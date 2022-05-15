The African-descendant population is growing larger, getting younger and diversifying ethnically. It’s also experiencing a widening internal class divide as intraracial along with interracial income and wealth inequality escalates. Embedded within these demographic changes are profound class distinctions, as well as the conditions for unity.
Between 2000 and 2019, the number of people self-identifying as “Black or African American” in the U.S. census increased from a little more than 36 million to nearly 47 million. Consequently, the percentage of the U.S. population identifying as Black grew from about 13 percent to almost 14 percent, the highest since 1860.
Among the 46.8 million Black people, 40.7 million or 87 percent identify as “Black or African American alone.” Meanwhile, 3.7 million classified themselves as “Black and another race” (mainly White) and another 2.4 million claimed an Afro-Latino identity.
The number of Black people born outside the U.S. has nearly doubled since 2000, rising from 2.4 million to 4.6 million, or nearly 10 percent of people of African descent. Foreign-born Black folk come overwhelmingly from the Caribbean (46 percent) and Africa (42 percent).
Like African Americans, 87 percent of Black immigrants identify solely as Black. Among Black immigrants, 10 percent are classified as Afro-Latino, while 3 percent claim a multiracial ethnic identity. And like African Americans, the largest share (42 percent) live in the South.
The South continues to be the region in which most Black people reside, and increasingly so.
In 1960, 60 percent of African Americans lived in the South. By the end of the Second Great Migration, 1940-70, that percentage had fallen to 52 percent. At that moment, the migration reversed.
Every decade since, the percentage of African-descendent people residing in the South has increased. By 2019, 56 percent of Black folk lived in the South. The bump in Southern residence came from migration out of the Midwest and Northeast. In 2000, Black folk in the Midwest and Northeast represented 19 and 18 percent of African-descendant people. By 2019, they had declined slightly, to 17 percent each, while the proportion of Black people living in the West grew a tad from 9.6 to 10 percent. The return to the Southern homeland bodes well for nationalistic projects.
Black folk are the second-youngest U.S. population group, after Latinos. Generation Z, comprises the largest share of Black folk, at a quarter. It is closely followed by Millennials (23 percent) and the combined Baby Boomers (18 percent) and Silent Generation (5 percent) also make up nearly a quarter.
Age is one way in which ethnic distinctions manifest among Black people. Individuals who identify as “Black alone” on the census have a median age of 35. When Afro-Latino (median age 22) and people of mixed-racial parentage (16) are included, the Black population’s median age falls to 32.
Despite a plurality of Black immigrants living in the South, and 10 percent residing in the West, foreign-born Black folk’s regional distribution differs greatly from that of African Americans’, with 36 percent in the Northeast and only 11 percent in the Midwest.
Educational attainment is another category that reflects difference across ethnicity. The number of Black folks aged 25 and older who earned at least a bachelor’s degree more than doubled between 2000 and 2019, from 3 million to 6.7 million. And whereas in 2000, only 15 percent had at least a bachelor’s (10 percent) or above (5 percent), by 2019, those figures were 23, 14 and 9 percent, respectively.
Predictably, multiracial Black folk’s rate of higher-degree attainment, at 32 percent (20 percent at least bachelor’s and 12 percent above that), is higher than that of those classified as “Black or African American alone” or Afro-Latino. Though slightly lower than multiracial Black people, Black immigrants also had a rate of higher-educational attainment that was higher than native Black folk, at 31 percent (18 percent at least bachelor’s and 12 percent above that).
The difference in educational attainment partly accounts for the steep differences in employment rate and median household income between Black immigrants and African Americans. In 2019, Black immigrants had an unemployment rate of 6 percent compared with African Americans’ 10 percent. Black-immigrant households had a median income of $54,700, while African Americans’ median household income was $42,500.
One set of material conditions — median household income, education and unemployment rate — comprise concrete ways in which African ethnicities are situated differently within the U.S. Black racial formation. Though foreign-born Black folk occupy a higher rung in the racial-class hierarchy than African Americans, they still experience racial oppression.
Therefore, other material conditions reveal the extent to which Black immigrants are also victimized by anti-Black racial oppression. Whereas 35 percent of African American and White people are members of the working poor, in 2019, 46 percent of Black immigrants were. Some 61 percent of Black-immigrant children “live under 200 percent of the federal poverty level,” compared with 35 percent of White children.
And most importantly, Black immigrants find themselves disproportionately targeted by the state’s repressive apparatuses. Undocumented foreign-born Black folk have been excessively caught in the “prison-to-deportation pipeline.” Whereas 45 percent of all immigrants are deported for criminal reasons, 76 percent of Black immigrants are.
And the police killing of Patrick Lyoya, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, suggests Black immigrants are increasingly occupying a space similar to African Americans in the White imagination.
Thus, another set of socioeconomic conditions suggest that despite ethnic differences, in the end, unity will be “thrust upon us, and we upon it and each other.”