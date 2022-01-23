In this moment of social regression and political retreat, it should not be surprising that the teaching of Black history is under attack. Considering the past year’s assaults, as Black History Month 2022 approaches, I find myself pondering the meaning of the African American sociohistorical experience.
Across the country, White supremacists have mounted campaigns against critical race theory and “The 1619 Project.” At least 165 local and national groups, such as No Left Turn, Parents Defending Education, the Heritage Foundation, the American Legislative Exchange Council and the Proud Boys, are training White parents in disruptive tactics and funding right-wing electoral campaigns. The 1776 Project PAC distributed nearly $500,000 to conservative candidates in 50 school board races.
Racially motivated political newcomers have swelled the ranks of school board candidates from Rhode Island to Utah. The Ohio School Board Association notes that school board candidates in the state have “ballooned 50 percent” from four years ago to 2,600. Additionally, Ballotpedia, the online, nonprofit, nonpartisan political encyclopedia, cites 50 efforts to recall 126 school board members last year.
Conservatives have obstructed school board meetings, flooded districts with time-consuming FOIA requests and initiated lawsuits and federal complaints alleging discrimination against White students. They have harassed school board members and disrupted meetings in no fewer than 50 school districts from Washington to Florida. In Louisville, Ky., 40 people opposing critical race theory disrupted a meeting of the Jefferson County School Board. A parent of an incoming kindergartner in South Kingstown, R.I., submitted more than 200 FOIA requests for “lists of all books related to gender in the school library” and copies of the district’s “middle and high school curricula.”
While ostensibly aimed at critical race theory and “The 1619 Project,” the real target is the teaching of any historical knowledge that White conservative parents believe will make their children anxious. In other words, teaching the histories of African Americans and other darker peoples. Florida Senate Bill 148 is illustrative.
The measure specifically prohibits the teaching of critical race theory and material from “The 1619 Project.” It contends that knowledge should not cause an individual “discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress.” Therefore, it would ban historical knowledge that reflects “unfairly upon persons because of their race, color, creed, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, disability, socioeconomic status or occupation.”
Such an approach to historical knowledge directly contradicts the thrust of African American history writing and teaching.
In 1969, Earl E. Thorpe, a pioneering historian of African American historiography — the history of the writing of Black history — claimed a consensus among Black writers of African American history existed. Foreshadowing “The 1619 Project,” he posited that Black historians sought to “reframe” U.S. history. Thorpe discovered that most African American history writers sought to relocate “the consequences of slavery” and Black folk’s contributions to “the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”
Furthermore, Thorpe identified “the central theme of black history” as the “quest for freedom, equality and manhood.” In large part, except for his masculinist perversion, the names of the leading survey textbooks in the field of African American history powerfully confirm his conclusions.
Now in its 10th edition, John Hope Franklin’s “From Slavery to Freedom” (1947) is the most taught African American history textbook. Newer texts such as Clayborne Carson et al.’s “The Struggle for Freedom” (2007), Mia Bay et. al.’s “Freedom On My Mind” (2013) or Yohuru Williams’ “A Constant Struggle” (2005) affirm Thorpe’s stress on liberation. Moreover, though textbooks such as Darlene Clark Hine et al.’s “The African American Odyssey” (2002) do not have freedom or one of its synonyms in their titles, one of their goals is to trace Black folk’s “quest to counter oppression and racism.”
African Americans’ struggle for liberation, whether defined as “freedom, justice and equality,” “self-determination” or “social transformation,” is the beating heart that orients and shapes the African American sociohistorical experience.
Black history writing gelled during the Second Nadir (1877-1924). It was forged as a weapon to refute White-supremacist mythology and inspire Black people to resist economic exploitation and racial terrorism.
As a response to U.S. anti-Black racial oppression, Black history writers, then and now, enunciated a critique of U.S. history. The consensus contends: 1) Racial oppression is constitutive of U.S. society; 2) From its inception, the humanist principles expressed in the U.S.’s founding documents were nullified by its norms, customs, policies, laws and practices, which were premised on and reinforced White supremacy; and 3) It will take a profound and fundamental transformation of U.S. society to realize the universal humanist philosophies articulated in Declaration of Independence.
This is the core understanding one learns from studying the modal or most frequent experience of African Americans. The resounding truth at the heart of the African American sociohistorical experience is that racial oppression has been obstinate, and we have resisted relentlessly for over 400 years.
Therefore, the essential meaning of Black history is struggle. Black History Month, like Kwanzaa and Juneteenth, are commemorations our ancestors created to remind us, in the words of our national anthem, to “Lift Every Voice and Sing” of what the “dark past has taught us” and that we must “march on till victory is won.”