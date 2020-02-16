Across the country, African American students are in the midst of an educational crisis. The crisis is long term but has recently worsened. Black children suffer from three educational dilemmas — undereducation, miseducation and overpunishment and discipline.
These problems are historic and persistent. Undereducation, which is often referred to as “the achievement gap,” refers to black students missing grade-level educational benchmarks in reading and math. Miseducation denotes the near exclusion of knowledge about African and African American histories, cultures and perspectives from the K-12 curriculum. Overpunishment addresses black students’ subjection to disproportionate suspensions, expulsions and other disciplinary measures. These problems are intractable, but not insolvable.
The racial and class achievement gaps in the Champaign school district have been widely documented in recent newspaper articles and can be found in state and foundation reports and academic studies. The important point is that the district’s racial and class gaps are higher than the state average. In other words, Unit 4’s performance is atrocious.
The problem has largely been misdiagnosed. Going back to a pioneering League of Women Voters of Champaign County report covering October 1946 to May 1948, much attention has focused on racial apartheid or segregation. Many who fight for equitable educational experiences and outcomes have mistakenly emphasized desegregation over resource and power redistribution. Apartheid is a factor, but it is not the primary cause of undereducation, miseducation or overpunishment.
These dilemmas are a product of poverty and a white-supremacist schooling environment. Impoverished children, of which African American youth are disproportionately a part, generally have a smaller vocabulary entering school than do those raised in middle-class households and are often unfamiliar with school prerequisites, formal literacy and numeracy. Programs such as Elizabeth Warren’s “Universal Childcare and Early Learning Act” would significantly reduce the distorting effects of family wealth on K-12 education.
Not surprisingly to black people, impoverished African American students who have an African American teacher between third and fifth grade increase their chance of earning a high school diploma by nearly 30 percent (nearly 40 percent for males), graduating from college and pursuing an advance degree. Being taught by someone “who looks like you” (enculturation is as important as appearance or morphology) is empowering in other ways as well.
One aspect of the “achievement gap” concerns the paucity of black students in “gifted,” “honors” and AP programs. In fact, black students trail all others at all three levels in Unit 4. National data, however, identifies a “role model effect.” That is, the presence or lack thereof of a black teacher appreciably affects black students’ entrance into high-achieving academic programs.
Examining the reading and math scores of over 10,000 students, two Vanderbilt University scholars, Jason Grissom and Christopher Redding, discovered that among those with the same test scores, white students were twice as likely to be recommended for an accelerated learning program. The “race of the teacher” explains this disparity. The teacher’s race had no affect on white students’ recommendations to advanced programs. For black students, race mattered. Talented black children taught by a black teacher “were just as likely to get assigned to a gifted program as similar high-achieving white students.”
Nicholas Papageorge, a Johns Hopkins economist and educational scholar, observes that “What we find is that white teachers and black teachers systematically disagree about the exact same student.” White (and nonblack) teachers routinely evaluate black students more harshly than do black teachers. They are 40 percent less likely to believe black students are capable of graduating from high school and 30 percent more likely to believe black students lack the ability to obtain a college degree. In fact, research reveals clear biases in white teachers’ grading of students’ work on the basis of race and ethnicity.
This racial bias carries over into discipline. Adam Wright, a researcher at the University of California-Santa Barbara, identifies the key variable in the overpunishment of black schoolchildren thusly: “White teachers are much more likely than black teachers to find behavior problems with black students.”
Are we to believe these national bias factors are not operative in Unit 4?
Additionally, the school environment is utterly white — in its administrative and teaching staff, in its curriculum and in its extracurricular culture. The percentage of African American administrators and teachers represent a dismal reflection of the district’s black student percentage. Unit 4 has failed to reorient its curriculum to incorporate African and African American histories, cultures and perspectives in any meaningful extent. Hence, the miseducation of African American and all children continues.
The solution? Launch a massive program to recruit and hire African American teachers, administrators and staff. Given that black teachers comprise less than 7 percent of all public school teachers, this will be difficult. Nonetheless, it’s the surest path to abolishing the undereducation of black children. The district can approximate the sensitivities and cultural knowledge of black teachers by requiring its teaching force to have course work in African American studies. This, too, will be difficult. In fact, activists will have to pressure the district to apply maximum pressure on teacher training institutions like the University of Illinois to require African American Studies course work in their social-studies and English-teacher education programs.
Ending undereducation, miseducation and overpunishment will require courage, persistence and a willingness to adopt bold new policies.