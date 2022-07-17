Donald Trump alleged the 2020 presidential election was stolen. His false allegation is touted as the “big lie.” That nomenclature signifies how consequential Trump’s fabrication has been for U.S. society and politics. It is an enormous falsehood — one that has further shredded the tattered remnants of “American democracy.” However, the real big lie is the untrue claim that White people will become a “minority” population in 2045.
This incorrect assertion undergirds replacement theory, the idea that darker peoples are supplanting European-descendant people in the U.S. and Europe. To paraphrase the title of Public Enemy’s most famous album, fear of a dark country has shaped White folk’s politics since the U.S. Census Bureau first projected they would become a numerical minority.
The Census Bureau’s projections triggered a panic among the U.S. White population, especially White nationalists and mainstream conservatives. It’s impossible to understand the rise of White nationalism, nativism, authoritarianism, and anti-statism in the second decade of the new millennium without accounting for the dread becoming a “minority” incited in White folks.
The Census Bureau is wrong. It’s statisticians collapsed race and ethnicity. Racial theories miscast relatively meaningless physical differences such as skin color and hair texture as indicative of intelligence, morality and beauty. Fictitious in real biological terms, race is instead an historically evolved political relationship of domination. That is, it is always a social relationship in which one group rationalizes its domination of another group via claims to superiority.
Meanwhile, ethnicity is a social relationship premised on cultural differences — religion, language, ancestry and traditions.
The U.S. Census Bureau classifies Latinx people as an ethnic rather than a racial group. However, in its population projections, it departed from this classification and treated the multitude of peoples from North, Central, and South America as a part of a “non-White racial group.”
Only by lumping the people from North, Central and South America with the descendants of Africa and Asia can one project White folks as a looming minority population. However, to do so dismisses individual’s conception of their own racial identity.
When thinking about race, rather than ethnicity, nearly two-thirds of Latinx people in the U.S. consider themselves White. In the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, 38.3 million or 65.5 percent of the 58.5 million people classified as Latinx self-identified as white. U.S. White folk may or may not treat these Latinx people as fellow White folk, but their conception of themselves as White shapes how they interact with Black people.
One example concerns a Champaign-Urbana immigrant from Venezuela. As part of the Policing in a Multiracial Society Program at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute, we regularly sponsor a discussion between community residents, veteran officers and recruits. In 2018, as a representative of CU’s diverse Latinx population, we included a woman from Venezuela. I’ll call her Karéna.
We expected Karéna to offer an interpretation of the relationship between the Latinx community and the police. Instead, she addressed what she considered the most pressing problem facing Latinx people.
Strangely, Karéna began her presentation by denouncing former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and the Bolivarian Revolution. Then, speaking directly to the police present, in a loud voice, she declared, “We are more than the Blacks. Now we are the largest minority.” After these bizarre comments, her next statement was even more stunning. She informed the police officers and recruits that “they,” Latino/as, would “deal with the Blacks for them.”
This woman’s views were shaped by her experiences as an elite neoconservative White woman in Venezuela. For her, the Bolivian Revolution represented the rise of the Brown and Black masses. A 2005 statement by Chavez best explains her racial attitudes. Chavez observed, “Racism is very characteristic of imperialism and capitalism. Hate against me has a lot to do with racism. Because of my big mouth and curly hair. And I’m so proud to have this mouth and this hair, because it is African.”
The point is, Karéna loathed Chavez, and his Africanity was not incidental to her hatred. She does not view herself as part of an emerging “non-White majority.” Karéna identifies as White person. In her mind, she is not replacing U.S. White people; rather, she is joining them in a war against Black people.
Discussing people like Karéna and Enrique Tarrio, the former Afro-Cuban chairperson of the Proud Boys, Julio Ricardo Varela has written, “American Whiteness is the prize; it is where the power lies, and people like Tarrio would rather bask in that whiteness, rather than fight against it.”
Karéna and Tarrio are not unique. Immigrants to the U.S., including those from southern and eastern Europe, were not accepted as White folk upon arrival. Indeed, they and immigrants from Asia and the Middle East have often fought to obtain a piece of the property known as Whiteness.
Many White Americans believe a shrinking population will diminish their control and power.
Thus, the real big lie, the idea of becoming a numerical minority, so frightens U.S. White folk that they are willing to force 10-year-old White girls to give birth to the children of rapists. Indeed, far too many White Americans are willing to destroy the remaining threads of threadbare democracy to preserve White people’s numerical majority.