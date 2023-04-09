Conservatives’ contradictions make it hard to consider them anything other than racists. A recent example concerns the hypocritical reactions to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s boasting and taunting motions. Various liberal and progressive sports journalists and comedians have exposed the racist undertones in the different reactions to the two women basketball star’s gestures.
However, it’s not this large scale teaching moment that interests me. I’m concerned with a more substantial dispute, the public response to the attack on the teaching of Black history and Black/Africana Studies.
Thus far, today’s furor over the incorporation of Black history into curricula has taken place without reference to the most immediate prior tumult. There is much we can learn from exploring the commotion over Afrocentricity a generation ago.
In the 1990s, the demand to teach Black history and culture resounded across the U.S. empire. That era’s call for instruction in Black history was expressed through the concept Afrocentricity. At its base, this simply meant: 1) African people be treated as subjects, as human actors, rather than as objects; and 2) African people’s contributions to human civilization be excavated, incorporated and credited. Conservatives responded to Black folks’ petition for an education that incorporated our contributions to humanity with condemnation and vitriol.
The right accused advocates of Afrocentricity of teaching “feel good history.” They denounced the entire movement, claiming it distorted history to elevate Black students’ self-esteem. Yet, even the wildest most historically inaccurate assertions by the Afrocentrists pale in comparison to European descendant scholars’ Whitewashing of Kemet/Egypt.
Nonetheless, at the margins, the critique by Afrocentricity’s opponents had a kernel of truth. However, the overreach by some of Afrocentric adherents is understandable, though unacceptable.
It’s understandable because where Black people are concerned, U.S. K-20 education is miseducation, as Carter G. Woodson argued in his 1933 classic, The Miseducation of the Negro.
U.S. education has largely been an intellectual and cultural assault on Black people’s intelligence, character, somatic image and history.
Benjamin Quarles, the preeminent chronicler of Black folks’ contributions to the American Revolution and the Civil War, acknowledged the therapeutic function of Black history. He observed, “In a world that has traditionally equated Blackness with inferiority, Black history serves as a balm to make the wounded whole. In a world that has traditionally equated Blackness with low aim, black history serves as a stimulus to success . . . Black History strikes at the Black American’s legacy of self-rejection, the burden of shame that he had been taught was his to bear going back to the curse of Cain.”
In the main, the Afrocentrists and the more historically accurate advocates of Black history sought to produce a corrective to the omission, diminution, and distortions about African people prevalent in U.S. education. They sought to liberate history from its bondage to White supremacy.
They desired to use Black history as a tool of analysis. In Lerone Bennett’s words, they saw Black history as an “idea-force” that could help chart a course to freedom, justice, and equality or self-determination or social transformation. Their goal was to produce an accurate history, a useful history, a history for liberation.
In contrast, Ron DeSantis and his minions seek to perpetuate a false history, a twisted history, a history that shackles the truth, that is, the most accurate account based on the available evidence.
In educational conservatives worldview Africans dragged here in chains were “immigrant workers.” A right-wing member of Texas’ state board of education, Patricia Hardy declared, “the Civil War ... was over states’ rights” not slavery. Indeed, the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) rejected a fourth-grade McGraw Hill textbook because according to a Florida Citizens Alliance reviewer, “There is a heavy emphasis on Black individuals and their contributions and/or stories and very little on White people.”
The obnoxious attempt to Whitewash history is part of a Whitelash, a backlash against the minimal advances made in incorporating Black history into K-12 curriculum. Beginning with its rise in the 1960s Black Power-era, Black history surged in production, inclusion and instruction. To some extent, especially at the college level, Black history’s proponents succeeded. And in the ’90s, its adherents secured state-level legislation that incorporated Black history teaching into K-12 curricula, albeit as “modules,” rather than as stand-alone courses.
It is this limited incorporation of Black history-teaching into the K-20 curriculum that DeSantis’ mob of curriculum censors seek to curtail and circumscribe, if not eliminate.
Ironically, DeSantis’ Florida and the states that have joined their attack on the teaching of Black history seek to continue miseducation. The “anti-woke” fascist army proposes to omit, marginalize, and falsify historical knowledge. Their paramount teaching goal is to prevent white students from feeling “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race.”
Simply put, DeSantis’ knowledge censoring mob hypocritically aims to do what their predecessors falsely accused 1990s advocates of Black history of doing, distorting history. The conservatives seek to misrepresent or erase history to preserve White students’ self-esteem and make them feel good.
If you juxtapose conservatives’ denunciation of Afrocentricity in the 1990s with their effort to cleanse history of accuracy today, it’s hard to view their actions as anything other than racism.