In the past three weeks, African Americans achieved three historic firsts, one of which is truly transformative.
On March 29, President Joe Biden signed the Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching Act, making lynching a federal crime for the first time in U.S. history. Three days afterward, on April 1, workers at Amazon’s massive warehouse in the Staten Island borough of New York voted to unionize. Nearly a week later, on April 7, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first African American female Supreme Court justice when the U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination.
Each advancement occurred in an area of utmost importance. Though Biden’s signature comes 122 years after North Carolina Rep. George Henry White, the lone Black congressperson at the time, first proposed a federal anti-lynching bill, the act is still germane.
In 2020, nearly 62 percent of hate crimes were motivated by racial animosity and 56 percent of race-based hate crimes were anti-Black. The February 23, 2020, murder of Ahmaud Aubrey attests to lynching’s contemporary relevance.
The second area of prominence is the U.S. Supreme Court. Arch-conservative racists have dominated the court since the early 1980s, but it has never been as right-wing as it currently is. Jackson’s appointment won’t shift the court’s ideological orientation. She’s shattered the frosted-glass ceiling. Though insufficient, nonetheless, it’s a necessary advance.
Labor is the third area of significance. Presently, Black workers are largely reduced to a subproletariat of part-time and temporary workers without union benefits or an unemployed labor reserve army. It is in this environment that two Black men, Christian Smalls and Derrick Palmer, created a union. They built a union in an intensely anti-worker space and during a moment in which union membership had declined to 10.3 percent from a high of 35 percent in 1954.
While each advancement is important, they are not equivalent. Of the three, Jackson’s addition to the country’s highest judicial body holds the least transformative potential. Despite erasing White males’ numerical majority and granting women near parity, Jackson’s appointment does not disrupt the conservatives’ 6-3 majority. Therefore, the court will continue to equate capital with people, treat money as speech, erode voting rights, diminish the First and Fourth amendments, and rescind women’s sovereignty over their bodies.
The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act will likely prove more significant. The initial bill failed to define lynching and to distinguish it from a hate crime. The new bill still lacks a definition of lynching. It evades that issue by redefining lynching as a hate crime.
Anti-Black hate crimes increased 48.5 percent from 2019 to 2020. Given this trajectory, lynching and other forms of anti-Black racial terrorism are likely to rise. Thus, the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act can be a meaningful tool against anti-Black racial terrorism.
Smalls’ and Palmer’s unionization of Amazon workers is by far the most important of the three. In 2020, 31 percent of Amazon warehouse and call-center workers were Black.
Like the sit-down strikes at GM’s plant in Flint, Mich., from November 1936 to February 1937, the unionization of Amazon’s Staten Island workers resounds across the world. Flint gave the Congress of Industrial Organizations its first victory and paved the way for the successful organization of core manufacturing industries. Amazon Labor Union’s victory in Staten Island has transformed the contemporary worker’s movement.
Breaking from traditional unionizing tactics, the dynamic duo employed a grassroots organizing strategy. They pitted ingenuity against Amazon’s money. With $120,000, Smalls and Palmer defeated Amazon, which spent $4.3 million on consultants alone.
Using a guerilla strategy, they defeated the empire’s second-largest private employer. Deploying innovative tactics, the organizers raised money through GoFundMe, made TikTok videos and advertised “Free food and weed” to attract workers to their events. Smalls and Palmer held barbecues and used ethnic food such as empanadas, baked ziti and West African rice dishes to draw racially and ethnically diverse workers.
Despite Smalls’ creativity and ability to connect with diverse workers, Amazon executives considered him unintelligent and inarticulate. Therefore, they adopted a strategy to make Smalls the face of their union-busting effort. General counsel David Zapolsky argued, “Make him the most interesting part of the story, and if possible, make him the face of the entire union/organizing movement,” because they thought Smalls was “not smart, or articulate.”
Smalls exposed Zapolsky’s comments as racist nonsense. At the press conference celebrating his union’s victory, the allegedly unintelligent Smalls quipped, “We want to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space, because while he was up there, we were organizing a union.”
Smalls and Palmer reveal a sophisticated worker-centered consciousness and organizing style. Of the traditional unions, Smalls observed, “these established unions, with their resources and the money that they have, the volunteers that they have, you know, I tell everybody, they had 28 years.”
He further contends, “to take down the machine ... it has to come from within. It has to be the workers organizing themselves.”
The organization of Amazon workers represents a boon for Black workers. Union wages and benefits will transform Black lives much like they did during the 1940s. What two working-class Black men accomplished on April Fool’s Day exceeds the signing of a historic anti-lynching act and the confirmation of a Black woman to the Supreme Court.
The unionization of Amazon portends the possibility that the 2020s could become another watershed in the Black sociohistorical experience.