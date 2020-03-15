Racial oppression remains the United States’ most vexing problem. The struggle against it involves efforts to annihilate impediments and eliminate injustices, as well as rectify inequalities and elevate the voices and decision-making of the oppressed. As part of this fight, it is necessary to demand the removal, continual critique and sometimes the destruction of racist monuments and images. It is also important to conserve, commemorate and celebrate alternative remembrances and symbols.
Four recent incidents — three in the last week — further highlighted this for me. Toward the end of Black History Month, the executive council of the oldest existing black professional organization, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, adopted my resolution to make “Lift Every Voice and Sing” our official anthem. My motion requires us to sing the song at all public gatherings and for local branches to display the red, black and green flag at all gatherings.
Symbolic, yes. The point is to revitalize a sense of black national consciousness into African Americans’ cultural practices.
On the last day of Black History Month, I had the privilege to address the 3rd Annual Decatur Black History Gala, sponsored by the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce. I placed resistance and self-development in the history of black Decatur from 1834 to 1980, in the context of the city’s shifting capitalist political economy.
The talk critiqued how Decatur’s commercial, industrial and corporate capitalist accumulation structures systematically worked to confine, exploit, relocate and, in general, oppress black folk and workers. I emphasized Afro-Decaturites’ efforts to build community by constructing independent institutions and opposing all restrictions on their human rights.
Afterward, two topics came up, repeatedly. One was the lynching of Samuel J. Bush in 1893. People were especially interested in African Americans’ response, particularly their taking up arms to prevent another lynching the next year. The impact of Decatur’s two urban renewal projects also garnered attention. These “Negro removal” projects destroyed historic black communities, especially black business districts, and benefited particular retail and industrial capitalist enterprises.
What’s interesting is that several public-school educators were present, as well as elected officials and civic leaders. I was not surprised at the lack of knowledge about local history. Nonetheless, it further drove home the need to reconstruct public school education and the need for a mass-based popular education project in the black community.
Last week, I was interviewed by a 13-year-old white boy who wants to commemorate Decatur’s descent into racial terror-ism. He intends to mount a cam-paign to place a historic marker on the site of Bush’s lynching. Ironically, this youngster lives in Mount Zion, the community from which Bush’s lynchers came, and is home-schooled. His mother told me she was born and raised in Mount Zion and had “no idea” of Bush’s lynching. Kudos to this family.
On the question of preservation, last week, I also received an email informing me of the impending demolition of the Colonel Wolfe School building. The University of Illinois recently sold it to a real-estate company that intends to demolish it and build apartments.
Built in 1905 at 401 E. Healey St., C, Colonel Wolfe School is the oldest standing public-school building in the city. The Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County’s nomination to place the building on the 2020 Most Endangered Historic Site List explains several architectural and historical reasons to preserve it. PACA’s nomination speaks to the urgency of this issue. My main focus here is the role Walter T. Bailey played in its design.
Bailey is an important figure in African American history. Born in 1869, he was part of that extraordinary first generation of African Americans born in freedom. Receiving his degree in architectural engineering in 1904, Bailey was the first black person to graduate from the University of Illinois School of Architecture. He was also the first black architect licensed in Illinois.
It’s unclear the exact role Bailey played, but he is listed as having “assisted in the design” of Colonel Wolfe School. That same year, 1905, he left the Champaign firm of Spencer and Temple to take charge of Tuskegee University’s Mechanical Industries Department. There, he supervised the architectural design and planning for the campus. In addition to his work on Tuskegee’s campus, he also designed First Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala.
Pastored by the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, First Baptist was central to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the seminal event in the formation of the civil-rights movement. Bailey’s other important buildings include the Knights of the Pythias National Temple and the First Church of Deliverance in Chicago.
Bailey is a significant historical figure, and his involvement in the design of Colonel Wolfe School should have given the UI pause before it facilitated the impending destruction of this landmark building.
In addition to fighting for the removal of racist iconography, it’s important to reconstruct public education and publicly commemorate and struggle to preserve significant black historical sites.
It’s ironic that as a young white boy works to create a historic marker commemorating a lynching, the African American chancellor of the UI co-signed the destruction of a building partially designed by the first African American graduate of its School of Architecture.