism “press heaviest.” Predictably, she concludes it is with the White child.
Black adult male sharecroppers earned 75 cents a day during the era of Parsons’ essay, and were also subjected to Southern etiquette, whipping, peonage, convict lease, racial pogroms, lynching and ridicule.
Parsons evidenced no connection, concern or commitment to African Americans. In “The Negro,” an 1886 essay, she asserts that African Americans’ oppression was due to poverty, not Blackness. This conventional socialist refrain failed to understand that African Americans were also poor because they were Black.
Yet, in other ways, Parsons transcended the racial limitations of her White socialist peers. She extolled Black agency. Even as she called for Black-White working-class unity, she readily urged self-defense and advocated revenge, encouraging Black people to deploy the “torch.”
Similarly, in “Southern Lynchings,” Parsons reaffirms her belief in Black agency and impels Black folk to meet “white-skinned, black-hearted brutes” with the “flame.”
Yet, because she valued agitation over organization, she left little beyond incisive analysis, a defiant attitude and an enduring spirit wholly committed to the struggle to abolish labor exploitation.
Parson often drifted from her strategy of the general strike to a rhetorical tactic that overemphasized the role of violence and frequently advocated individual action over collective organization. And she would have benefited from C.L.R. James’ injunction that “The race question is subsidiary to the class question in politics, and to think of imperialism in terms of race is disastrous. But to neglect the racial factor as merely incidental is an error only less grave than to make it fundamental.”