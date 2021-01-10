2020 was a memorable but awful year. COVID-19 ravaged the United States. It infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands. Economic inequality, hunger, racial oppression and imperialism continued to characterize the U.S. empire.
As of this writing, 18.3 million Americans have contracted the deadly coronavirus and 329,000 have died from it. At the end of November, Black people contracted the virus 1.4 times more than White Americans, were hospitalized 3.7 times more and died 3.8 times more. Though slightly more than 13 percent of the U.S. population, as of Dec. 9, the 47,617 Black people who have died of COVID-19 make up 18 percent of total deaths.
Police and White-supremacist/nationalist vigilantes continued to murder Black people. By November, the state’s agents of repression had killed 192 African Americans. They constituted more than 22 percent of 864 police killings. Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbury, Elijah McClain and most recently Andre Hill are among those whose lives were extinguished by public servants in 2020.
Adding insult to injury, the Trump/Barr Justice Department announced it would not prosecute Timothy Loehmann, the cop who slaughtered Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old child, in 2014.
Yet, briefly, a few slivers of hope shone through last year’s gloom. Sparked by the heinous police murder of Floyd, tens of millions of people took to the streets, in the U.S. and abroad. The protests spurred a historic presidential vote. Led by African Americans, 78 million people rose to cast the fascist Trump regime out. However, these shining moments were shrouded. President Trump has been routed, but the shadow of fascism lingers.
Trump didn’t create American fascism; rather, his machinations hauled the fascist elements embedded in the U.S. social structure and ideology to the surface. In “Blood in My Eye,” George Jackson identified two of fascism’s core features: its capitalist and anti-labor orientations. He saw fascism as an economic rearrangement, a strategic response by capitalism to a prolonged socioeconomic crisis.
Hostility to organized labor sits at the heart of fascism. The U.S. federal state has historically been antagonistic toward labor. Southern bigot Harry S. Truman enshrined anti-labor rights in the Taft-Hartley Act. This 1947 legislation outlawed closed union shops, and Section 14(b) permitted states to enact anti-union laws that superseded federal labor regulations. Thereby, it encouraged individual states to pass the misleadingly named “right-to-work” laws.
Anti-socialism is the blood that courses through the fascist political body. At this moment, in the U.S., anti-socialism is the Republican rationale for its refusal to regulate capital and institute anything but minimal social-welfare policies. Hence, Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue’s assertion that his re-election would “save America from socialism.”
In addition to the anti-labor and anti-socialist ethos, Jackson contends that racism is also a necessary ingredient of a fascist state. Anti-Black racism is central to the “right-to-work” initiative. The movement began in Texas and quickly spread throughout the former Confederate states. Southern small businesspeople sought to conserve the super profits they reaped from apartheid labor relations.
The “right-to-work” movement’s progenitor, the Christian American Association, claimed in 1944 that unless legislation was passed, “white women and white men will be forced into organizations with black African apes ... whom they will have to call ‘brother’ or lose their jobs.”
African Americans have lived under fascist rule before America’s founding and since emancipation. Black people have historically been victimized by capitalist labor exploitation and disciplined by an aggressively violent White nationalism.
In 1937, Langston Hughes declared: “We Negroes in America do not have to be told what fascism is. We know. Its theories of Nordic supremacy and economic suppression have long been realities to us.”
While small businesspeople initiated the “right-to-work” movement like the fascists in Italy and Germany, it was financed by industrialists who used the (White) working class as shock troops. The Tea Party had a similar genesis and base and played a similar role. In the period leading to Trump’s emergence, it ignited the contemporary fascist thrust.
Organized largely to undermine Barack Obama’s presidency, the Tea Party was anti-labor, and its members consistently expressed an anti-Black perspective, if not a White nationalist one. The Tea Party shared the base of fascist movements. It consisted mainly of the middle class, especially the small sector that led it, financed by monopoly capitalists, and it used racist appeals to mobilize the White working class.
Trump exacerbated the insecurity, fear, despair and anger spread by the reorganization of the economy. His regime expanded income and wealth inequality, transferring hundreds of billions to the 1 percent and plunging millions of working people into poverty. And like all fascists, he extended and intensified social divisions (racial, but also ethnic, gender, sexuality, etc.) as he promoted the fascist politics of us (White folks) versus them (Black folks and other dark peoples).
Trump’s transformations have strengthened the fascist character of American society. He normalized an authoritarian, anti-intellectual and repressive ethos. Trump is not solely but is largely responsible for the spread of anti-intellectualism, the U.S. public’s rejection of science, facts and rationality. These backward ideals and practices nurture the society’s deep fascist roots.
2020 is gone. Trump is done. But fascism continues. Like 2020, the window for reform has closed.
Let 2021 be the year that America’s oppressed nationalities and multinational working class realize it’s time to uproot fascism and build a new house.