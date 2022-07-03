Monday is the Fourth of July. I don’t celebrate that day. Surprisingly, I don’t trace my refusal to commemorate White nationalism to my development of Black-national consciousness during my teenage years. My discomfort with the Fourth of July precedes that. It’s more deeply rooted.
Nonetheless, it was during my participation in the Black-liberation movement and study of Black and U.S. histories that I was able to explain my uneasiness with White America’s day of independence.
I know the exact moment I determined to never again submit to power and violate my beliefs. It was Oct. 16, 1968. After watching my idol, Tommie Smith, and John Carlos accept their gold and bronze medals in the 200-meter dash at the Mexico City Olympics with the Black Power salute, I was inspired to take a stand.
That Monday, Oct. 19, I stood up and spoke out by organizing the Black sophomore class at Eisenhower High School to sit silently during the “Pledge of Alliance.” Heretofore, I had resisted individual acts of repression and challenged specific incidents of Eurocentric indoctrination but had never consciously protested the state’s propaganda.
I can’t recall an epiphany that explains my repudiation of White America’s day of national independence. It seems to flow logically from how my family and neighborhood approached July Fourth. We didn’t celebrate “America” or display symbols of Americanism. Instead, we used the day to reconnect with family and friends.
No American flags flew in my Black working-class neighborhood. We rarely, if ever, went to the site of the local fireworks display; we watched from a careful distance. Though adolescents, we knew where the red, white, and blue flew in abundance — White neighborhoods — was dangerous territory for us.
I am clear that the Fourth was a day off for my parents. It was also a time when family and friends gathered. I fondly remember eating barbecue, watermelon and homemade ice cream and doing what kids do. It was a time when my cousins from the family homestead in Sandusky/Tamms came “up North,” and when my Aunt Shirley and Uncle Jessie returned from the Motor City.
So, though the Fourth of July never sparked positive feelings for “America” in me, it wasn’t until college that I acquired the historical knowledge to accurately express my feelings.
Over the course of my studies as a student and as a professor, I have learned that upon adoption of the Declaration of Independence, the United States became the world’s first explicit White-nationalist republic.
This may shock most readers. However, if we pierce the country’s hypocritical allusion to the humanistic principle of human equality — “unalienable Rights,” including “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” — and the radical idea that governmental power flows from the “consent of the governed,” the U.S. Declaration of Independence is revealed to be predominately a recitation of alleged “oppressions” recited to justify White Americans’ political separation from “the King of Great Britain,” rather than a positive statement of the rebels’ political values.
If we look closely, we’ll see that the U.S. Constitution, implemented in 1789, acknowledges the “new nation” is a slave society. But by not mentioning Africans, Black people or enslaved people, it masks the country’s racial politics. Duplicitous language such as “other Persons,” “such Persons” and “No person” hides America’s White-nationalist character. However, truth can only be hidden so long. A year after the ratification of the Constitution, the truth was revealed in the 1790 Naturalization Act. In its first statement on citizenship, Congress limited it to “free whites of good character with two years residence in the United States.”
In case you think the explicit limitation of citizenship to Whiteness was some momentary error, the so-called “Founding Fathers” reiterated their racial restrictions on citizenship 67 years later. Scott v. Stanford, the infamous U.S. Supreme Court decision handed down in 1857, reaffirmed the U.S. as a White ethno-state. Referring to the Declaration of Independence, Chief Justice Roger B. Taney correctly observed, “the enslaved African race were not intended to be included, and formed no part of the people who framed and adopted this declaration.” Overcome by his racial antipathy, Taney cruelly and crudely stated that Africans were “so far inferior, that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” Thus, the U.S. restricted citizenship to “free white persons” until the passage of the 14th Amendment in 1868. Therefore, from its inception until 1868, the U.S. was a White ethno-state.
After 1868, much changed, but much also remained similar, if not the same. During two historical moments 100 years apart — the end of the Civil War and the passage of the Civil Rights Act — those opposed to White supremacy briefly transformed the U.S. toward a multiracial democracy. However, within a decade of the first — 1866 to 1877 — and 15 years of the second — 1964 to 1978 — revanchist “Whitelash” — White backlash — reconstituted the U.S. as a White-supremacist state.
Today, the racial wealth gap between Black and White people is as wide as it was in 1968, 54 years ago, and 19 states have enacted laws restricting African Americans’ access to the vote.
As long as racial oppression and capitalist exploitation exist, I’ll pass on celebrating the Fourth of July. As Malcolm X said, “I’m not going to sit at your table and watch you eat, with nothing on my plate, and call myself a diner.”