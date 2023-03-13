A bill recently passed by the Mississippi House of Representatives sheds light on the relationship between the African American people and the United States. House Bill 1020 would create a separate unelected judicial district in the city of Jackson and Hinds County. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba described it as an “apartheid act.” The bill would also more than triple the size of the Capital Complex Improvement District (CCID).
The Mississippi legislation is representative of a series of political maneuvers throughout the U.S. empire.
These shenanigans rip away the illusion of democracy and reveal the colonial nature of African Americans’ relationship to the U.S.
The CCID would encompass a quarter of the city’s population but incorporate 80 percent of White residents. The judges, prosecutors and public defenders in the CCID would be appointed by state officials; currently, both are conservative White Republicans. The chief justice would select the judges and the attorney general the prosecutors and public defenders.
When it becomes law, Jackson’s 82-percent Black majority will be disfranchised; they couldn’t vote for a large portion of the city’s judicial officers. Another bill would expand the CCID’s “small security force into a well-equipped force of 150 officers” under the governor’s control.
This attempt to disfranchise Black citizens and neutralize Black political power befits the state’s legacy. In 1875, Mississippi Democrats launched the first Mississippi Plan, an insurgency that violently overthrew the duly elected Republican government. Fifteen years later, at the 1890 Mississippi State Constitutional Convention, they shifted strategies. The state pioneered the “colorblind” process of using a property qualification, poll tax and literacy test to purge Black folk from the voters rolls. This strategy is known as “the second Mississippi Plan.”
Mississippi’s first and second plans to negate Black voting led the push to disfranchise and drive Black people from public life in the 19th century. Today, Mississippi is no longer leading the push to negate Black political power. Michigan has established itself as the leader in nullifying Black political power.
In 1990, Michigan enacted Public Law 72, the emergency manager act. It authorized the governor to appoint an “emergency manager” who was authorized to make all fiscal decisions for a municipality experiencing financial difficulties. The emergency manager’s mandate was to cut costs.
The 2012 Public Act 436 greatly expanded the emergency managers’ powers. It granted them the ability to completely supplant the authority of elected municipal governments. Local elected officials could only exercise the powers emergency managers granted them, in writing.
Between 2000-2018, six of the 10 cities and all three of the school districts upon which the state imposed an emergency manager were majority African American. A seventh, the city of Ecorse, had an African American plurality of 46.4 percent.
The Flint Water Crisis, 2014-2019, is the most catastrophic outcome of Michigan’s nullification of elected government. The emergency manager’s decision to use the Flint River as an interim water source resulted in the death of 12 people from the empire’s third worst outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. And “9,000 children” drank “lead contaminated water for 18 months.”
Children and pregnant women are especially vulnerable to “lead in drinking water.” Long-term exposure can result in intellectual retardation, “hearing and speech problems,” and “learning and behavior problems.”
In Michigan, the emergency manager policy negated Black control of African American majority cities. In Missouri, like in Mississippi, nullification of self-government or home rule has taken the form of state control of local policing, in Kansas City and St. Louis.
The history of state control of policing in Missouri’s two largest cities has explicit racist roots. At the start of the Civil War, Missouri Gov. Claiborne Fox Jackson, a supporter of the Confederacy, feared pro-Union St. Louis’ control of its armory. He pushed through the “Metropolitan Police Bill.” This law gave the governor the power to assign control over the police in St. Louis to a board of commissioners. In 1874, the state took control of Kansas City’s newly created police department as well.
In 1932, Kansas City’s citizens acquired control of their police but lost it seven years later. In 2013, St. Louis regained local control of its police. The current bill when enacted will return dominion over its police to the state on Aug. 28. The measure is vigorously supported by police unions, who will be permitted to live outside of Kansas City for the first time.
Previously, the Missouri House “passed a bill” that allowed “the governor to appoint a special prosecutor to address crimes in cities that meet a homicide case threshold.” Currently, it would only apply to St. Louis. It also bars the board of commissioners from decreasing police salaries and requires police wages be increased by $7,000 on July 1.
In Missouri and Mississippi, the process of stripping control from Black elected officials focuses mainly on the state taking or continuing control of the local police. In Michigan, this process has taken the form of seizing control of a municipal government’s financial decision-making powers. In all three states, Black folks’ right to home rule has been curtailed.
Mississippi House bill 1020 and the bills and laws in Michigan and Missouri expose the colonial nature of African Americans’ relationship to the U.S.