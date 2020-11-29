Real Talk | Rosa Parks, the Montgomery bus boycott and the genesis of the civil-rights movement
On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks courageously refused to surrender her bus seat to a White man. She was arrested for violating Chapter 6, Section 10 of the City Code of Montgomery, Ala. This ordinance mandated that seats be assigned “in such a manner as to separate white people from the negroes.” Parks’ decision to disobey the law and to stand up by staying seated moved the struggle forward and launched a new wave of the Black Liberation movement.
In initiating a struggle against segregation or “petty apartheid” — the web of discriminatory policies, laws and norms that declared racial separation in access to public accommodations — Parks ultimately stimulated an assault on “grand apartheid,” the institutional network undergirding structural racism.
Parks was a typical Southern Black woman. Like her gender and generational cohort, she worked, though she was married. And like 90 percent of employed Southern Black women, she had been a domestic worker. When arrested, she worked as an “assistant tailor.” Like the other Black men and women who comprised 75 percent of Montgomery’s bus riders, she and her husband, Raymond, a barber, were working class.
In other ways, Parks was atypical. She was an activist all of her adult life. During the 1930s, the Parkses worked clandestinely with Communist Party activists to free the Scottsboro Boys, nine African American males falsely accused of raping two White women.
After moving to Montgomery, they joined the local NAACP chapter. In the early 1940s, they sponsored meetings of the Montgomery Voters League, a group that sought to register to vote. As the only female member of the local NAACP chapter, in 1943, she accepted the position of secretary, which she held until forced to leave Montgomery 14 years later.
The boycott she initiated forever changed the way Black people organized against petty and grand apartheid.
Protests against racial discrimination in public transportation go back to the antebellum period. On Sept. 29, 1841, in Lynn, Mass., Frederick Douglass and James N. Buffum physically prevented Eastern Railroad Company personnel from removing them from first-class seats. Their militant action sparked statewide protests that resulted in the Legislature outlawing distinction or preference on the basis of “descent, sect or color,” on the railroads.
In 1863, Charlotte L. Brown, a quasi-free Black woman, refused to leave a streetcar in San Francisco. The next year, the court upheld Brown’s anti-discrimination suit. Across the country, in 1865, another Black woman, Mrs. Derry, challenged petty apartheid in Philadelphia. Brutally beaten, disrobed and forcibly removed from a streetcar, Derry was vindicated when the Pennsylvania Legislature abolished apartheid in public accommodations.
1867 was a seminal year for desegregating public transportation. That year, African Americans forcibly boarded White-only streetcars and swarmed the tracks to prevent them from operating in New York; Philadelphia; Richmond, Va.; Nashville, Tenn.; Savannah, Ga.; and New Orleans. These militant campaigns forced streetcars to desegregate in those cities.
The 1940s witnessed several individual acts of defiance, including those by Pauli Murry, Jackie Robinson and Irene Murray.
Given the Supreme Court’s 1896 Plessey v. Ferguson decision denying Homer Plessey’s challenge to apartheid on New Orleans streetcars, it’s ironic that African Americans’ first modern bus boycott occurred in Baton Rouge, La. Black folk comprised 80 percent of bus riders but often stood while seats went unoccupied. In February 1953, the Rev. Theodore J. Jemison convinced the city council to pass Ordinance 222, which mitigated but did not abolish apartheid. Black people could sit anywhere but had to board from the rear and could not sit next to a White person.
After 100 bus drivers went on strike, the state’s appropriately named attorney general, Fred S. LeBlanc, declared Ordinance 222 unconstitutional because it violated the state’s apartheid laws. On June 19, the United Defense League, led by Jemison, launched a boycott. With the bus company losing $1,600 a day (about $15,700 in today’s dollars), it and the city settled after a week. The agreement reserved the two front seats for White people and the long back seat for Black folks; other seating was on a first-come, first-served basis.
Using Baton Rouge as a case study, Montgomery’s leaders sought to improve on it. What made the Montgomery bus boycott transformative was its length, size and organization.
Whereas Jemison’s group compromised after seven days, the Montgomery Improvement Association’s boycott lasted 381 days. The Montgomery group mobilized nearly 100 percent of the city’s 50,000 Black people to boycott the buses. They utilized the Black community’s institutional networks to organize the boycott and used African American culture to sustain it.
Initially, the Montgomery group organized Black taxi companies to transport folks to and from work, at a discounted cost. After the city mandated that the cabs must charge full price, the association creatively organized its own transportation service, using privately owned automobiles.
Through its nightly mass meetings, the group inculcated the working-class Black masses into a new movement based on mass direct action and nonviolent civil disobedience. The mass meetings also built on African American culture. Structured after church services and Black ceremonial events, the association used the spirituals, the freedom songs, to inspire commitment and renew courage.
The Montgomery bus boycott’s significance lies in its reliance on autonomous Black institutional networks for leadership, funding, meeting space, transportation and other services. It was the association’s creative application of the community’s institutional and cultural resources that sustained the struggle for 13 months and enabled it to destroy petty apartheid in public transportation.
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is