Real Talk | The politics of truncating the teaching of African American Studies
There is startling irony to history. In 1931, Langston Hughes published the short poem, “White Shadows.” In this polyvocal poem, two speakers discuss the possibility of escaping anti-Black racial oppression. The first queries, “I’m looking for a house/In the world/Where white shadows/Will not fall.”
To which the second speaker replies: “There is no such house/Dark brother/No such house/At all.” Aware of the universality of White supremacy, Hughes knew there was no haven to which African Americans could flee.
In the winter of 2021, the College Board approached the Executive Council of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History with an offer to collaborate in creating an Advance Placement (AP) course in African American Studies. I unequivocally opposed the idea.
I argued that the association should shift its strategic focus toward advocacy. I proposed that ASALH organize opposition to a spate of laws that would severely restrict or eliminate the teaching of African American history. After all, Gov. Ron DeSantis was positioning Florida as the tip of the spear in the attack on Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project.
DeSantis’ deceptively named legislation, SB 7, the STOP W.O.K.E. (Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees) Act and SB 148, “An act relating to individual freedom” regulate the teaching of race. Section 2(b) of SB 148 declared Critical Race Theory (CRT) a theory that “distorts” U.S. history. SB 7 censors classroom criticism of the U.S.’s past and current racial policies and practices. It also bans the use of material from the 1619 Project and imposes a gag order on universities and colleges, state agencies and corporations. Its most illiberal and chilling proposal concerns a provision for “Consequences.” It allows “employees, parents, and students a private right to action.” That is, they can sue educational institutions, agencies and corporations that violate SB 7.
Florida was not alone. In the first nine months of 2021, authoritarian activists introduced 54 such bills in 24 state legislatures. Education Week discovered similar legislation in 37 states. Each bill would “limit how teachers discuss racism and sexism.”
No matter how innocuous a project, a strategy or tactic, the forces for White supremacy will seek to repress it. So, ironically, an academic project that was pursued in part to evade a more confrontational strategy is under assault by the fascistic White nationalist elements in Florida’s Republican Party. As Hughes concluded in “White Shadows,” the struggle cannot be eluded. It must be engaged.
Last week, Florida’s Department of Education (FDOE) escalated the struggle over teaching the African American experience when it rejected ASALH’s proposed AP course in African American Studies. ASALH and the College Board now find themselves engulfed in the tumultuous waters of right-wing censorship.
DeSantis and his minions in the FDOE justify their censorism by alleging the course lacks “educational value” and “historical accuracy.” They further claim it “was inexplicably contrary to Florida law.” DeSantis believes the course is a Trojan horse. He describes it as “indoctrination ... for political purposes.” DeSantis claims it was “a way to shoehorn in queer theory.”
Apparently, SB 7 and SB 148 are the laws that the FDOE claims the AP course would violate. Interestingly, despite FDOE’s allegation that the course is historically inaccurate, its objections are not rooted in disputes over factual accuracy. Nowhere does the FDOE question the course’s evidence. Instead, their disagreements are ideological.
DeSantis and his education department denounce the inclusion of modules on reparations, Black queer studies, Black feminist literary thought, and the theory of intersectionality. They condemn the use of texts by highly regarded scholar activists such as Angela Davis, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and bell hooks.
They condemn Davis’ inclusion because “she is a self-avowed Communist and Marxist.” FDOE rejects the use of texts by hooks because she uses the phrase “white-supremacist capitalist patriarchy.” And they oppose Crenshaw because they believe her theory of intersectionality “ranks people based on their race, wealth, gender and sexual orientation.”
What DeSantis and FDOE’s criticisms reveal is that it is they who are politically motivated.
They want a sanitized course, one which has little resemblance to African American Studies and the African American experience that Black Studies seeks to theorize and narrate.
The major problem with DeSantis and FDOE’s criticisms is: one, they don’t know what they’re talking about; and two, they don’t care. Neither DeSantis or any member of the FDOE understand African American Studies or the African American sociohistorical experience. They are motivated by bad faith.
Their childish understanding of history is built on the outdated 19th century “cult of facts.” A view that fallaciously declares U.S. history should be taught “as factual, not as constructed.” They seem not to understand that the AP course is not a course in African American history, but one in African American Studies.
As such, the course is not mainly designed to tell a story but to largely provide a critical analysis of Black life using concepts, social theories, and interpretative frameworks that illuminate and explain the conditions and meanings of Black folks’ sociohistorical experience.
The “lesson learned” is that our enemies politicize every facet of Black life. There is nothing we can do short of complete and total capitulation that would satisfy the fascist. There is, as Hughes declares, no “Where white shadows/Will not fall.” Struggle is the only option.
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.