On April 10, Surgeon General Jerome Adams incited an uproar when he recommended how “people of color” should respond to greater susceptibility to the coronavirus. Black health care professionals and intellectuals swiftly showered the Trump minion with scorching criticism. The firestorm Adams provoked provides an opportunity to discuss several important questions about structural factors and governmental responsibility.
The problem with Adams comments is not so much what he said as it is the context in which it was said.
The coronavirus pandemic has facilitated a resurgence of racist inanities. A few scientists have revived antiquated arguments, claiming black people are genetically predisposed to contract it. Seeking to discredit this foolishness, Adams declared, “We do not think people of color are biologically or genetically disposed to get COVID-19.” However, he correctly added, “But they are socially predisposed to coronavirus exposure and have a higher incidence of the very diseases that put you at risk for severe complications from coronavirus.” Elaborating, he observed, “The chronic burden of medical ills is likely to make people of color especially less resilient to the ravages of COVID-19. And it is possibly, in fact, likely that the burden of social ills is likely contributing.”
Then, in an ill-conceived effort to speak specifically to African Americans and Latinx people, Adams expressed his concerns colloquially. Imploring his target audience to follow the safety guidelines — avoid cigarettes, drugs and alcohol — Adams stated, “Do it for your abuela, do it for your granddaddy, do it for your big mama, do it for your pop pop.”
It fell flat. The surgeon general’s failed attempt to cloak himself in cultural authenticity provoked black journalists, health care professionals and scholars to condemn him.
Adams certainly erred. However, I think its more important to evaluate his errors in the context of his entire statement and explain why he deservingly was scorched by black folk, than to simply admonish him.
First, it’s important to point out that shortly after the sentence that offended so many, Adams again interjected the issue of racial and ethnic health disparities. He observed, “This is a tragedy, but it will be all the more tragic if we fail to recognize and address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 and an array of other diseases and risk factors on communities of color.”
Adams’s words are not offensive. But the context in which he chose to use colloquial language, albeit endearing vernacular, to talk directly African Americans and Latinx folks was inauthentic.
Perhaps it was his bourgeois demeanor, tone and speaking style? Maybe it was his association with an insincere, racially insensitive cryptofascist masquerading as president.
Yet Adams’ larger problem, I think, is not his inadequate attempt to connect with the black and Latinx working classes. It’s his unwillingness to forthrightly explain the reasons for the health disparities. He, like Anthony Fauci and Ben Carson, chose to make allusions and analogies rather than speak truth to power.
By being vague, Adams empowered Trump’s mystifications. If you don’t correct a lie, if you don’t challenge evasion, you allow them to stand in for the truth. Absent a better explanation, Trump’s stupidity and misdirection reigns supreme. While Trump belatedly acknowledged racial disparities, stating on April 7, “We’re seeing tremendous evidence that African Americans are affected at a far greater percentage number than other citizens of our country,” he then applied the con-man trick of misdirection. He posited, “But why is it that the African American community is so much, numerous times more than everybody else?” The answer — health care disparities rooted in structural racial oppression — was widely known among health care professionals and scholars from the beginning.
Adams’s vagueness, his willingness to use the imprecise language abut “social ills” and “socially predisposed” instead of identifying structural causes, enables Trump’s evasion. By doing so, Adams of course preserves his job, but he joins Fauci and Uncle Ben in encouraging the U.S. to blame personal behavior for the disproportionate cases and deaths of African Americans and Latinx people.
Indeed, much of Adams rhetoric advances this narrative. His reprimand of black folk and Latinx people in telling them to stay at home ignores their structural location in high-contact service jobs without health care benefits or the possibility of working from home. It is blind to fact that the black and Latinx working classes must use public transportation. It fails to consider that these working classes disproportionately compose the country’s transportation workers.
Moreover, the prevalence of drugs and alcohol in black and Latinx communities is not predominately a question of personal behavior, it’s largely a result of the location-based decisions of exploitative small businesspeople and capitalist corporations. Numerous black people have gone to hospitals for tests and been turned away and when finally admitted, discover the disease is so advanced that they are immediately placed in intensive care and die shortly thereafter. These are public-policy issues.
The main “personal responsibility” of black and Latinx people is to force government, at all levels, to serve their needs and to build institutions that increase their chances of survival. We must acknowledge and abolish the “slow genocide” of COVID-19 against African Americans, American Indians and Latinx people.