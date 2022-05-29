The alleged motivation for the White, 18-year-old gunman accused of slaughtering 10 African Americans at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., has deep roots in the United States’ anti-Blackness. The accused shooter’s beliefs and behavior mirror that of earlier generations of White nationalists; particularly, those who precipitated the East St. Louis racial pogrom more than a century ago.
The alleged justification of the mass shooting of African Americans was rooted in replacement theory. This racist myth claims elites, who just happen to be largely Jewish, are using immigration to supplant “native” White people with darker people. Unfortunately, the focus on immigration neglects replacement theory’s U.S. roots, which lie in opposition to African American migration to the urban North.
Replacement theory’s U.S. predecessor first appeared in the late 1870s but congealed as an organizing principle later, during the first Great Migration, 1910-1930. During this period, former Mississippi Gov. and Sen. Theodore G. Bilbo emerged as a leading architect of anti-immigration and policies promoting disfranchisement and deportation of African Americans. The similarities between Bilbo’s precursor to replacement theory and Tucker Carlson’s contemporary expression of it are quite revealing.
In his 1947 book, “Take Your Choice: Separation or Mongrelization,” Bilbo declared “our race is in jeopardy.” In his imagination, miscegenation was generating White genocide. Moreover, in addition to advocating the deportation of Black folk, he encouraged the use of violence to prevent us from voting, once encouraging “every red-blooded White man to use any means to keep the [Black people] away from the polls.”
Carlson is less explicit but similarly obsessed with America’s darkening racial demographics and limiting darker people’s access to the ballot. He alleges Democrats are pursuing an agenda “to reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here and dramatically increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the Third World.” Concerning voting, he argues, “I have less political power because they are importing a brand-new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that?”
In its initial iteration, the “great replacement” theory was called “Negro colonization.” It was invented to mobilize and rationalize opposition to freed people’s migration to northern industrial cities.
The colonization thesis has both political and economic versions. This xenophobic concept’s political expression used the language of “invasion” to contend that Republicans, the racially liberal political party of that era, were “importing” African Americans into northern municipalities so they could illegally vote for Republican candidates.
The economic stream of the colonization thesis focused on labor, asserting that “Negro and cheap foreign labor [is being imported by the Aluminum Ore Company] to tear down the standard of living of our citizens. Imported gunmen, detectives, and federal injunctions are being used to crush our people.”
Nowhere was the consequences of this lunatic conspiracy theory felt more than in East St. Louis. There, the “colonization” theory inspired the city’s racial pogrom. East St. Louis’ racial cleansing was considered the “largest” and “deadliest race riot” of its time. It proceeded in two parts. The first took place on May 28, and the much larger second one, from July 1-3.
In the earlier racially motivated attack, members of a mob of between 1,000 and 3,000 White men and women left a Central Trades and Labor Union rally to assault Black men and women in streetcars and on the street. They also ransacked, pillaged and burned Black-owned property. Per usual, the mob did so with the support of police, who mainly disarmed and arrested Black men. Despite the severity of the conflagration, no one was killed and only six people (three Black and three White) were shot.
Things were quite different in the July pogrom. African American casualties are estimated at between 39 and 200. Creditable eyewitness accounts claim the Cahokia River ran red with the blood from Black bodies. Some 6,000 African Americans were left without shelter after their homes were burned. Property valued at $8.5 million in 2022 dollars was destroyed. More than half of the city’s estimated 15,000-23,000 Black population were reduced to refugees who fled across the Eads Bridge to St. Louis.
Obviously, the differences between the racial cleansing in East St. Louis and the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo are significant, but so are the similarities. They are not comparable in scale or duration. However, just as East St. Louis’ racial massacre was the largest and deadliest when it occurred, the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., was the deadliest of the 214 mass shootings in 2022, according to Gun Violence Archive — until being eclipsed 10 days later by a shooting a Texas elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Though separated by 105 years, the East St. Louis White rioters and the accused Buffalo shooter shared motivation and rationalization. The people White supremacists in East St. Louis falsely demeaned as “colonizers,” the Buffalo shooter allegedly sullied as “replacers.”
The racist mobs in East St. Louis desired to create a White ethno-local state or municipality by forcing Black folk out of the city. The alleged White-nationalist Buffalo shooter seeks to create a white ethno-nation-state through genocide. And of course, both East St. Louis White-nationalist mobs and the accused Buffalo shooter used racially motivated terrorism to achieve their goal of a Whites-only city or society.
The racist French philosopher Renaud Camus may be the contemporary source of the retrograde White-supremacist conspiracy theory known as “the great replacement,” but its deepest roots are located in the Great Migration-era U.S. racial theory of “Negro colonization.”