The headline of this week’s column is a paraphrasing of Dr. James Lowen’s motto, “Telling the truth about the past helps cause justice in the present. Achieving justice in the present helps us tell the truth about the past.” The dialectical logic embedded in Lowen’s personal maxim cogently addresses the relationship between history and social justice.
In the wake of the George Floyd uprisings, after the empire shifted from a fleeting desire to dismantle structural racism back to defending anti-Black racial oppression and capitalist exploitation, Lowen joined the ancestors. His untimely death from cancer deprives us of perhaps our most potent voice against lies masquerading as history.
I had the good fortune to know and learn from Dr. Lowen. We had an oddly intertwined history. We are among a small number of scholars who were born and raised in the deindustrialized city of Decatur. Dr. Lowen matured in revolt against the conservative decade of the 1950s; I was shaped by the radical Black ‘60s. He was born on the wealthy White west side and I on the impoverished Black south side, yet we both became scholar activists working for Black liberation.
Dr. Lowen taught sociology at Tougaloo College outside Jackson, Miss., from 1968- ‘75. I began my studies in political science at Tougaloo in January 1976. During the early 2000s, Jim and I occasionally conducted workshops and served together on panels at academic conferences. For several years, he graciously taught a research seminar for African American studies in exchange for the department hosting his website on sundown towns.
While Dr. Lowen mattered personally, it is his political value, historical analysis and courage that is most missed. At the center of the post-Floyd Whitelash is an attack on teaching the truth about U.S. history. Black history has historically served as a searchlight revealing the ugly truths of U.S. racial oppression. The falsification of critical race theory and the 1619 Project works as a potent organizing principle that mobilizes White suburbanites against the teaching of Black history. This strategy paved the way for Republican Glenn Youngkin’s recent victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race.
Jim’s work best refutes and offers an alternative to the White-supremacist suppression of knowledge and critical thought. In a trilogy of popular books, Dr. Lowen debunked the “non-critical chronicling” and mythologies that pass as history in U.S. classrooms. The wit, insight and dedication to historical accuracy he demonstrated in “Lies My Teacher Told Me,” “Lies My Teacher Told Me about Christopher Columbus” and “Lies Across America” are potent forces in the current struggle against the fascistic censors and book burners who seek to excise critical thinking and the teaching of Black history from U.S. public education.
Jim locates his motivation to correct historical falsehoods in an incident at Tougaloo. While teaching a seminar designed to introduce students to the social sciences through the lens of Black history, he asked students, “What is Reconstruction and what happened then?” Of the 17 students enrolled, all but one replied: “That was the period right after the Civil War when Blacks took over the government of the Southern states, but they were too soon out of slavery and so they screwed up and White folks had to take control again.”
Crestfallen, Jim realized the answer was a result of their apartheid education. They regurgitated the disinformation they learned in Mississippi’s state history courses. This experience taught Dr. Lowen that history was a weapon that is deployed in the struggle between those who want to radically change society and those who want to preserve the status quo.
At the University of Vermont, he discovered students knew very few historical facts and, more importantly, did not understand historical causation. They believed it was a narrative that chronicled “one damn thing after another.” His experiences teaching at the Blackest and Whitest institutions in the empire inspired him to write “Lies My Teacher Told Me.”
His university teaching experience taught him that White supremacists had weaponized U.S. history and that secondary history courses evaded causation and disconnected the past from the present. Therefore, U.S. history was boring, backward, inaccurate and racist.
While researching “Lies My Teacher Told Me,” Jim uncovered a startling statistic: Only one out of six people in the U.S. took a history course after high school. This led him to ponder where Americans learned their history. He realized the source of popular U.S. historical “knowledge” was museums, historical markers and monuments. To Jim, this explained much about the preference for mythology over history among Americans.
Jim’s work is invaluable in explaining how an academic subject that is not taught in K-12 schools can be blamed for miseducating children. Dr. Lowen’s trilogy answers why middle-class White suburbanites have chosen to channel Capt. Beatty’s fascistic book burner in Ray Bradbury’s 1953 novel “Fahrenheit 451.”
The problem with historical education in the U.S. is the history of lies and the lies about history. The right wing censors and book burners seek to preserve the lies at the heart of the American master narrative. Critical race theory and the 1619 Project are euphemisms for Black history.
The teaching of Black history is dangerous; when taught accurately, it exposes U.S. history as largely a self-congratulating lie.
Jim Lowen is gone, but he left a body of work than can guide us through the miasma of White-supremacist fantasies that serve as U.S. history.