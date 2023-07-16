On June 29, the Supreme Court’s conservative super-majority abolished the use of race-conscious remedies to level a severely tilted playing field in college and university admissions. In Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, Chief Justice John Roberts and his five right-wing colleagues pulled the plug on a policy that had long been in critical condition.
Nonetheless, T. Thomas Fortune, the preeminent African American journalist at the turn to the 20th century, captured my mood, when he described Black folks’ feelings after the high court rescinded the 1875 Civil Rights Act. Fortune observed, Black people felt “as if they had been baptized in ice water.”
Though chilling, hopefully SCOTUS’s reversal of a strategy designed to mitigate racial oppression will stimulate an awakening.
SCOTUS’s retrograde decision is the penultimate reversal of rights African Americans wrestled from the White supremacist U.S. state in the 1960s (1955-1978). Its trajectory mirrors the history of the court during the Second Nadir (1877-1923) which Rayford Logan described as “the lowest point” in the Black people’s “quest for equal rights.”
The Roberts court’s ruling reveals that we are in the Third Nadir, the “lowest point” for Black people since the Black liberation movement’s demise in the late 1970s.
Nadirs follow periods of advancement. They are reversals. Nadirs are products of Whitelashes, hostile racist reactions to Black progress. They constitute a worsening in economic conditions. A rollback in political position. Repeal of progressive policies and laws that sought to dismantle racial domination, discrimination, and degradation. During nadirs, anti-Black terrorist acts, committed by both state and private actors, escalate or become more heinous. And nadirs are characterized by campaigns to caricature and demean Black folk.
SCOTUS seems to be adhering to the playbook of Second Nadir courts. Like the court under Chief Justice Morrison R. Waite, it nullified the major law sustaining African Americans’ voting rights. In United States v. Cruikshank (1876), the Waite court overturned the conviction of three White supremacist terrorists. Despite their slaughter of 100 to 280 Black folk, the Supreme Court decreed the Force Act of 1870, which banned “the use of terror, force or bribery to prevent people from voting because of their race,” unconstitutional, and released the murderers. Similarly, in 2013, in Shelby v. Holder, the Roberts court eviscerated the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Seven years later, when led by Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase, in 1883, SCOTUS slayed the 1875 Civil Rights Act. Thereby they paved the way for Plessey v. Ferguson (1896). Does the Roberts court’s fascist super-majority decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis open the door to reconsider the 1964 Civil Rights Act?
The underlying rationale in the 303 Creative v. Elenis ruling revisits arguments made against that transformative piece of legislation. Murray Rothbard, the founder of the Cato Institute, considered the 1964 Civil Right Act “monstrous” and a “horrendous invasion of the property rights of the employer.”
Sen. Barry Goldwater, that year’s Republican Party presidential candidate, voted against the 1964 Civil Rights Act. His objection, he contended, was based on opposition to “two portions of this bill ... so‐called ‘public accommodations’ and in the area of employment.”
Conservative capitalists, principally owners of hotels and motels, filed numerous briefs against Title II of the anti-discrimination act. In Katzenbach v. McClung (1964) they claimed it violated “personal rights of persons in their personal convictions and in their choice of associates.” And Newman v. Piggie Park Enterprises Inc. (1968) contended, “mandating service of African American customers forced a restaurant owner to violate his religious beliefs in the separation of the races.”
Lorie Smith opposed creating custom graphics and websites for same-sex couples because such unions “contradicts biblical truth.” It’s not a stretch to see a believer in Christian Identity, described by the FBI as “an ideology that combines religious concepts with elements of racism,” filing a comparable suit, but on racial grounds. Stripped of its free speech fabrication, Smith’s claims do not differ from those voiced against the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
SCOTUS’ ruling shuts the largest door by which a sector of our people valiantly pulled themselves out of poverty. Black college student enrollment declined significantly in all nine states that previously banned affirmative action. California and Michigan are representative. After the enactment of Proposition 209 in 1996, Black student enrollment at the two leading universities, Berkeley and UCLA, plunged 40 percent. Michigan’s Proposal 2 abolished affirmative action in admissions, in 2006. Then the enrollment of Black and other darker students was 7 percent, in 2022 it was 3 percent, less than half.
A lawyer for the conservative think tank, the National Center for Policy Research, has already sent threatening letters to “American Airlines, McDonald’s and many other corporations” insisting they end hiring policies designed to create a diverse workplace.
Expect a suit challenging affirmative action in hiring soon.
The fascists are determined to nullify the 1960s-era civil rights acts on public accommodations, voting and public housing. They desire to push us back into the race relations of the early 1950s.
Responding to the repeal of the 1875 Civil Right Act, Fortune urged Black people to move beyond “common feelings of disappointment and apprehension for the future.” Indeed, he proclaimed, they have “carried the war into Africa, and Africa is accordingly stirred to its centre.”
We should be similarly aroused!