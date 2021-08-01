In a revelatory testimony before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Harry Dunn, an African American U.S. Capitol Police officer, recounted his experience during the insurrection instigated by then-President Donald Trump.
In his sworn statement, Dunn highlighted the planned nature of the assault and the racist attitudes and behaviors of Trump’s MAGA acolytes. He testified about how the neo-fascist hordes of White supremacists and White nationalists who stormed the Capitol treated himself and other Black officers. As such, his account is more sociological than biographical.
Dunn’s observations offer a window into the neo-fascists’ social consciousness and provide an opportunity to chart the contours of the right-wing revolt. And they expose the convergence of liberals with conservatives in denying reality.
Dunn made it clear that the insurrection was not spontaneous, but rather planned. Before 11 a.m. that day, he received a text containing a screenshot that said “objective ... THE CAPITOL ... Trump has given us marching orders ... keep your guns hidden ... [l]ink up early in the day ... in 6-12 man teams ... time to arm up.” Subsequent reporting confirms Dunn’s contention that the insurrection was a conspiracy.
A consensus of the reportage supports the following timeline: Trump’s “Save America” rally began at 9 a.m. Jan. 6. During his 10:50 a.m. speech, Rudy Giuliani called for “trial by combat.” At 10:56 a.m., a large, organized, armed contingent of the Proud Boys headed for the Capitol.
Trump took the stage at noon. Fifteen minutes into his speech, he began urging his devotees to march on the Capitol. As Trump encouraged his hordes to “fight like hell,” a Federal Protective Service email warned that the Proud Boys “are threatening to shut down the water system in the downtown area, which includes government facilities.” The email also mentioned a man in a tree with a rifle, 25,000 people surrounding the White House and people who had hidden bags in bushes.
In addition to his contentions about the attack being a conspiracy, Dunn exposed the racist nature of the insurrectionists. He recalled encountering a mob near the Speaker’s Lobby, and after responding to their claim that “nobody voted for Joe Biden” by stating that he did, a White woman in a pink MAGA shirt shouted, “You hear that, guys? This (racial slur) voted for Joe Biden!” About 20 insurgents then bellowed, “Boo! (Expletive) (racial slur)!”
Dunn relayed similar stories from other Black Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers. Shaken by his confrontation with the neo-fascist mob, Dunn broke down. Through sobs during his testimony, a frustrated Dunn struggled to square what he had just experienced with the U.S. mythology he had been socialized to believe. The traumatized nearly 13-year veteran officer said he asked himself, “Is this America?”
Queried after his testimony as to whether his and other Black officers’ experiences during the Jan. 6 insurrection represented the American character, Dunn thoughtfully replied, “Frankly, I guess it is America,” though he added, “It shouldn’t be.”
Dunn has proven to be an insightful interpreter of U.S. racial attitudes. In a July 18, 2019, tweet, he responded to Trump’s racist assault on “The Squad,” particularly his xenophobic rant attacking U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and his bigoted minions’ “send her back” chant. Dunn reflectively observed, “Racism is so American that when you protest it, people think you are protesting America!”
Like W.E.B. Du Bois before him, Dunn understands that racial oppression and its rationalizing ideologies are so foundational to U.S. culture and socioeconomic structure and so essential to the White American character that to oppose it is to be perceived as un-American. It is this insight that raises Dunn’s attestation beyond a simple recounting of racial slurs and physical abuse.
Unsaid or perhaps inaudible but located within Dunn’s account nonetheless is a thread that connects Trumpism with White supremacy, neo-confederate White nationalism, authoritarianism and domestic terrorism. Additionally, Dunn bared witness to the MAGA-ites’ hypocrisy — their explicit anti-statist, and thus anti-law-and-order, stance. His statement exposed that their vaulted support for “Blue lives” is only a strategic maneuver in their war on Black America.
Ironically, despite the harrowing accounts of Dunn and his colleagues, Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and D.C. Metropolitan Police Officers Daniel Hodges and Michael Fanone, neither the Fraternal Order of the Police nor the Back the Blue movement has condemned the neo-fascists’ assault on the Capitol or on the officers defending it.
Also embedded within Dunn’s witness lies a critique of the liberal naivety, cowardice or willful ignorance that former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle have distilled into society. The Obamas insidiously lectured Black people that meanness, callous indifference and revanchist racial repression was not America and to “Go high when they go low.”
Dunn’s observation of his racist encounters during the insurrection peers into the core of White America. His recollection of the inherent racism embedded in this assault on democracy serves to refute the gullibility, timidity or foolishness of the Obamas’ antiquated axioms.
Dunn’s straightforward testimony aligns with the knowledge and wisdom of critical race theory, racial formation and transformation theory, Afro-pessimism and the entirety of Black radical intellectual traditions. His observations align with the dominant understanding of the U.S. expressed in the Black socio-historical experience.