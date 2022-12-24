Real Talk | Reconstructing Kwanzaa
Kwanzaa, like most African American holidays, was born out of struggle. Created in the aftermath of the 1965 Los Angeles Rebellion, Kwanzaa has grown from a small celebration observed by African American cultural nationalists into a popular national holiday.
About 12.5 million — 30 percent — of the 41.6 million Black folks in the U.S. told Public Policy Polling they “primarily” celebrate Kwanzaa. As it has grown in popularity, Kwanzaa’s radical politics have been erased. If Kwanzaa is to be a useful holiday for Black liberation, then its radical Black nationalist and socialist essence must be recovered.
Maulana Karenga of the Us Organization created Kwanzaa as the centerpiece of a project of Black self-determination and re-Africanization. He fashioned the word Kwanzaa from the Kiswahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza” or “first fruits.” For Karenga, in the context of an urban Black community, that meant children, not crops. Therefore, education, expanding knowledge of Black youth about Black history and culture and a re-commitment to the struggle for Black liberation lay at the heart of early Kwanzaa celebrations.
The primary symbols of Kwanzaa are the mazao — fruits, nuts and vegetables that are acquired through work, thus labor is the foundation of Kwanzaa. The vibunzi or ear of corn symbolizes fertility and are arranged with the mazao on the Mkeka, the mat or cloth which should come from Africa and represents the historical base upon which we build. The mishumaa saba, the seven candles (three red, one black, three green) represent the light of the sun and reflect the colors of the Black liberation flag created by Marcus Garvey. The black candle embodies the people. It is lit the first day, to symbolize unity. The red candles represent the bloodshed in the struggle for self-determination. The green candles symbolize land, life, and hope. The zawadi (gifts), the kikombe cha umoja (unity cup), and the kinara (candle holders) are also placed directly on the mkeka.
Kwanzaa and its symbols stress the need to reconstruct Black civil society on the communitarian values of African societies and earlier iterations of African America that emphasized “family, community and culture,” rather than American individualism.
Kwanzaa was created in the sociohistorical context of the Black Power movement. It was at the core of an assemblage of cultural practices designed to re-orient African Americans toward the African aspects of their customs and mores. It was connected to new cultural practices such as taking African names, adopting natural hair styles, wearing African style clothing, and studying African and African American history.
As a secular holiday, Kwanzaa can function as an alternative or a supplement to Christmas. As an alternative, Kwanzaa challenges the White images of Santa Claus and Michelangelo’s fictitious European Jesus, as well as Xmas’ commercialism.
Kwanzaa lasts seven days, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Each day, celebrants highlight one of the Nguzo Saba (Seven Principles) of Kawaida, the philosophy of Maulana Karenga and the Us Organization. Karenga says, “Kawaida and Nguzo Saba gave form and substance to Kwanzaa” which he developed “as a fundamental way to introduce, institutionalize, and spread these principles.”
The first principle of Kwanzaa is Umoja (Unity). Dec. 26, the first day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to building unity in African American society, to strive for unity in the family, community, “nation within a nation,” and race. The goal is a unity achieved through principled ideological struggle, rather than an unprincipled pact to restrain from public discussion of strategic and policy differences.
Kujichagulia, or self-determination, is the principle practiced on Kwanzaa’s second day. For me, it is the most important principle because it addresses the most fundamental political question, a people’s right to self-determination — our right to make decisions for ourselves, to define ourselves, name ourselves, and govern ourselves.
Ujima (Collective work and responsibility) is the third day’s principle. It calls for collaboration and accountability and most importantly for a commitment to work on projects in the interest and benefit of the Black majority, the African American working class.
Ujamaa or cooperative economics is the principle emphasized on the fourth day. Cooperative economics is a euphemism for African socialism, the type of socialism advocated by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere (former president of Tanzania) in Uhuru Na Ujamaa (Freedom and Socialism, 1968). I would say one should also be aware of Abdul Rahman Mohamed Babu critique of African socialism in African Socialism or A Socialist Africa (1981).
More than all the others, this principle must be recovered. Kwanzaa is rapidly suffering the fate of all U.S. holidays, having its humane and liberatory principles subsumed in a tide of capitalist excess. Ujamaa is not simply a call to “buy Black.” It is a call for building producer and consumer cooperatives — it’s a call to support Black businesses that pay a livable wage, maintain humane work conditions, and support projects that better the community.
Nia or purpose, the fifth day’s principle asks each Black person to make part of their life’s purpose transforming the Black community into a great place to live and work.
Kuumba (Creativity), the sixth principle implores us to use our talents and skills to beautify our community.
Imani or faith is the seventh principle, it speaks to the need to cultivate a sense of efficacy, a belief in the righteousness and ultimate victory of our struggle.
It is the second and fourth principles, self-determination and socialism, that makes Kwanzaa a radical Black holiday.
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.