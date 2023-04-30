Last week, the National Urban League released its 47th annual State of Black America report, titled “Democracy in Peril: Confronting the Threat Within.” Like past studies, this year’s highlights economic racial inequities. However, unlike previous issues, the group’s 2023 report stresses the threat violent White supremacists pose to the darker peoples and U.S. democracy.
This linkage is not surprising. Economic exploitation and discrimination, and subjection to racist repression are generally paired in the Black sociohistorical experience.
For the last decade, the Equality Index has been central to the group’s State of Black America reports. Introduced in 2013, it measures how well African Americans compare to White Americans in economics, health, education, social justice and civic engagement.
In its initial year, Black America had an Equality Index of 71.7 percent. That is, in 2013, Black folk enjoyed “less than” 72 percent of the “benefits and privileges” White people possessed. About a decade later, in 2022, the equality gap between Black people and White folk had shrunk a mere 2.2 percent, to 73.9 percent.
“Democracy in Peril: Confronting the Threat Within” tracks the rise of White supremacist movements in education, politics, national security, hate crimes and a woman’s right to choose.
One source of danger is the growth of the racist extremist “parental rights” movement in education. In their war to circumscribe, if not erase, the teaching of Black history, conservatives have introduced 567 laws to ban books and “censor and censure” educators. Additionally, demonstrating their disdain for “law and order” fascistic “parental rights” activists have disrupted school board meetings and harassed teachers, librarians and administrators.
In politics, the report highlights restrictive voting legislation and the emergence of radical right-wing elected officials. In 2022, neoconservatives introduced 408 bills in 39 states that would make it harder to vote. Eleven such measures have become law in eight states.
Meanwhile Congress and state legislatures are littered with overt White supremacists like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Paul Gospar, Arizona state Sen. Wendy Roberts and Michigan state Rep. Angela Rigas. They are doing everything they can to undermine democratic procedures and laws.
Perhaps most disturbing, “Democracy in Peril” identifies the presence of thousands of law enforcement officials and military personnel who have “active links” to “White supremacist and anti-government militia groups.”
Unfortunately, while the report mentions the concerted right-wing attacks on women and the LGBTQ+ community, it does not feature them. It does, however, stress the creation of Project CODE (Collaborative Organizations to End Domestic Extremism). Project CODE is “a collective of civic and service organizations” whose communities are targeted and who are working together to “stem the rising tide of political extremism and violence.”
In a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing last May, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas testified that “the greatest domestic threat” came from “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists.”
The NUL study confirms the two Cabinet officials’ observation. In fact, it cites a Center for the Study of Hate and Violent Extremism study, which found that in the 16 largest U.S. cities, hate crimes rose 44 percent in 2022! Attacks on Asian Americans surged a staggering 342 percent! And Black people remained the most assaulted nationality/ethnicity, making up more than 31 percent of all hate crime victims.
Given the extensiveness of racialized terrorism, it makes sense that this year’s State of Black America would highlight hate crimes. Racial terrorism has been central Black folk’s lives since our forced arrival on these shores 400 years ago. In this time, anti-Black violence has taken many forms. In the contemporary moment, it has largely been expressed through police brutality/killings and hate crimes, often perpetrated by racist vigilantes.
Andrew D. Lester’s shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl departs from these practices. The 84-year-old Lester was not out hunting Black men like Gregory and Travis McMichael and Roddie Bryan, who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, were.
Lester’s shooting of Yarl is reminiscent of Theodore Wafer’s 2013 murder of Renisha McBride. “Discombobulated” from a car accident, McBride went to Wafer’s home seeking help. Instead of aid, Wafer opened his front door and fired a shotgun blast through his screen door into her face.
Wafer alleged fear, as has Lester. Both claim they thought someone was breaking into their homes.
How do we make sense of the killing of McBride and the shooting of Yarl?
I think we must recover the 19th century concept of “Negrophobia” to understand Lester’s and Wafer’s actions. Though antiquated the term captures the hostility, disdain, contempt and fear that many White people harbor for Black folk.
The root of the word is not just dated but — since the ’60s — also demeaning, so let’s modernize and replace it with Afrophobia.
When in the minds of White folk, who are not die-hard White supremacists, Black people become larger than they are, older than they are, inherently menacing, and innate criminals, we are dealing with Afrophobia.
The instantaneous shooting of Black people by White police and individuals like Wafer and maybe Lester is largely due to Afrophobia. It is fear, but it’s an irrational anxiety acquired from socialization in the U.S.’s racist culture.
Given the escalation in hate crimes, whether due to conscious White supremacy or unconscious Afrophobia, it’s not surprising that the 2023 State of Black America examines racial terrorism as well as its traditional emphasis on economic parity.