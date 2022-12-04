Real Talk | 'Till' moves away from civil rights, toward Black liberation
The “Till” above refers to Mamie, the mother, not Emmett, the martyr. And rightly so. Refreshingly, the film focuses on Mamie Till Mobley’s decision to get justice for her son. In a powerful performance, Danielle Deadwyler captures her love, intelligence and determination.
Written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chinonye Chukwu, who also directed, “Till” breaks from the conventions of the liberal civil-rights film.
Civil-rights films emerged in the mid-1970s. These films are counterintuitive. They are not about the civil-rights movement, its personalities, events or meanings. At best, the movement is a backdrop. The protagonists in these films are White. Black people serve as plot devices who enable the film’s White heroes and heroines to summon the moral courage “to do the right thing.”
The most iconic of these films, “Mississippi Burning” (1988), is illustrative. In it, Black folk are depicted as passive victims of White terrorists, devoid of historical agency. It literally turns history upside down. This fictitious piece of copaganda misrepresents FBI agents as heroes during the Freedom Summer of 1964. Like 2014’s “Selma,” “Till” strongly departs from that tradition of filmmaking.
Chukwu restores the humanity of African Americans. Her focus on Mamie allows her to stress Black agency: what we have done with what has been done to us. The film’s dominant theme is resistance. Thereby, Chukwu depicts a vast mid-1950s network of Black counter-institutions, and individual freedom fighters, such as the woefully neglected Dr. T.R.M. Howard and Amzie Moore, and Myrile Evers and her husband, Medgar. Indeed, Medgar would be assassinated eight years later, in 1963.
It was a smart decision to feature Howard and the all-Black town of Mound Bayou. The scenes with Howard remind us that Dr. Martin Luther King’s nonviolence creed was contested by many in the civil-rights movement.
The inclusion of Mound Bayou opened a reality never shown in feature films: all-Black towns. All-Black communities like Mound Bayou were nearly devoid of crime from their inception in the 1890s and early 1900s into the 1960s. “Till” clearly depicts the raison d’etre for all-Black towns: the need for protection and the possibly for collective development.
Emmett Till has been preserved more as a symbol, martyr or cautionary tale or as the focus of racial hatred. For 67 years, Black people and White liberals have remembered him for his death and how it sparked the modern civil-rights movement. Till’s lynching is the most salient event for the first half of the Black Power generation, those people born between 1940 and 1950.
In conversations I’ve had over the years with activists a decade or more older than I, such as my dear departed comrade, Dr. Ahmad Rahman, and Bill Fletcher, they all highlight the impact Till’s lynching had on them. More than any other event, for that generation, it drove home the precariousness of Black life and pushed them toward movement activism.
On the other hand, even in death, Till remains a target for White supremacists. They have stolen, defaced or destroyed historical markers commemorating his lynching at least four times, most recently in September 2021. One marker was marred with acid, two others were removed, and one was riddled with 317 bullet holes.
Chukwu captures the joy of Emmett’s life. By presenting him as a 14-year-old boy, she elevates him. In “Till,” Chukwu transforms Emmett back into “Bo,” the source of his mother’s love and pride. Jalyn Hall, also 14, wonderfully presents the youthful, fun-loving, playful side of Emmett.
Another smart decision Chukwu made was to not depict Emmett’s brutal murder on screen. By not showing his torture and lynching, she avoided an R rating and made the film available to a younger audience. But more importantly, it allowed her to center Mamie’s decision to have an open casket. That is, like Mamie, Chukwu chose to highlight Black resistance rather than White terrorism.
Some of Chukwu’s decisions were not as smart; others historically inaccurate. And some reek of bourgeois respectability. Inexplicably, the 2007 admission by Carolyn Bryant, the White woman whose accusation set of the lynching, hat she fabricated her testimony at the murder trial of her then-husband and his half-brother, is not mentioned in the post credits.
She also neuters Mamie’s most powerful statement: her explanation for having an open-casket funeral. In “Till,” Chukwu has her say, “The whole world has to see what happened to my son.” However, she actually said, “I want the world to see what they did to my son.” Why switch her declaration from the active to the passive voice? Chukwu’s choice changes the substance of Till’s pronouncement.
Chukwu seems uncomfortable with depicting poverty. While working in the fields, African American sharecroppers are dressed in clothing that appears brand new. Amazingly, Emmett is shown picking cotton in his Sunday best.
A sharecropper, Moses “Preacher” Wright and his
wife, Elizabeth, lived in a three-room house. There were seven people staying there the night Emmett was kidnapped. As was normal, due to poverty, children of the same gender and similar age shared a bed. Yet even though Emmett and his cousin Simeon slept in the same bed, Chukwu depicts them in separate beds. Her determination to evade the grim and gritty realities of Black working-class life mars the film, but not beyond appreciation.
“Till” joins “Selma” as a flawed liberal film — not radical, but nonetheless one which moves from the civil-rights genre toward movies focused on the movement that stars Black protagonists. I await the arrival of a Black-liberation film genre.
Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is