Real Talk | The resurgence of private racist murder
Derek Chauvin’s cold-hearted killing of George Floyd exposed killings by police as uniquely an American problem. Police rarely kill anywhere else in the world. Yet, even as the massive demonstrations in the wake of Floyd’s murder shook 140 cities, another interrelated form of racist killing went largely under the radar.
Recently, two protesters were killed and another injured in Kenosha, Wis. The young man charged in their shootings, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, is a gun enthusiast, police advocate and Trump supporter who allegedly joined a group of vigilantes illegally organized to protect property from protesters. Rittenhouse’s alleged actions reveal a disturbing tendency.
Since the uprisings began, about 20 protesters and individuals participating or observing protests have been killed by private citizens. Some of the killings remain a mystery, but most involve the murder of demonstrators. If we go back to Ferguson, Mo., a disturbing trend of vigilante killing and death by mysterious circumstances is revealed.
Four years after the Ferguson Uprising, the Associated Press reported the death of six prominent activists, “some in violent, mysterious ways.” Of the six, one was found dead on a bus, allegedly from an overdose, two were discovered in torched cars and the police claimed that three, one of whom was founded hanging from a tree, committed suicide.
Cori Bush, the Democratic nominee for Missouri’s First Congressional District and a leader of the Ferguson demonstrations, observed, “I’ve been vocal about the things that I’ve experienced and still experience — the harassment, the intimidation, the death threats, the death attempts.” Bush has been run off the road, had her home vandalized and car shot into, the bullet narrowly missing her 13-year-old daughter. The Rev. Darryl Grey, another notable Ferguson leader, found a 6-foot python in his car.
Like the Ku Klux Klan and other White terrorist groups during Reconstruction (1867-1876), the Nadir (1877-1923) and the Civil Rights movement (1955-1968), White vigilantes also targeted Whites who supported the Black liberation movement. The most well-known recently murdered protester, Heather Heyer, who was run down by James Alex Fields during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., was a White woman.
Nonetheless, contemporary vigilante killings of demonstrators mark a major departure from the rebellions of the 1960s. Few White vigilantes killed insurgents during those insurrections.
Ashley Howard, who studies White terrorism and Black resistance, notes the significant presence of White vigilantes during the 1960s-era urban rebellions. Despite their sizable involvement then, they killed few people. However, Howard discovered Whites were arrested on weapons charges three times more than African Americans, 15 to 5 percent. Though Whites composed only 11 percent of male arrestees, they composed 40 percent of those arrested for “shooting or sniping.” Moreover, while only 3 percent of African Americans arrested were not residents of the city where the revolt occurred, the rate for White arrestees was 9 percent. She concludes that a substantial percentage of White arrestees invaded Black communities “with the intent of causing damage to African Americans under the aegis of ‘protecting their community.’”
White vigilantes have historically been treated better than movement activists. In April 2014, an armed White militia toting military-style AR-15s and AK-47s aimed their weapons at agents from the Bureau of Land Management, forcing them to release confiscated cattle and leave Cliven Bundy’s ranch. This past May, after making threats to the life of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and brandishing racist and anti-Semitic signs, Michigan United for Liberty, an armed White militia, invaded the State Capitol in Lansing.
And in Kenosha, a video shows protesters requesting that police stop armed White vigilantes from pointing guns at demonstrators. Instead, officers decided to share bottles of water with the armed White vigilantes. Simultaneously, officers are heard telling the vigilantes, “We appreciate you guys, we really do” while a loudspeaker barks threats to unarmed protesters if they don’t immediately leave the area.
At some point, Rittenhouse, one of the vigilantes who came to Kenosha, allegedly shoots and kills two people and wounds another. Even though Wisconsin law treats 17-year-olds as adults for criminal-justice purposes and Rittenhouse was charged with “intentional homicide,” he was placed in a juvenile facility!
Across the U.S., armed White vigilantes, including mass murderers, are treated far better by law enforcement than are peaceful demonstrators protesting racial oppression, particularly police use of excessive and deadly force.
While structural factors have established the social conditions in which Whites fear their loss of power, White supremacists must still be activated. President Donald Trump’s incendiary language has mobilized right-wing, racist militias and individual White supremacists and nationalists.
With Trump and his fascist minions stoking fear, advocating and enacting state repression, and encouraging the “boogaloo” right-wing, militias and individuals have mobilized for a race war.
Reactionary groups like the Oath Keepers believe they are empowered by the Constitution to “suppress insurrections.” This is nonsense. All 50 states have laws that either prohibit the formation of private armies or subordinate them to civil authority.
Moreover, in Presser vs. Illinois (1886), the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a state’s authority to prohibit “volunteer military” and related military-like activities to groups licensed by the governor. The high court reaffirmed this decision in 2008, when it declared in District of Columbia vs. Heller that the Second Amendment “does not prevent the prohibition of private paramilitary organizations.” Yet White nationalist and racist militias are allowed to run rampant.
Now that we know private racist murder is trending, that White militias seek to spark a racially motivated civil war, will states act to put them down?
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His can be reached at