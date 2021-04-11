The massacre of eight people, including six Asian American women, in Atlanta, and the vicious attack on a 65-year-old Asian American woman in New York City punctuate the yearlong surge in anti-Asian terrorism.
This recent swell brings into sharp relief the United States’ history of anti-Asian racial oppression. And it highlights the need for solidarity among the darker peoples, specifically between African and Asian Americans.
The increase in anti-Asian micro-assaults (racial slurs and caricatures), micro-insults (crude and callous defamation of a person’s race/ethnicity), micro-invalidations (dismissal or minimization of a person’s lived experiences) and physical attacks parallel COVID-19’s spread. However, they grow from the historic caricatures used to rationalize anti-Asian racial oppression.
One such trope, the “yellow peril,” shares ideological commonality with the Southern cant of “Negro domination.” The current violence is grounded in the way Chinese immigrants were incorporated into U.S. society as disposable workers.
The aphorism “You don’t have a Chinaman’s chance” exposes the social conditions that structure the Chinese socio-historical experience in the U.S. Initially recruited as cheap labor in the 1840s, Chinese immigrants became the “bitter labor” working for mining companies in the California gold fields.
The second wave of Chinese immigrants included some 15,000 to 20,000 men who comprised 80-90 percent of the workers who built the transcontinental railroad. Only about 800 White workers, largely Irish immigrants, worked on the Western railroad.
This is ironic, since in his 1862 inaugural address, Central Pacific Railroad President and California Gov. Leland Stanford denounced the Chinese as the “dregs” of Asia. Believing their “presence ... would exercise a deleterious effect upon the superior race,” he demanded “the repression of the immigration of the Asiatic races.”
Stanford’s racist ideology explains why Chinese workers received 30 to 50 percent of White workers’ pay. Plus, they performed the most dangerous tasks, such as “hanging over sheer precipices in woven-straw baskets to chip away rock and drill holes for explosives.” Frequently, they weren’t pulled up fast enough and lost their lives when the nitroglycerin exploded. Hence the despicable idiom, “a Chinaman’s chance.”
Later, Stanford would “praise” these essential workers as “quiet, peaceable, patient, industrious and economical.” Revealing his racial micro-assault as a blatant lie, on June 25, 1867, Chinese workers struck for wages equal to White workers’, a 10-hour day, and better working conditions. Within two days, 2,000 had stopped work.
Ultimately, the company used ruthless tactics, including starvation and an armed threat to break the strike. Nonetheless, the Chinese workers won a wage increase to $40 a month, though this was still $5 less than White workers’ pay.
Like Black folks, in addition to the superexploitation of their labor, the Asian American experience is plagued with racist court decisions, massacres and everyday racism.
In People v. Hall (1854), the California Supreme Court prohibited Asians, as it did Black people, from testifying “for or against” a White person. Between 1860 and 1887, White supremacists murdered at least 300 Chinese immigrants.
In 1871, After the accidental death of a White man during a shootout, a mob of 500 White and Latinx people lynched 18 Chinese people and destroyed the small Chinese community residing on Calle de los Negros Street, or “Negro Alley,” in Los Angeles. The street’s name described the neighborhood’s original residents.
States like California passed Black Code-like laws to control Chinese labor and restrict business development.
After the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, Japanese immigration to the U.S. rapidly increased. Spurred by the Japanese and Korean Exclusion League, in 1905, the San Francisco school board imposed African American-like apartheid schooling on children of Asian descent.
For foreign-policy reasons, President Theodore Roosevelt convinced San Francisco’s authorities to repeal the ordinance. In exchange, he negotiated the 1907 Gentleman’s Agreement. This pact required Japan to deny passports to citizens intending to immigrate to the U.S. and to concede America’s rejection of Japanese immigrants using another country’s passport.
Five years later, California passed a land act that prohibited “aliens” from owning land. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s infamous Executive Order 9066, issued Feb. 19, 1942, proscribed the internment of 120,000 people of Japanese descent and precipitated their loss of property estimated at $1 billion to $3 billion.
As the historical sketches suggest, the Asian American experience both mirrors and diverges from the Black experience. They share a history of superexploitation, confinement in apartheid neighborhoods, lynching, racial pogroms and denial of civil and human rights. However, Black folks’ experience of enslavement and internal colonialism and the Japanese experience of internment differentiate the two experiences.
Yet, historically, despite more conflict than cooperation between the two oppressed peoples, Black-liberation-movement activists from Frederick Douglass to W.E.B. Du Bois to Fred Hampton and the Black Panther Party sought “Afro-Asian solidarity.” The World War II internment, Langston Hughes declared in the Chicago Defender, “puts American Negroes and American Japanese in the same boat.”
Similarly, from Grace Lee to Yuri Kochiyama to the Red Guard Party, Asian American radicals have worked for Afro-Asian unity. Gidra, “the voice of the pan-Asian American movement,” challenged Asian anti-Blackness and called for Afro-Asian solidarity during the 1970s.
We stand in the midst of a tsunami of anti-Asian and anti-Black assaults that range across micro-aggressions, systemic racism and terrorism. A surging fascism powered by White nationalism poses an essential threat to all darker people. We must restitch our irregular history of solidarity into consistent collaborative movement to end superexploitation, racial domination and cultural imperialism.
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club.